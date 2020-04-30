4 jobs you can do from home

Telecommuting has many advantages to offer, including a better work-life balance, increased productivity, reduced transportation costs and greater flexibility in hours worked. Here are four jobs you can do from home.

1. Virtual assistant

A virtual assistant provides a host of creative, technical and administrative services in corporate, legal, medical and other settings. What’s great about marketing yourself as a virtual assistant is that you can tailor your offered services to what you’re good at. That said, the greater your skillset, the higher your earning potential will be.

2. Translator

Knowing more than one language can be a marketable skill, one you can put to use by working as a translator or interpreter. If you have a background in a particular discipline or industry, you can draw on it to market yourself as a specialized translator. There are many translation opportunities in both the private and public sectors.

3. Web developer/designer

These days, almost every company and public organization has a website, and they need people to create, maintain, modify and update them. In addition, web design and development skills are easy to combine with other areas of expertise, such as advertising and graphic design.

4. Bookkeeper/accountant

This is a perfect occupation if you want to work from home, either full or part time. You’ll probably have to meet clients from time to time and you can expect a busier schedule during tax season.

While there are many opportunities to secure remote jobs, be on the lookout for work-from-home scams, which have become more common in recent years. Be sure to research anyone you work for and to seek out employee reviews online.