4 kitchen gadgets that will make your life easier

If you love to cook but are finding it difficult to complete certain kitchen tasks as you get older, here are four gadgets that may come in handy.

1. Pitter. This tool allows you to remove the pit from cherries, olives, and other small fruits with ease. Plus, it’s much faster to use than a paring knife.

2. Jar opener. This inexpensive gadget is ideal for any cook with reduced mobility, and there are numerous options available. However, it’s best to choose a device with a non-slip silicone grip that can open multiple-sized lids.

3. Electric can opener. If you have limited mobility or reduced grip strength, this is the gadget for you. All you have to do is position the can and let the device do the rest.

4. Egg breaker. This tool can help you crack open eggs without any mess or bits of shell falling into your food. Some models also come with a bonus attachment that makes it easy to separate yolks from whites.

To find other accessories that will make it easier to prepare the recipes you love, visit your local kitchen supply store.