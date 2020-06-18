4 landscaping tips for a beautiful yard

Planting flowers and shrubs can enhance your property’s curb appeal and provide you with a backyard oasis. Here are four tips to help you beautify your garden and lawn.

1. Consider flowering times. Choose plants that bloom at different times between late spring and early fall. This way you’ll have flowers to enjoy all summer long.

2. Pay attention to soil type. When selecting plants, opt for species that grow well in the type of soil on your property. This will help your garden flourish and make it easier to maintain.

3. Think about the sun. While some plants thrive in direct sunlight, others prefer shade. Select vegetation based on the amount of light your yard gets.

4. Factor in yard work. All lawns and gardens require some upkeep, but certain trees, bushes, and flowers need more care than others. Make sure to choose plants based on the amount of time you have to weed, prune, water, and rake.

Finally, if you want to add planters or build a deck, find out what maintenance is required. Ask about weather-resistant options at your local hardware store.