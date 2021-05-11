4 medical conditions that can affect your driving

A variety of medical conditions can affect your ability to drive. Depending on the severity of your ailment, your license may be suspended or conditions may be added to it. Here are four medical conditions you should report to the driving authority in your state since they may lead to unsafe driving.

1. Sleep apnea

This disorder can cause drowsiness, make it difficult to concentrate, and slow down your reaction time. You should avoid driving alone until your condition can effectively be managed.

2. Arthritis

Stiffness, swelling, and joint pain can make it difficult to do certain things like checking your blind spots and use the brakes. To ensure you can drive safely, you should undergo a medical exam or consult with an occupational therapist.

3. Macular degeneration

This eye disease can prevent you from seeing things like road signs and painted markings on the highway. At its onset, you may be able to continue driving. However, as the disease progresses, you’ll be required to regularly meet with an optometrist.

4. Diabetes

This condition must be taken seriously as it can cause confusion and blurred vision. If you’re diabetic, make sure to regularly check your blood glucose level and never drive if you’re hypoglycemic or hyperglycemic.

If you don’t feel fit to drive, ask someone to accompany you, call a cab, take public transit or use a volunteer transportation service.