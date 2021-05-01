Interesting Things to Know
4 Mother’s Day gifts to help Mom relax
Mother’s Day is May 9th
Would you like to help your mom relax and unwind this Mother’s Day? If so, here are a few gift ideas that may be a good fit.
1. An overnight stay at a hotel
There’s nothing like a change of scenery, even a brief one, to take the edge off the daily grind. Depending on her tastes, opt for something sleek and polished in town or quaint and charming off the beaten track. With room service and onsite amenities, Mom will be able to indulge in a little pampering.
2. A home-delivered meal
Help your mom take a break from cooking by serving her a meal she doesn’t have to make. Order a dish she loves from her favorite restaurant or buy the ingredients to prepare it yourself. Either way, she’s sure to appreciate your thoughtfulness.
3. A basket of bath products
Give your mother an excuse to bask in the bath by offering her an assortment of goods. Put together a basket filled with a bubble bath, a sponge, scented candles, a bottle of wine, a box of chocolates, and other treats for a relaxing experience.
4. A spa treatment and massage
This guaranteed anti-stress remedy is the perfect way to help Mom unwind. If you’re not sure which types of massages and treatments she would enjoy, opt for a gift card from a place that offers a variety of services.
From scented oil diffusers and adult coloring books to foot massagers and facial steamers, there are many other gifts that can help your mom relax. Look for these and other products and services in your region.
May Celebrity Birthdays!
Do you share a birthday with a celebrity?
1 – Wes Anderson, 52, director, screenwriter (Grand Budapest Hotel), Houston, TX, 1969.
2 – Bianca Jagger, 76, actress (All You Need Is Cash), Managua, Nicaragua, 1945.
3 – Bobby Cannavale, 51, actor (Boardwalk Empire), Union City, NJ, 1970.
4 – David Guterson, 65, author (Snow Falling on Cedars), Seattle, WA, 1956.
5 – Henry Cavill, 38, actor (The Tudors), Jersey, Channel Islands, 1983.
6 – Roma Downey, 57, actress (Touched by an Angel), Derry, Northern Ireland, 1964.
7 – Alexander Ludwig, 29, actor (Vikings), Vancouver, BC, Canada, 1992.
8 – Joe Bonamassa, 44, guitarist, New Hartford, NY, 1977.
9 – Joy Harjo, 70, Poet Laureate of the US, born Joy Foster, Tulsa, OK, 1951.
10 – Jason Brooks, 55, actor (Days of Our Lives), Colorado Springs, CO, 1966.
11 – Jonathan Jackson, 39, actor (Nashville), Orlando, FL, 1982.
12 – Bruce Boxleitner, 70, actor (Babylon 5), Elgin, IL, 1951.
13 – Julianne Phillips, 59, actress (Allie & Me), Lake Oswego, OR, 1962.
14 – Ronan Tynan, 61, opera singer (The Irish Tenors), Dublin, Ireland,1960.
15 – Lee Horsley, 66, actor (Nero Wolfe), Muleshoe, TN, 1955.
16 – Pierce Brosnan, 68, actor (Remington Steele), County Meath, Ireland, 1953.
17 – Craig Ferguson, 59, comedian (The Drew Carey Show), Glasgow, Scotland, 1962.
18 – James Stephens, 70, actor (The Paper Chase), Mount Kisco, NY, 1951.
19 – Grace Jones, 69, actress (A View to a Kill), Spanish Town, Jamaica, 1952.
20 – Tahmoh Penikett, 46, actor (Dollhouse), Whitehorse, YT, Canada, 1975.
21 – Mr T, 69, actor (Rocky III), born Lawrence Tureaud, Chicago, IL, 1952.
22 – Tatiana Volosozhar, 35, Olympic figure skater, Dnipropetrovsk, USSR (now Ukraine), 1986.
23 – Jewel, 47, singer (Pieces of You), born Jewel Kilcher, Payson, UT, 1974.
24 – Gary Burghoff , 78, actor (M*A*S*H), Bristol, CT, 1943.
25 – Justin Henry, 50, actor (Kramer vs. Kramer), Rye, NY, 1971.
26 – Genie Francis, 59, actress (General Hospital), Englewood, NJ, 1962.
27 – Richard Schiff, 66, actor (West Wing), Bethesda, MD, 1955.
28 – Elisabeth Hasselbeck, 44, television personality (Survivor), Cranston, RI, 1977.
29 – Laverne Cox, 37, actress (Orange Is the New Black), born Robert Laverne Cox, Mobile, AL,1984.
30 – Trey Parker, 49, director, creator (South Park), Auburn, AL, 1972.
31 – Terry Waite, 82, Church of England special envoy, former hostage in Lebanon (1987-1991), Bollington, Cheshire, England, 1939.
With this credit score, I thee wed
When you get married, you agree to share your lives — and your financial future.
Marriage can be a good financial decision that brings you a higher net worth as long as you stay married.
A 2005 study at Ohio State University found that after getting married, people’s wealth increased sharply, according to Money Crashers. After 10 years of marriage, the average net worth of couples was about $43,000. Single people had an average net worth of $11,000.
But those numbers apply only to those who stay married. People who divorced were worse off financially than any other group. After divorce, the average man was left with $8,500 in assets. The average divorced woman had only $3,400.
According to Kiplinger, it’s critical to have similar financial goals, or at least be aware of your spouse’s priorities. If you like a new car every couple of years, but your partner insists on driving cars until the doors fall off, you might be in for some arguments about spending until you can establish some kind of compromise position.
According to financial services company Merrill, you should know your partner’s credit score and have a good idea of their spending habits, too. But even bad news shouldn’t necessarily be a deal-breaker — if your future spouse is making the best of a bad situation from past mismanagement, you can make a plan.
When you marry, your credit files remain separate, according to Experian. But during the marriage, if you want to buy a house together or apply for a joint credit card, one partner’s bad credit history could make that difficult.
You don’t need perfect credit to marry, especially if you marry young and can build credit together. But your attitude toward money, spending, and your goals for saving count a lot in a relationship. Almost half of the married or cohabitating couples have experienced financial tension, according to the Journal. According to a 2018 MarketWatch report, about 41 percent of divorced
Gen Xers and 29 percent of divorced baby boomers ended their marriages over money.
Older couples definitely need to meet with a financial planner before marrying, according to the Journal of Accountancy. For one thing, divorced people may lose their claim to their ex-spouse’s social security if they marry again.
Micro-volunteering: quick bursts of benevolence
Are you looking for a way to give back to your community while also juggling a hectic schedule? If so, then micro-volunteering might be right for you. Here’s what you should know about this approach to community action, which has been growing in popularity over the last decade or so.
What is it?
Micro-volunteering is based on the notion that people are more likely to volunteer their time in short, convenient bursts. It refers to volunteer tasks that take no more than an hour or two to complete and can be done whenever they fit into the person’s schedule. Importantly, micro-volunteering doesn’t require an application, training process, or any ongoing commitment.
What are the advantages?
The main benefit of micro-volunteering is that it’s flexible. This makes it a great option for those who have a busy schedule and would otherwise forgo volunteering because of a lack of time. And since the majority of micro-volunteering happens online, people can have an impact from virtually anywhere.
How can you help?
Micro-volunteering can take on various forms, and many tasks become contributions to a larger project. For example, you can:
• Sign a petition or participate in a letter-writing campaign
• Pick up garbage in your neighborhood while on a walk
• Participate in a research project or survey
• Help a senior with their groceries or yard work
• Share donation opportunities on social media
• Bake cupcakes for a charity fundraiser sale
• Knit a hat for a shelter or worthy cause in your area
To find out more about short- and long-term volunteer opportunities in your community, reach out to a local volunteer center or consult the Points of Light Engage volunteer database at engage.pointsoflight.org.
Earth Day 2021: a focus on nature-based solutions
The theme for this year’s Earth Day, which takes place on April 22, is Restore Our Earth. It’s based on the growing understanding that humans can do more than simply mitigate the impacts of climate change. In addition to transforming the world’s energy, urban and industrial systems, we can restore and use natural processes to combat climate change.
Capturing carbon
To reduce the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, the power of nature can be harnessed in a number of ways. Solutions include planting trees, restoring coastal wetlands, and adopting agricultural practices that improve soil health.
In addition to capturing carbon emissions from the air and sequestering them in plants, soil, and sediments, restored ecosystems increase biodiversity and help provide cleaner air and water.
In fact, according to the Global Commission on Adaptation, these types of ecological restoration projects can provide one-third of the climate mitigation needed over the next decade to keep global warming below two degrees Celsius.
Increasing resilience
Communities ranging from rural towns to major cities can become more resilient against the impacts of climate change by restoring and protecting natural ecosystems.
For example, restoring mangrove forests helps protect coastal regions from rising seas and storm surges. Doing so is significantly cheaper than building breakwaters and other infrastructure. Plus, mangroves have the added benefit of storing carbon, preventing erosion, and helping to sustain local fisheries.
For more information about Earth Day and how you can take action against climate change, visit earthday.org.
You never know when an idea will pop up: The invention of bubble wrap
It’s undeniably satisfying and almost meditative: The pop of bubble wrap between our fingers and thumb. But did you know that the invention of bubble wrap — as with many great inventions throughout history — was an accident?
In 1957, engineer Alfred Fielding and his business partner, Swiss chemist Marc Chavannes, were trying to invent a textured wallpaper. They sealed two shower curtains together and initially were disappointed by the air bubbles trapped inside.
But the enterprising men soon started brainstorming other ways to use the material, scheming their way through 400 ideas. They named the product Bubble Wrap and continued to test ideas.
Three years later, in 1960, they decided to use it as packaging material and founded the Sealed Air Corp.
Their decision coincided with IBM’s newest invention, the computer called the 1401 unit, which needed a safe way to be transported. Sealed Air Corp. landed its first major customer and soon, smaller companies followed. Until then, most packaging materials consisted of balled-up newspapers, which could be messy.
Over the years, the line expanded to different-sized bubbles and sheets, plus other materials. A non-poppable pool cover even came along. The small business grew to become a Fortune 500 company with sales of $4.5 billion in 2017, according to Smithsonian Magazine.
Volunteering: a good cause that’s good for your health
National Volunteer Week, which takes place from April 18 to 24, is an annual opportunity to recognize and celebrate the impact that volunteer service can have on a community. It’s also an ideal time to learn more about the other benefits of donating your time to a worthy cause.
Boost your physical and mental health
Various studies have shown that volunteering can contribute to better physical health. Depending on the type of activities you do as a volunteer, you can actually reduce your risk of high blood pressure and heart disease, lessen symptoms of chronic pain, improve cognitive function and even live longer.
What’s more, volunteering can do wonders for your mental health. The social contact and sense of purpose that come with volunteering help reduce stress, anger, anxiety and depression. It can also improve your self-confidence and overall well-being.
Connect with a larger community
Since it was first established in 1974, National Volunteer Week has grown exponentially. Today, thousands of volunteer projects and special events are organized throughout the week, bringing together people from all walks of life who want to help their communities.
If you want to give back and enjoy the benefits of volunteering, you can use the Points of Light Engage database to find thousands of opportunities in your neighborhood and around the world. Visit engage.pointsoflight.org today.
For more information about National Volunteer Week, visit pointsoflight.org/nvw.
