4 myths about EVs

Increasingly, motorists are buying electric vehicles (EVs) and cities and towns are making way for this new generation of cars. Despite how mainstream they’re becoming, misconceptions about them prevail. Here are four commonly believed myths about EVs.

1. They have insufficient range

Current models have more than enough range for the typical driver. On average, Americans drive 40 miles a day, making even the shortest-range EV, which can go for 58 miles, practical. Long road trips may require more planning, but unless your destination is remote, chances are you’ll be able to find charging stations.

2. They’re difficult to charge

Some worry that it’ll take too long to charge the car’s battery if a charging station can even be found. Both of these fears are unfounded. Your car will charge fully overnight. Between full charges, all you really need are top-ups to ensure you can get where you need to go. Plus, charging stations are much easier to install than gas stations, meaning they’ll be readily available as EVs become more common.

3. They’re more expensive

Most EVs are more expensive to purchase than their traditional counterparts. However, there are many tax and purchase incentives available to mitigate this higher initial cost. Moreover, you’ll save a lot of money on gas, maintenance, and repairs, meaning they’re cheaper in the long run.

4. They’re unsafe

Many detractors point to the fact lithium-ion batteries, which power most EVs, are at risk of catching fire and even exploding. However, manufacturers are taking precautions to reduce the risk of this happening. This leaves collisions as a potential trigger for such an event, but the risk of ignition and explosion is on par with that of a traditional gasoline-powered engine doing the same.

EV’s aren’t as impractical as many people make them out to be, so if you’re interested in purchasing one, don’t hesitate to visit a local dealership.