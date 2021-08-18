4 online resources to help your child learn

Are you looking for educational websites that will allow your child to have fun while they learn? Here are four options that offer games, fun facts, quizzes, and more.

1. Funbrain

Geared toward kids aged four to 14, this website offers hundreds of games, books, and videos to help students develop their math, reading, and problem-solving skills. Visit funbrain.com.

2. #MetKids

This website features an interactive map that allows children to explore New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Arts. In addition to learning fun facts about art, they can watch behind-the-scenes videos and use a time machine to discover ancient artworks. Visit metmuseum.org/art/online-features/metkids.

3. National Geographic Kids

Based on the popular children’s magazine, this website is a haven for curious kids who want to learn more about animals, history, science, and space. It also features fun games, quizzes, and more. Visit kids.nationalgeographic.com.

4. Buzzmath

Kids can travel through time to meet famous mathematicians and complete missions to save Buzzcity. With thousands of activities based on math curriculums for grades 1 through 8, this is a great resource for students and teachers alike. Visit buzzmath.com.

If you want to provide your child with more educational websites to explore, ask their teacher for suggestions.