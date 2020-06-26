4 part-time jobs for seniors

A part-time job is a good way for you to supplement your income, get out of the house, share your knowledge, and learn new skills. Here are four employment opportunities to consider in your golden years.

1. Consultant

Part-time or project-specific consulting allows you to scale back your involvement in the workforce while continuing to pursue a career you enjoy.

2. Tutor



Even if you’re not a retired teacher, you might be qualified to help students prepare for exams, practice another language, or develop new skills. Tutoring work can be done in-person or online.

3. Customer service representative

If you’re a solution-oriented person with strong interpersonal skills, you might thrive in a retail position or enjoy working from home as a customer support agent.

4. Freelance writer

Explore your creative side or use your expertise to write for a publication in your field. Freelance writers can work from anywhere, set their own hours, and share their love of the written word.

Remember, your senior years should be a time to explore your underdeveloped passions. Even if you’re returning to the workforce for financial reasons, take time to consider your interests and find a job you truly enjoy.