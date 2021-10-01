4 perks you enjoy when you buy local

There are many economic and environmental benefits of buying local. But did you know this practice also offers several perks to you as a consumer? Here are four reasons to shop closer to home.

1. You get to be part of a story. The merchants in your area have overcome obstacles and worked hard to build a thriving business. They’ll undoubtedly be happy to share their story, which continues in part because of your patronage.

2. You get to support good causes. The choice to buy local is a sustainable, ethical, and socially responsible one. Among other things, you’ll reduce your carbon footprint and show your preference for companies that ensure proper working conditions.

3. You get to enjoy added value. When you buy local, you receive more than just a product. Whether it’s the story behind it, the quality of the item, or the sense of community your purchase provides, there’s plenty to be proud of.

4. You get to choose the best. Goods from local producers are designed and manufactured to improve your daily life and allow you to get the most out of them. When it comes to food, buying local means gaining access to fresh fruits and vegetables.

What are you waiting for? Visit the shops in our area today.