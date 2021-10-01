Connect with us

Home

4 perks you enjoy when you buy local

Published

4 hours ago

on

There are many economic and environmental benefits of buying local. But did you know this practice also offers several perks to you as a consumer? Here are four reasons to shop closer to home.

1. You get to be part of a story. The merchants in your area have overcome obstacles and worked hard to build a thriving business. They’ll undoubtedly be happy to share their story, which continues in part because of your patronage.

2. You get to support good causes. The choice to buy local is a sustainable, ethical, and socially responsible one. Among other things, you’ll reduce your carbon footprint and show your preference for companies that ensure proper working conditions.

3. You get to enjoy added value. When you buy local, you receive more than just a product. Whether it’s the story behind it, the quality of the item, or the sense of community your purchase provides, there’s plenty to be proud of.


4. You get to choose the best. Goods from local producers are designed and manufactured to improve your daily life and allow you to get the most out of them. When it comes to food, buying local means gaining access to fresh fruits and vegetables.

What are you waiting for? Visit the shops in our area today.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Related Topics:

Home

4 facts you might not know about bullying

Published

1 day ago

on

September 30, 2021

By

Every year, National Bullying Prevention Month is observed in schools and communities across the country. The purpose of this awareness month, which takes place in October, is to eradicate bullying by educating people of all ages about its prevalence and impact. Here are some realities about this harmful behavior that needs to be acknowledged.

1. Kids don’t grow out of bullying
Unless children face meaningful consequences and learn that bullying is unacceptable, this behavior is likely to persist through adolescence and into adulthood. It can also evolve into dating violence, workplace harassment, and domestic abuse.

2. Bullying can cause serious harm
Bullied children are more likely to experience headaches, stomach aches, anxiety, and depression. They’re also at greater risk of long-term mental health problems and suicide. Additionally, children who bully are more likely to use drugs and engage in criminal activity.

3. Fighting back makes bullying worse
While children should be encouraged to stand up to bullies, retaliating with violence, insults or other aggressive behaviors can lead to more persistent and severe bullying. Responding assertively and reporting bullying to an adult are more effective strategies.


4. Peers can stop bullying in seconds
Most bullying incidents happen when peers are watching, and their reaction plays a major role in reinforcing or stopping the behavior. In fact, research shows that when peers intervene, more than half of the time the bullying stops within 10 seconds.

It’s only by dispelling myths about bullying and teaching children to develop healthy relationships that the issue can be properly addressed and bullying can be eradicated for good.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Home

Can betta fish live with other fish?

Published

2 days ago

on

September 29, 2021

By

Betta fish, also known as the Siamese fighting fish, are notoriously aggressive and territorial. Some are so defensive they can’t live in a tank with other fish. Others are less aggressive and can share their habitat under the right conditions. Here are a few things to consider when determining if your betta can live with other fish.

Tank size
On their own, betta fish only need a five-gallon tank. If you’re looking to get them a companion, you’ll need to have at least a 10- or 15-gallon tank. Remember to include lots of plants, decorations, and other hiding places so that your betta fish has somewhere to go if it’s stressed.

Tankmates
Don’t put bettas in a tank with brightly colored, energetic, or aggressive fish. Choose a companion with dull colors that won’t be perceived as a threat. You should also look for bottom dwellers and other fish that won’t inhabit the same area of the tank as your betta fish.

Gender
Male betta fish are more aggressive than females. Two males should never be put in a tank together.


It’s best to introduce tank mates when your betta fish is still young. Remain cautious at first and be prepared to separate your fish if they fight.

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Home

Kids’ Corner: Quiz – World languages

Published

4 days ago

on

September 27, 2021

By

Did you know that more than 7,000 languages are spoken around the world? Here’s a short quiz to test your knowledge about this subject.

1. What’s the most widely spoken native language in the world?
a) English
b) Mandarin
c) Spanish

2. Approximately how many languages are spoken in Indonesia?
a) 100
b) 400
c) 700

3. What are the three official languages of Belgium?
a) French, Spanish and Danish
b) French, Dutch and German
c) French, English, and Finnish


4. In which U.S. state do some people speak French?
a) Louisiana
b) Wisconsin
c) Illinois

—————————
Answers:
1. b) There are more than one billion people who speak Mandarin as their first language, compared to nearly 500 million who speak Spanish and about 400 million who speak English.
2. c) More than 700 languages are spoken across the country more than 13,500 islands.
3. b) Belgium is divided into language zones or regions.
4. a) Some schools in Louisiana are taught entirely in French.
—————————

Share the News:
fb-share-icon


Continue Reading

Home

4 tips for purchasing a video game console

Published

5 days ago

on

September 26, 2021

By

Video game consoles provide hours of fun for people of all ages. Here are a few tips to help you find the perfect model.

1. Backward compatibility. If you own several old games or want to purchase retro games, make sure they can be played on your new console. Some models allow you to use old discs, while others only let you purchase digital copies of older games.

2. Exclusive games. Every console has its own exclusive content, so make sure the video game console you purchase supports the games you enjoy most.

3. Graphics. Depending on what type of screen you’re playing on and how crisp you want the graphics to be, you may want a console that supports a 4K, HDR gaming experience.


4. Online play. If you enjoy playing online multiplayer games, you should ask your friends which consoles they own, so you can meet up and play on the same server.

If you don’t know much about gaming consoles, don’t hesitate to ask the sales staff at your local electronics store for help.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Home

A guide to using parental controls

Published

6 days ago

on

September 25, 2021

By

The internet can be a dangerous place for children. Cyberbullying, sexual predators, malware, and phishing are just some threats they can encounter online. Plus, too much screen time can disrupt their sleep cycle and negatively affect their mental and physical health.

Nevertheless, there are many benefits to letting kids use the internet, and parental controls can be installed to ensure their experiences are positive and safe. Here are some ways you can use them to keep your children protected:

• Limit their screen time
• Monitor their devices
• Track their location
• Increase their online safety
• Prevent unauthorized purchases
• Block inappropriate content

Though it’s a good idea to use parental controls, you should also educate your children about online safety and proper net etiquette. Explain the risks of using the internet, and teach them how to identify potential threats. This will allow them to develop a sense of autonomy and provide them with the skills they need to use the internet responsibly.


Remember that parental controls should be used to protect your children, not to invade their privacy. If you’re worried about your kids being bullied or some other issue, talk to them about it. You can also seek advice from a professional counselor or psychologist.

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Home

How to effectively discipline your dog

Published

1 week ago

on

September 24, 2021

By

Is your dog behaving badly? While it can be tempting to scream, yell and get angry, these methods of punishment are ineffective and can be detrimental to your dog’s well-being. Instead, try using these techniques.

Reward good behavior
Positive reinforcement works better than traditional punishments. Condition your dog to behave appropriately by giving them treats and belly rubs when they do the right thing. Dogs like to please their owners, and they’ll work hard to keep you happy.

Punish bad behavior immediately
To be effective, punishments should be doled out directly following the undesirable behavior. If you weren’t there to witness the misdemeanor, don’t try to punish your dog after the fact. They won’t understand why they’re being disciplined, and doing so may create fear and anxiety that could lead to aggression.

Employ the power of redirection
The best way to discipline your dog is to correct their behavior. For example, if you catch your dog chewing on your shoe, say “No” and remove it from their mouth. Present them with one of their toys and praise them when they begin chewing on it instead.


In addition, it’s useful to understand that pets often act out when they’re bored. Keeping your dog active will often help get rid of pent-up energy and prevent bad behavior.

Lastly, you should never hurt, shake or intimidate your dog. If you feel like your pup is out of control, consult a professional dog behaviorist for help.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

King Cartoons

Front Royal
66°
Sunny
7:09am6:55pm EDT
Feels like: 66°F
Wind: 0mph WNW
Humidity: 59%
Pressure: 30.27"Hg
UV index: 6
SatSunMon
81/55°F
82/63°F
79/59°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Oct
2
Sat
11:00 am Fall Farm Days: The Nature of Sk... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Fall Farm Days: The Nature of Sk... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 2 @ 11:00 am – 5:00 pm
Fall Farm Days: The Nature of Sky Meadows @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area During Fall Farm Days’ nature weekend, get in touch with nature and explore a managed landscape rich in biodiversity. Discover the native plants and animals that call the park home. Hear about the[...]
4:00 pm Oktoberfest: Family Fun Day @ Wakefield Country Day School
Oktoberfest: Family Fun Day @ Wakefield Country Day School
Oct 2 @ 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Oktoberfest: Family Fun Day @ Wakefield Country Day School
October 2, 2021 from 4pm-8pm All are welcome to attend the 2nd Annual Oktoberfest at Wakefield Country Day School. Loosen your Leiderhosen and get ready for Oktoberfest! This year, the Edelweiss Band is coming to[...]
Oct
3
Sun
11:00 am Fall Farm Days: The Nature of Sk... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Fall Farm Days: The Nature of Sk... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 3 @ 11:00 am – 5:00 pm
Fall Farm Days: The Nature of Sky Meadows @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area During Fall Farm Days’ nature weekend, get in touch with nature and explore a managed landscape rich in biodiversity. Discover the native plants and animals that call the park home. Hear about the[...]
Oct
9
Sat
8:00 am FRWRC Annual Fundraiser Yard Sale @ Weichert Realtor's Parking Lot
FRWRC Annual Fundraiser Yard Sale @ Weichert Realtor's Parking Lot
Oct 9 @ 8:00 am – 2:00 pm
FRWRC Annual Fundraiser Yard Sale @ Weichert Realtor's Parking Lot
Donations can be dropped off at Weichert’s on Friday, Oct 8, from 2 PM to 6 PM. Look in your attics, basements, garages, and closets for items that you no longer need and set them[...]
11:00 am Fall Farm Days: Life on the Farm @ Sky Meadows State Park
Fall Farm Days: Life on the Farm @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 9 @ 11:00 am – 5:00 pm
Fall Farm Days: Life on the Farm @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area Come back to the family farm at Sky Meadows State Park. Visit with the park’s chickens and explore our new observation hive. Explore the tools of a working farm, create a doll from[...]
6:30 pm Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 9 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Meets behind Mount Bleak. Our evenings begin with a half-hour children’s “Junior Astronomer” program, followed by a discussion about the importance of dark skies and light conservation. Then join NASA Jet Propulsion Lab (JPL) Ambassadors[...]
Oct
10
Sun
11:00 am Fall Farm Days: Life on the Farm @ Sky Meadows State Park
Fall Farm Days: Life on the Farm @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 10 @ 11:00 am – 5:00 pm
Fall Farm Days: Life on the Farm @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area Come back to the family farm at Sky Meadows State Park. Visit with the park’s chickens and explore our new observation hive. Explore the tools of a working farm, create a doll from[...]
Oct
11
Mon
11:00 am Fall Farm Days: Life on the Farm @ Sky Meadows State Park
Fall Farm Days: Life on the Farm @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 11 @ 11:00 am – 5:00 pm
Fall Farm Days: Life on the Farm @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area Come back to the family farm at Sky Meadows State Park. Visit with the park’s chickens and explore our new observation hive. Explore the tools of a working farm, create a doll from[...]
Oct
14
Thu
5:00 pm 6th Annual Wine Pull @ Front Royal Golf Club
6th Annual Wine Pull @ Front Royal Golf Club
Oct 14 @ 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
6th Annual Wine Pull @ Front Royal Golf Club
Last year we did not get to hold our annual Wine Pull due to COVID. We are so excited that we are able to have this fun fundraising event this year, so be sure to[...]
Oct
30
Sat
1:00 pm Fall Craft Festival @ Fort Valley Museum
Fall Craft Festival @ Fort Valley Museum
Oct 30 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Fall Craft Festival @ Fort Valley Museum
Fort Valley Museum Fall Craft Festival – Annual Fundraiser October 30 & 31, 2021 | Saturday 1-4pm, Sunday 2-5pm Come by and support the Fort Valley Museum at our annual Fall Craft Festival (formerly “Christmas[...]