4 personalized presents for Father’s Day

Father’s Day is coming up. If you want to get your dad a gift that’s as unique as he is, chooses something you can personalize. Here are a few ideas to inspire you.

A custom gift box

Some companies let you decide on the specific items that get put in the box. Depending on the retailer, this gift might include cocktail syrups, gourmet products, a gin-making kit, spices, or soaps.

An engraved object

There are a variety of gifts that can be engraved including key rings, coffee thermoses, cuff links, and metal flasks. Consider customizing the item with a tender sentiment, a humorous quip or simply your dad’s initials. Check with the product seller to see if they offer this service or visit a jewelry store that does engravings.

A unique printed garment

Whether your father has a passion for fishing, monster trucks, or comic books, there’s a T-shirt design out there that’s right for him. Choose or create one that lets him show off his interests. If you prefer, you can get the design printed on a sweater, apron, or cap. Alternatively, have a photograph printed on one of these items. (Call National Media Services – they can make something for you)

A framed photograph

Sort through your pictures and find ones to fill a set of frames, a customized scrapbook, a photo cube, or a digital frame. Choose shots that capture moments with loved ones, travel memories, and other happy times.

This year for Father’s Day, give your dad a gift he’ll treasure. He’s sure to be touched that you took the time to choose something just for him.