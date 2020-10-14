4 purr-fectly fun toys for cats

Whether you want to encourage your cats to get more exercise or simply keep them occupied, here are four toys they’re sure to love.

1. Treat dispenser

A ball filled with kitty snacks can help keep cats entertained and active. This is a great toy if your feline friends need to lose some weight as they’ll have to exert energy to free the treats.

2. Cardboard box



Next time you receive a package, leave the empty box lying around. It won’t be long before it becomes a hideout for your cats.

3. Laser pointer

This simple device can keep cats entertained for hours. Your ferocious hunters will get plenty of exercise stalking the dot of light around the floor, over furniture, and along the walls.

4. Tunnel

Since cats love to be stealthy, buy them a pop-up tunnel to crawl through or simply tape a bunch of narrow boxes together.

In addition to these options, your local pet store will have an array of affordable cat toys such as a ball with a bell, a vibrating mouse, or a feathered tube. Any of these can make great toys for your cats.