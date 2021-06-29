4 questions to ask before pruning a tree

Since pruning trees can be tricky and even dangerous, this job typically requires the expertise of a professional arborist. If you’re thinking about doing your own pruning, there are four questions you should ask yourself first.

1. Is it necessary?

There are several reasons to prune a tree, including removing dead and damaged branches that are at risk of falling. Pruning a tree simply to improve its appearance should be avoided. After all, each cut you make is a wound that takes time to heal and puts the tree at risk of infection.

2. Is it safe?

Never prune a tree that’s within 10 feet of a power line. It’s best to leave this extremely hazardous work to a professional, and in some places, it’s the law. Similarly, cutting large branches can lead to serious accidents and injuries if you don’t use the right tools and technique.

3. What equipment is needed?

To safely prune a tree, you need to use specialized tools. Pruning shears, loppers, and saws may all be required. Make sure your tools are clean and sharp to facilitate the tree’s recovery. You’ll also need personal protective equipment including safety goggles, a helmet, work gloves, and possibly a harness.

4. What’s the best way to proceed?

Before you start pruning a tree, analyze its structure and determine where you’ll make each cut. Most importantly, you should limit your alterations and respect the natural shape of the tree. This is the best way to keep your tree healthy and improve its appearance.

If you don’t feel comfortable pruning your own trees, contact an arborist in your area.