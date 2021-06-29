Home
4 questions to ask before pruning a tree
Since pruning trees can be tricky and even dangerous, this job typically requires the expertise of a professional arborist. If you’re thinking about doing your own pruning, there are four questions you should ask yourself first.
1. Is it necessary?
There are several reasons to prune a tree, including removing dead and damaged branches that are at risk of falling. Pruning a tree simply to improve its appearance should be avoided. After all, each cut you make is a wound that takes time to heal and puts the tree at risk of infection.
2. Is it safe?
Never prune a tree that’s within 10 feet of a power line. It’s best to leave this extremely hazardous work to a professional, and in some places, it’s the law. Similarly, cutting large branches can lead to serious accidents and injuries if you don’t use the right tools and technique.
3. What equipment is needed?
To safely prune a tree, you need to use specialized tools. Pruning shears, loppers, and saws may all be required. Make sure your tools are clean and sharp to facilitate the tree’s recovery. You’ll also need personal protective equipment including safety goggles, a helmet, work gloves, and possibly a harness.
4. What’s the best way to proceed?
Before you start pruning a tree, analyze its structure and determine where you’ll make each cut. Most importantly, you should limit your alterations and respect the natural shape of the tree. This is the best way to keep your tree healthy and improve its appearance.
If you don’t feel comfortable pruning your own trees, contact an arborist in your area.
Demolition projects: DIY vs. hiring a pro
If you want to renovate your home, you may need to remove some existing structures and fixtures. However, when it comes to knocking down load-bearing walls, there’s no room for error. Here are some things to consider before you start a demolition project.
The risks of doing it yourself
Even if you have experience as a handyman and strong friends to help you, there’s a lot that can go wrong. Without the proper equipment and knowledge, you risk causing major structural damage and exposing yourself to hazardous materials. Plus, there’s a chance your insurer won’t cover you if an accident occurs.
The perks of hiring a professional
Demolition contractors have the training to safely and efficiently tear down a wide range of structures. From their initial inspection of the site to the removal of waste material, you can count on a professional demolition crew to take care of everything. Since they have the right equipment, there’s much less risk of damage or delays.
If you’re looking to hire a demolition contractor, take the time to find an expert in your region with the right credentials and a reliable track record. Make sure the company is insured and doesn’t have any warnings or violations from health and safety authorities.
Putting safety first
Diligent demolition contractors take numerous precautions to protect bystanders and onsite crew. Among other things, they may erect temporary fencing and install shelters over sidewalks and walkways.
Wood: a natural and versatile material
If you want to create a backyard oasis, consider using wood. This renewable resource is a timeless and durable material that’s well-suited for building patios, decks, pergolas, and other structures that can enhance an outdoor space.
The types
With so many varieties on the market, there’s a type of wood for every budget. The most affordable options include treated wood, such as pine, which is often used to construct decks. However, more expensive choices like cedar, ipe, and torrefied wood will hold up better against the elements and add character to your landscaping.
The styles
Although it requires regular maintenance, wood is one of the most widely used landscaping materials. This is because it can be matched with nearly any design style. In addition to being ideally suited for a rustic or Scandinavian backyard esthetic, wood provides warmth and balance to modern and contemporary spaces.
To ensure you select the right wood for your next outdoor project, consult a professional. Landscapers and experts at your local home improvement store can help you create a beautiful yard.
Kids’ Corner: Do you know your Olympians?
Over the years, these 12 Olympic athletes have proven to be outstanding in their sport. Can you match each person with their accomplishments?
1. Usain Bolt
2. Michael Phelps
3. Nadia Comaneci
4. Simone Biles
5. Clara Hughes
6. Jesse Owens
7. Teemu Selanne
8. Sonja Henie
9. Charlotte Cooper
10. Guo Jingjing
11. Ian Millar
12. Angelo Parisi
A) This swimmer has more Olympic medals than any other athlete.
B) This cyclist and speed skater is the only athlete to win multiple medals in both the Summer and Winter Games.
C) This athlete won four gold medals at the 1936 Olympics and is widely considered the greatest track and field star in history.
D) This runner holds the Olympic record for the 100-meter dash.
E) This figure skater won gold in the singles event three Olympics in a row.
F) This gymnast was the first athlete to be awarded a perfect score on the uneven bars — at just 14 years old!
G) This athlete has four Olympic medals, which is a record in judo.
H) This tennis player was the first female athlete to win a gold medal at the Olympics in an individual event.
I) This equestrian legend participated in 10 Olympic Games, more than any other athlete.
J) This athlete won six medals, making her the most decorated female diver in Olympic history.
K) This ice hockey player scored 43 points in 37 games, the most in Olympic history.
L) This athlete is the most decorated American gymnast at a single Olympics, winning four golds and a bronze in 2016.
Answers: 1-D), 2-A), 3-F), 4-L), 5-B), 6-C), 7-K), 8-E), 9-H), 10-J), 11-I), 12-G).
Window treatments: shining a light on solar shades
From blinds and curtains to shutters and drapes, there’s no shortage of materials that can be used to enhance the look of your windows. One practical option is to install solar shades. Here are some of the benefits of this roll-up window covering.
• They protect against harmful rays. Solar shades are made of a tightly woven fabric designed to block out the sun’s UV rays. The perforated material allows you to safely enjoy natural light in your home.
• They offer privacy with a view. Solar shades provide a decent view of the outdoors while preventing others from seeing into your home. They also reduce glare.
• They help conserve energy. Solar shades help keep your home cool on hot days, thereby reducing the strain on your air conditioner. This lowers your energy bills and helps protect the environment.
Solar shades are available in a range of opaqueness levels, allowing you to select a loose or tight weave depending on what you use the space for and how much light you need. Visit the stores in your area to find the right product for every window in your home.
How to beautify your fence
In addition to offering privacy and making your yard safer for children and pets, a fence has the potential to beautify your outdoor living space. Here are a few ideas to inspire you.
• If you opt for a wooden fence, consider painting it to match your deck or patio. This fencing material can be stained or painted a new color at any time, which makes it easy to freshen up the look of your backyard.
• A vinyl fence is able to resist the elements, but it can lack character. To amp up its appeal, decorate your fence with flowering vines or hang planters and fairy lights from it.
• If you want a stylish fence that’s easy to maintain, choose one made of high-density polyethylene in your preferred color. This type of fencing is also an ideal option if you want to section off your pool or garden.
• Complement the clean lines of your iron or aluminum fence by suspending potted flower arrangements at regular intervals. To further elevate the look of a metal fence, consider adorning the posts with decorative caps.
For advice on the ideal fence to suit your yard and budget, reach out to a local fencing contractor.
How to choose a walking aid
Do you struggle to walk on your own due to an injury, illness, or condition associated with aging? If so, a walking aid could help you regain some of your mobility. Here’s how to know if a cane, walker, or rollator is right for you.
Cane
Ideal for mild vision or balance problems, a cane can make it easier to navigate around obstacles. It can also provide one-sided support for mild leg weakness or joint pain. While a wooden model has a classic look, metal canes are easier to adjust. Alternatively, you can select a four-pronged cane, which is heavier but offers more stability. Be sure to test a few options to find the handle grip that works best for you.
Walker
If you have severe balance problems or weakness in your lower limbs, a walker may be beneficial. This four-legged mobility aid typically has two wheels in the front and posts in the back, which allows the user to easily move forward. A walker also provides enough stability to assist with standing up. When shopping for a walker, opt for one in a lightweight material so that it’s less cumbersome.
Rollator
Similar to a walker but with four wheels, a rollator can greatly improve mobility since it requires less effort to push. Most have brakes on the handles, but these require good reflexes to use safely. Consider opting for a model with large wheels that can handle both soft interior and bumpy outdoor surfaces. Many rollators also include practical accessories such as a basket, seat, and reflectors.
If you need help finding a walking aid, don’t hesitate to speak with your doctor or consult a physiotherapist.
