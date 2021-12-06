Connect with us

Real Estate

4 questions to ask before you buy a vacation home

Published

45 mins ago

on

Vacation homes come in a wide range of styles and sizes and can be found in a variety of locations. But whether you’re looking to buy a cabin in the woods, a bungalow on the beach, or a condo on the slopes, there are several factors to consider before you purchase this type of property.

1. Why do you want it?
To narrow down your search, you should have a clear idea of how you intend to use your vacation home. Do you want a couple’s retreat or a space that can accommodate the whole family? You should also think about what’s nearby and whether you’ll want to move there when you retire.

2. Do you plan to rent it out?
If you only use it on occasion, a vacation home can be a great source of income as a short- or long-term rental property. Keep in mind that you’ll need to manage bookings, clean the space between guest stays, and be available to address questions or problems. You might also have to pay higher insurance premiums.

3. Can you afford the upkeep?
Owning a second property comes with a lot of responsibilities and expenses. In addition to the price of the home, you should factor in the cost of utilities, insurance, maintenance, and more. You may also need to hire someone to take care of the property if you live far away, especially if you have renters.


4. What are the tax implications?
Be sure to speak with a tax professional to avoid unpleasant surprises. While you might be eligible for certain deductions if your vacation home qualifies as a rental property, you’ll likely need to pay capital gains tax if ever you decide to sell the place.

One of the best ways to ensure you find a vacation home that suits your needs and budget is to hire a real estate agent. In particular, look for one who’s familiar with the area where you’d like to invest.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Related Topics:

Real Estate

How long does it take to build a house?

Published

2 days ago

on

December 4, 2021

By

If you’re thinking about buying a piece of land and building the home of your dreams, it’s important to consider how long the project will take. While most houses can be built in four to 10 months, there are a variety of factors that can influence this timeline.

Common reasons for delays
The first thing you should know is that it can take quite some time to obtain the necessary construction permits. Another factor that can extend a build by several weeks or more is the location. The topography and type of soil, in particular, can slow things down. Plus, certain weather conditions and shortages in building materials may also cause delays. Any last-minute design changes will like¬wise result in a setback to the timeline.

Tips to stay on schedule
Proper planning is the best way to prevent delays and keep a build on schedule. Among other things, preparation will help ensure materials such as windows and doors are delivered on time. You should also make sure you schedule service calls with plumbers, electricians, and other professionals in the right order to keep things on track. By staying on top of the project’s progress, you can greatly reduce the risk of delays.

In all cases, the experience of your contractor will have a major impact on how fast the work gets done. Be sure to meet with several professionals and select someone who has the right credentials.


Share the News:
fb-share-icon


Continue Reading

Real Estate

Pros and cons of buying a home near a school

Published

1 week ago

on

November 27, 2021

By

Have you found a home that meets all your needs but is located near a school? To determine if you should make an offer, it’s a good idea to weigh the pros and cons of living next to this type of institution.

Benefits
Your neighborhood will probably have a number of safety features if it’s in a school zone. Among other things, the speed limit is likely to be more restricted than it is on other streets, and there may be crosswalk guards posted at busy intersections.

If you have children who are the right age, they can attend school. What’s more, they can easily walk to and from the building, and your family may be able to use the schoolyard as a playground on evenings and weekends.

Another major advantage of living near a school is that your home is likely to have a higher resale value than comparable properties located elsewhere.


Drawbacks
If you live near a school, you may have to put up with a fair amount of traffic at times when children are dropped off and picked up. Similarly, events such as recitals and parent-teacher meetings are likely to lead to an increase in traffic and parked cars in the area.

In addition, the sound of the bell and noise coming from the schoolyard might be annoying. Also, keep in mind that living near a school means there’ll often be children near your property. This can hinder your privacy and make the neighborhood feel more hectic.

To determine if living near a school is right for you, carefully weigh these pros and cons.

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Mature Living

Selling your home before you move: pros and cons

Published

2 weeks ago

on

November 22, 2021

By

If you’re planning to move into a seniors’ residence, you may be wondering whether you should sell your home before you make the change. Here are a few advantages and disadvantages of doing so that you may want to consider.

Pros
If you sell your home before you move, you’ll save yourself the stress and pressure of trying to complete the transaction quickly once you’re settled into your new abode. In addition, you’ll get the money sooner and can use it to decorate your new place.

In addition, you’ll avoid needing to pay the mortgage and maintenance fees on your old home while also covering the cost of the rent.

Cons
If you sell your home before you move, you may have to live there during any renovations that are needed. In addition, you’ll likely have to adjust your schedule to accommodate showings.


Furthermore, if you find a buyer for your home before the unit in your residence becomes available, you’ll need to either temporarily pay rent to stay in your old place or secure an alternative living arrangement in the interim.

Selling a property involves many steps and a lot of paperwork. To simplify the process, be sure to enlist the help of a real estate agent.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Real Estate

How to avoid buying a house that might be haunted

Published

2 weeks ago

on

November 21, 2021

By

If horror movies aren’t your cup of tea, you might not want to move into a house that’s rumored to be haunted. Here are some tips to help you avoid unintentionally buying a property with a reputation for paranormal activity.

Ask if the property is stigmatized
Depending on the state, the seller might be required to disclose certain information about the property’s history. A house can be considered stigmatized if death or crime occurred on the premises. In some cases, the seller is only required to disclose this information if asked by a potential buyer.

Do your own research
Use the property’s address to search online for newspaper articles, historical documents, and other local records. These sources might reveal information about a suspicious death that occurred on the property. You might also be able to find out if the house was built on an old cemetery or battlefield.

Talk to the neighbors
If you see any of the neighbors outside during your visit to the home, ask if they’d be willing to answer a few questions about the property. They might be able to give you some information, especially if they’ve lived in the area for a long time.


Look into the history of the house
Has the property been bought and sold several times in the past few years? Has it lost a lot of value during that period? These types of changes could indicate that something strange is going on with the home, so be sure to make inquiries if this is the case.

Finally, don’t hesitate to talk to your real estate agent about your concerns. A realtor can help you find out what you need to know to make an informed decision.

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon


Continue Reading

Real Estate

3 myths about green homes

Published

3 weeks ago

on

November 14, 2021

By

Are you interested in buying an eco-friendly property? If so, it’s important to have all the facts. Here are some common misconceptions about green homes.

1. Only new homes can be green
Older homes can be made more eco-friendly by replacing the plumbing and electrical systems, upgrading the windows and doors and improving the insulation. Purchasing Energy Star certified appliances is also a good idea.

2. Eco-friendly homes are in the middle of nowhere
While you might prefer to live off-grid, there are plenty of eco-friendly homes located in cities that use municipal electric, water and gas servi¬ces. What makes these homes more sustainable is that they consume less energy than their counterparts.

3. Green homes are utilitarian
If you want to buy an eco-friendly home, you don’t have to choose between beauty and sustainability. In fact, many green homes are quite attractive due to their thoughtful design and use of natural materials.


To find out more about the eco-friendly homes in your area, contact a local real estate agent.

If you can’t afford to move right now, consider making small changes to your current home to make it more eco-friendly. Even simple modifications like replacing your shower head and light bulbs with greener alternatives can make a difference.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon


Continue Reading

Real Estate

Warren County Market Report – October 2021

Published

3 weeks ago

on

November 12, 2021

By

Happy Thanksgiving, Warren County! Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for October 2021. Charts demonstrate the changes in the market, so be sure to click play.

In general summary:

  1. New Listings are DOWN -23.6%.
  2. New Pending DOWN -11%.
  3. Closed sales are DOWN -15.7%
  4. Average Median Sold $300,950 September / $327,000 October
  5. Average Days on Market 20 September / 32 October

*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.

Resource: October 2021 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated November 2021.


Jennifer Avery, REALTOR® “Your Happy Home Expert!”
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790
CRUM REALTY, INC| 318 S Loudoun St, Winchester VA 22601 | 540-662-0400

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Family Preservation Services

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

Groups Recover Together

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Main Street Travel

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

Northwestern Community Services Board

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Examiner

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Salvation Army

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

Studio Verde

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
64°
Sunny
7:17am4:50pm EST
Feels like: 64°F
Wind: 6mph S
Humidity: 59%
Pressure: 29.76"Hg
UV index: 2
TueWedThu
41/30°F
41/23°F
43/32°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Dec
8
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Dec 8 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Dec
10
Fri
7:00 pm Clara, Little Mouse, and the Gol... @ Skyline Middle School
Clara, Little Mouse, and the Gol... @ Skyline Middle School
Dec 10 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Clara, Little Mouse, and the Golden Key @ Skyline Middle School
Dancing By His Grace Classical Ballet Ensemble presents Clara, Little Mouse, and the Golden Key, featuring selections from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Ballet, at the Skyline Middle School in Front Royal, Virginia. Join us for our original[...]
7:00 pm Glory Bea: A Shenandoah Christma... @ LFCC's William H. McCoy Theatre
Glory Bea: A Shenandoah Christma... @ LFCC's William H. McCoy Theatre
Dec 10 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Glory Bea: A Shenandoah Christmas Story @ LFCC's William H. McCoy Theatre
GLORY BEA: A Shenandoah Christmas Story, by Rich Follett and Larry Dahlke, set in the 1930’s in the Shenandoah Valley and the Depression has hit the valley residents. This story is being presented by Selah[...]
7:30 pm Sweeter, Still… Holiday Concert @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
Sweeter, Still… Holiday Concert @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
Dec 10 @ 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Sweeter, Still… Holiday Concert @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
Friday, December 10, 2021 7:30pm Front Royal United Methodist Church 1 West Main Street | Front Royal, VA 22630 COVID-19 Guidelines: Masks are required for attendees Sunday, December 12, 2021 4:00pm Trinity Episcopal Church 9108[...]
Dec
11
Sat
2:00 pm Clara, Little Mouse, and the Gol... @ Skyline Middle School
Clara, Little Mouse, and the Gol... @ Skyline Middle School
Dec 11 @ 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Clara, Little Mouse, and the Golden Key @ Skyline Middle School
Dancing By His Grace Classical Ballet Ensemble presents Clara, Little Mouse, and the Golden Key, featuring selections from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Ballet, at the Skyline Middle School in Front Royal, Virginia. Join us for our original[...]
7:00 pm Glory Bea: A Shenandoah Christma... @ LFCC's William H. McCoy Theatre
Glory Bea: A Shenandoah Christma... @ LFCC's William H. McCoy Theatre
Dec 11 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Glory Bea: A Shenandoah Christmas Story @ LFCC's William H. McCoy Theatre
GLORY BEA: A Shenandoah Christmas Story, by Rich Follett and Larry Dahlke, set in the 1930’s in the Shenandoah Valley and the Depression has hit the valley residents. This story is being presented by Selah[...]
Dec
12
Sun
2:00 pm Clara, Little Mouse, and the Gol... @ Skyline Middle School
Clara, Little Mouse, and the Gol... @ Skyline Middle School
Dec 12 @ 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Clara, Little Mouse, and the Golden Key @ Skyline Middle School
Dancing By His Grace Classical Ballet Ensemble presents Clara, Little Mouse, and the Golden Key, featuring selections from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Ballet, at the Skyline Middle School in Front Royal, Virginia. Join us for our original[...]
3:00 pm Glory Bea: A Shenandoah Christma... @ LFCC's William H. McCoy Theatre
Glory Bea: A Shenandoah Christma... @ LFCC's William H. McCoy Theatre
Dec 12 @ 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm
Glory Bea: A Shenandoah Christmas Story @ LFCC's William H. McCoy Theatre
GLORY BEA: A Shenandoah Christmas Story, by Rich Follett and Larry Dahlke, set in the 1930’s in the Shenandoah Valley and the Depression has hit the valley residents. This story is being presented by Selah[...]
3:00 pm Valley Chorale’s Christmas Concert @ Calvary Episcopal Church
Valley Chorale’s Christmas Concert @ Calvary Episcopal Church
Dec 12 @ 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm
Valley Chorale's Christmas Concert @ Calvary Episcopal Church
This year’s yuletide concert is titled THIS SHINING NIGHT.  Join us for a selection of seasonal songs — ranging in style from classical to spirituals to pop — sure to brighten your holiday and lift[...]
4:00 pm Sweeter, Still… Holiday Concert @ Trinity Episcopal Church
Sweeter, Still… Holiday Concert @ Trinity Episcopal Church
Dec 12 @ 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Sweeter, Still… Holiday Concert @ Trinity Episcopal Church
Sunday, December 12, 2021 4:00pm Trinity Episcopal Church 9108 John Mosby Hwy. | Upperville, VA 20184 COVID-19 Guidelines: Masks are required for attendees