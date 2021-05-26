4 questions to ask when motorcycle shopping

Buying a motorcycle is exciting. To ensure you choose the right model, ask yourself these four questions.

1. How will you use it?

It’s important to choose a motorcycle that meets your needs. Determine if you’ll be riding around the city, going on long trips, or cruising around on weekends. Street motorcycles are best for sprints around the city, whereas touring models are perfect for riding long stretches of highway.

2. What size do you need?

The motorcycle’s height, weight, and engine size are all important to consider. You need to make sure you can handle the bike safely. This is especially important if you want to buy a cruiser motorcycle.

3. How much experience do you have?

Assessing your skill level will help determine the ideal engine size and safest power-to-weight ratio. In addition, you need to consider your riding position. For example, sports motorcycles require the rider to lean forward, which makes the bike more difficult to maneuver at lower speeds. Similarly, cruiser motorcycles are larger and require the rider to arch their back, which may be uncomfortable on longer rides.

4. What’s your budget?

What you can afford will help narrow down your choices. It’ll also determine whether you’ll be looking for a new or used motorcycle. Additionally, you should keep in mind how much money you need to spend on protective clothing and accessories. Setting aside a small fund for repairs and maintenance is also a good idea.

When motorcycle shopping, it’s best to take at least two bikes for a test drive. Experiencing how different models handle will help you make the right decision.