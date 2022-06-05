Home
4 reasons to add a level to your home
Does your home feel cramped? Whether you’re growing your family or developing your property, you may want to consider adding an extra floor to your home. You can create a second story or build out your basement. Here are four advantages of adding a level to your home.
1. YOU CAN SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASE YOUR LIVING SPACE
Adding a second story creates several new rooms. You can use them as you wish to meet all your space requirements.
2. YOU DON’T LOSE ANY OUTDOOR SPACE
You can avoid expanding the footprint of your home. For instance, you can keep your garden and continue enjoying all your outdoor activities.
3. YOU DON’T HAVE TO MOVE
You don’t have to give up your dream location. Moreover, you can save yourself the cost and inconvenience of buying and selling properties.
4. YOU INCREASE THE VALUE OF YOUR PROPERTY
Adding a floor allows you to renew and transform the appearance of your home and upgrade the siding to keep the exterior looking fresh. For added value, make sure your home matches the style of other homes in the area.
Are you ready to take on this large expansion project? Before you do anything, contact your city to ensure your project complies with applicable bylaws.
How to choose an air-conditioning unit
Are you looking for a new air conditioner to cool your home? If so, here are a few criteria to consider.
Type
If you only need to cool a small area, opt for a window, portable, or wall-mounted air conditioner. Window units are affordable and easy to install in any window opening. However, they can be noisy. Portable units are more expensive than window ones but can be moved easily from one room to another. Furthermore, wall-mounted units are the quietest of the three but must be built into the exterior wall of your property.
If you need to cool a large space, a central air conditioner or heat pump is the way to go. Although these units can be pricey and require professional installation, they’re efficient and can save you a considerable amount of money over time.
Power
Continuously using a low-wattage air conditioner will cool your home more effectively than an extremely powerful unit that keeps shutting off and restarting. Keep in mind that you must pick a unit with enough BTUs to cool the size of your space effectively. You should consider which direction your home faces and how much sun it gets throughout the day. For instance, south-facing homes warm up very quickly in the summer.
Energy efficiency
The energy performance of your air conditioner can greatly impact how much you spend on your utility bills. Consequently, look for ENERGY STAR-certified products that meet stringent efficiency requirements.
Noise level
Make sure the noise level of your air conditioner complies with the regulations in your apartment building or municipality. You can consult the unit’s technical datasheet to determine how many decibels it emits. You should stay away from units that emit more than 80 decibels, as they could damage your hearing over time. In general, the more expensive the air conditioner, the quieter it is.
Visit a local HVAC company for personalized advice or to have your new air conditioner professionally installed.
4 annuals that will add height to your flowerbeds
Annuals often feature abundant blooms that are positively eye-catching. While it’s relatively easy to find low, medium-sized flowers, it can be difficult to get your hands on large, majestic ones.
Here are four annuals that stand tall and proud.
1. Dahlia. Some varieties of this beautiful flower can grow up to six and a half feet tall. However, it’s best to stick to a single color and find a type that won’t exceed five feet.
2. Cosmos. This thin and delicate flower is available in beautiful pastels like white and pink. It’ll wow your neighbors and attract butterflies and birds to your yard.
3. Cleome. This beautiful ball-shaped flower is often overlooked at greenhouses and nurseries because it rarely blooms at the start of spring. Give it a chance — you won’t regret it.
4. Canna. This bulbous plant tends to bloom late in the season. Therefore, it’s best to plant it indoors four to six weeks before the last frost. Better yet, you can buy dwarf varieties that fill out quickly.
Horticulturists and landscapers generally recommend limiting yourself to two or three colors and three or four species to maximize their visual impact.
3 good reasons to play golf this summer
Do you feel like trying something new or rekindling an old hobby to keep you busy this summer? Here are three great reasons to choose golf.
1. Stay healthy
Although golf may not seem like a demanding sport, it has many physical and psychological benefits. For example, walking from hole to hole is good for your heart. You also exercise your brain because you must be focused when visualizing the ball’s trajectory. This can help slow neurological aging. Finally, golf is a great way to de-stress since it’s played outside. Spending time outdoors can also improve your sleep quality.
2. Socialize
Golf is a great way to spend time with family and friends. For example, there’s ample time between holes to chat and have fun. Additionally, this sport can be played at almost any age. The clubhouse is also a great place to meet people who have at least one thing in common with you.
3. Have fun
Although golf is a technical sport, it’s all about having fun. If you enjoy challenging yourself and being outdoors, this sport is for you. Plus, the feeling of satisfaction you get from making the perfect shot is unbeatable.
Lastly, if you accept that mistakes are part of the game, you can enjoy hours of fun.
How to build a sandcastle
Do you like building sandcastles on the beach? If so, follow these tips to maximize your chances of making a spectacular structure.
Get equipped
Bring a variety of different-sized buckets, as well as a spoon, knife, spatula, straw, brush, and spray bottle. If you’d like, pack some decorations like flags and buttons to make your creation stand out.
Make a plan
Visualize your sandcastle in detail. If necessary, draw a picture to help bring your sandcastle to life.
Prepare the ground
Start by packing a large area of wet sand. This will be the base for your sandcastle. Choose a location close to the water so you don’t waste time going back and forth. But don’t get too close, or your work could get swallowed up by a giant wave.
Create a solid mix
Fill your bucket by alternating between sand and water. Then, pack it firmly. Before removing the container, tap the sides to loosen the sand, so the shape comes out clean. Repeat this step until you have the castle of your dreams. Remember always to keep the sand moist.
Shape the details
Working from the top-down, carefully remove sand to create fun shapes. Remove any clumps with a straw, smooth the surface with a brush, add decorations, and secure the sand in place with a spray bottle.
All that’s left to do is admire and photograph your creation.
Stay at an outfitter this summer
Are you looking for an enchanting place to spend a few days in the heart of nature? Outdoor activities are a great way to relax and forget about your daily worries while spending quality time with family and friends. If this type of vacation appeals to you, consider booking a stay with an outfitter this summer.
The good news is that you can find outfitters across the country that offer experiences for all tastes. Depending on your destination, you can stay in a mountain cabin, a forest cottage, a luxurious inn, or a rustic tent. You can also choose from various activities, like hunting, fishing, kayaking, hiking, swimming, mountain biking, wildlife observation, and forest survival.
What’s more, some sites serve gourmet meals, while others have facilities and programming to keep children entertained. What more could you ask for?
Look online to find out more about the outfitters in your area.
6 tips for renovating your foyer
Does your foyer need a little TLC? If so, here are six tips for a successful update project.
1. Consider the front door
If your front door is in good condition, a fresh coat of paint can do wonders. If you need to replace your door, choose one that’s sturdy, secure, and has sufficient insulation.
2. Add windows
If you want your foyer to feel bright and inviting, install windows on either side of the door or choose a model with built-in windows.
3. Spruce up your flooring
The floor in your foyer takes a beating and must withstand water, dirt, and salt. Consequently, choose durable, easy-to-clean materials like ceramic, stone, concrete, or vinyl.
4. Improve the lighting
Make sure your entryway is well-lit, both inside and outside. Whether tying your shoelaces or getting your key into the lock, having good lighting can make your everyday life easier.
5. Make storage a priority
Foyers tend to get cluttered. Therefore, efficiency is key. Make space to store clothes and accessories for summer and winter. Furthermore, consider installing a custom-made cabinet to provide easy access and make the most of the space.
6. Pay attention to decor
Don’t overload your foyer. Instead, focus on a few well-selected decorative touches. Choose light shades to make the space feel open and airy.
Visit the home improvement stores in your area to get everything you need to update your foyer.
