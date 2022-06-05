4 reasons to add a level to your home

Does your home feel cramped? Whether you’re growing your family or developing your property, you may want to consider adding an extra floor to your home. You can create a second story or build out your basement. Here are four advantages of adding a level to your home.

1. YOU CAN SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASE YOUR LIVING SPACE

Adding a second story creates several new rooms. You can use them as you wish to meet all your space requirements.

2. YOU DON’T LOSE ANY OUTDOOR SPACE

You can avoid expanding the footprint of your home. For instance, you can keep your garden and continue enjoying all your outdoor activities.

3. YOU DON’T HAVE TO MOVE

You don’t have to give up your dream location. Moreover, you can save yourself the cost and inconvenience of buying and selling properties.

4. YOU INCREASE THE VALUE OF YOUR PROPERTY

Adding a floor allows you to renew and transform the appearance of your home and upgrade the siding to keep the exterior looking fresh. For added value, make sure your home matches the style of other homes in the area.

Are you ready to take on this large expansion project? Before you do anything, contact your city to ensure your project complies with applicable bylaws.