4 reasons to consult a registered dietitian nutritionist

March is National Nutrition Month, which provides an annual opportunity to learn more about healthy eating. This year, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics chose the theme Personalize Your Plate to highlight the importance of making food choices that suit your individual needs and preferences. Here are four reasons you may want a registered dietitian nutritionist (RDN) to help you adopt a healthy diet.

1. To manage your chronic health issues

If you develop a condition such as diabetes or irritable bowel syndrome, you’ll likely need to modify your eating habits. An RDN can determine which foods you should add or remove from your diet to manage your symptoms and improve your overall health.

2. To discover new foods and expand your palate

If you or your children are picky eaters, it can be challenging to create healthy meals that suit your family’s preferences. An RDN can offer strategies to incorporate new flavors into your diet and help you or your children overcome an aversion to certain foods.

3. To accommodate an allergy or intolerance

If you need to avoid certain ingredients because of a food allergy or intolerance, an RDN can suggest nutritious alternatives that allow you to enjoy a varied and balanced diet despite these restrictions.

4. To get the facts about nutrition

If you want to ensure you’re getting sound advice about nutrition, it’s best to speak with a health professional. An RDN can help you develop an eating plan that’s based on science and tailored to suit your individual needs and preferences.

For tasty recipes and more information about healthy lifestyle habits, visit eatright.org.