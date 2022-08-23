Home
4 reasons to hire a professional fence contractor
If you’re planning on getting a new fence, you may be tempted to install it yourself. However, there are many advantages to hiring a professional fence contractor. Here are four reasons to call a fence installation specialist.
1. They’ll get the job done right. Professional fence contractors have the knowledge, tools, and experience to build your fence right the first time. Moreover, contractors typically use surveyors to ensure they install the fence within your property line. In addition, most reputable contractors guarantee their work so you can have peace of mind.
2. They’ll save you money. Although you may think that DIY fencing is less expensive than hiring a contractor, the tools required to build a fence can be costly to buy or rent. Furthermore, building a fence yourself increases the risk of construction mistakes and future repairs.
3. They’ll save you time. A fence contractor will put all their resources into completing your project quickly and efficiently so you can enjoy your yard all summer long. This way, you don’t have to spend your weekends lifting, hammering, and sweating over your fence project.
4. They’ll follow bylaws and regulations. Many communities have strict rules about fence heights, distance from the street or sidewalk, and suitable materials. If you break these bylaws, you may be forced to tear down your fence and start again. Fortunately, fence contractors are familiar with local bylaws and fencing regulations and can help you prevent any complications.
Lastly, do your research and hire a contractor with experience and a proven track record. Additionally, ensure they use only the highest-quality materials.
Help kids get to school and home safely
An adult’s flash of impatience behind the wheel or a child’s panicked sprint to catch up with a departing school bus can turn a single moment into a terrible nightmare. As children return to school, drivers and children must remember that getting to school and home safely is everybody’s business.
If your children take the bus, make sure they know these five simple rules: arrive at your school bus stop five minutes before its scheduled stop; wait for the bus a safe distance away from the side of the street; stay back from the bus until it comes to a complete stop; if it’s dark, wear retro-reflective material and stay visible to drivers; and if you miss your bus or if it never arrives, go straight back home.
For those who walk or ride a bicycle to school, help them choose the safest and most direct route. If there are no sidewalks, make sure they know to walk facing traffic or ride their bicycle with the traffic. Teach them to cross streets only at crosswalks and to always check for cars to the left first, then right, then left again.
In the car, respect school bus traffic laws, which means coming to a full stop, from both directions, until the bus’s red lights stop flashing. If you’re preparing to make a right turn, be aware of bicyclists approaching from behind you on that side. Keep an eye out for children crossing the street, especially during hours when the school day starts and ends. Slow down in school zones, and be watchful for children running to catch the school bus.
Drive slowly in school zones; kids can dart out into the street faster than you can blink an eye.
3 tips for green parenting
A sustainable, green lifestyle can seem impossible with kids. However, making a few simple swaps can benefit the planet and your baby. Here are a few things to try.
1. Use cloth diapers. Parents throw away billions of non-biodegradable disposable diapers each year. If you want to reduce your carbon footprint, switch to reusable cloth diapers made of natural materials. They’re more expensive upfront but will save you money down the line, especially if you have more than one child.
2. Avoid plastic toys. Children’s toys are a significant source of plastic pollution. Therefore, look for high-quality wooden toys instead of plastic ones. Wood toys are BPA- and BPS-free and generally last much longer than their plastic counterparts.
3. Make your baby food at home. Store-bought baby food must be processed, packaged, and transported, producing greenhouse gas emissions. Making your baby food yourself is a simple way to reduce your carbon footprint and save money. For example, you can blend up and freeze vegetables like green beans, peas, and carrots. Moreover, you can rest easy knowing the food doesn’t contain additives, preservatives, or packaging excretions.
Remember, it’s about progress, not perfection. Taking care of your little one is a demanding job in and of itself, so don’t try to do everything at once.
Should you repair or replace your broken dishwasher?
Is your dishwasher giving you trouble? Are you wondering whether it’s worth repairing or if it would be better to buy a new one? Here are a few things to consider before making your decision.
Find the source of the problem
Consult your dishwasher’s user guide to conduct a few standard checks that might help you find the cause of the defect. If you can’t get to the root of the problem or don’t feel comfortable investigating the issue on your own, contact a qualified professional. They can tell you whether a repair is possible and give you an idea of what it’ll cost.
Know when to repair
Over time, certain parts may need to be replaced to extend the life of your dishwasher. This is especially true of the drain pump, seals, and electronic control board. The best guide to help you decide whether a repair is worth doing is to consider the resale value of your machine and the cost of parts and labor to repair it. Repairing makes sense if the repair costs don’t exceed the unit’s resale value.
Reach out to a certified appliance repair person and ask for a quote to make your decision easier.
If your dishwasher is beyond repair, you’ll need to clear it out to make space for a new model. Learn about the recycling companies and special collection services in your area.
Discover your new neighborhood
Moving can be a huge upheaval for adults as well as children: new surroundings, new routines, new friends. According to several studies, moving is the third most stressful event after mourning and job loss. If you have moved recently, here are a few tips to help you adapt to your new surroundings.
Municipal websites and local newspapers (check the Royal Examiner first) can’t be beaten as ways of finding out all you need to know about all the services and activities on offer, such as swimming pool and library opening hours, summer festival programs, and sports and cultural facilities.
Next, visit the downtown area on foot, where you’ll find places to shops, cafés, and restaurants. Chatting with people at these places can open up many possibilities. Another good idea is to spend some time discovering the broader area on a bicycle or on the trolley.
Get to know your neighbors by inviting them for a housewarming party. This kind of get-together, big or small, will allow your children to feel more at ease in their new surroundings, and your new neighbors will certainly appreciate this type of thoughtfulness.
Finally, as school starts, look for clubs that your children may be interested in joining. This will allow them to make friends and fit in more quickly. See if neighbors can put your children in touch with others in the area with whom they can walk to school.
Keeping your lawn healthy
These days, people who love their lawns know that healthy grass is not necessarily perfectly smooth and uniform. Just the same, a good maintenance program must be followed to keep your lawn in top condition. This involves a few seasonal procedures, including mowing, watering, fertilizing, and aerating.
A healthy low-maintenance lawn is composed of a grass variety that is adapted to local climate and soil conditions. Grass mixes are the trend these days: they’re easier to maintain than monocultures (a single plant species), require little water, and do not need to be cut as frequently. If you’d like to experiment, try a blend of Kentucky bluegrass, creeping red fescue, perennial ryegrass, and clover, for example.
The concept of the ecological lawn has become increasingly popular over the last few years. Many municipal authorities are forging ahead with bans on pesticides and recommending new grass varieties that are better suited to the local climate and require less fertilizer. Most towns and cities also now impose watering schedules.
Grass professionals
If you choose to entrust your lawn care to a lawn maintenance service, be sure to select an eco-friendly program. These businesses will listen to their client’s needs and demands and will certainly follow any new municipal regulations. They will find a maintenance program to suit you, depending on your criteria and the state of your lawn, of course!
Natural fertilizers
Contrary to chemical fertilizers, all-natural fertilizers are not normally soluble. That means the nutritional elements are released slowly by the living organisms in the soil in order to feed the plants as and when required. Find out from your lawn maintenance service which certified organic products are available in your region.
Details that make all the difference
Local store owners have an innate sense of customer service. Naturally and spontaneously, they never miss an opportunity to demonstrate the advantages and benefits of shopping close to home. More often than not, they know our names by heart and those of our parents or children, bringing a warm and friendly dimension to our daily shopping.
Better still, they remember our tastes and our expectations in detail. The butcher, for example, knows exactly which cut of meat to serve to one customer and which to serve to another without forgetting their favorite type of ham and how thick it should be sliced. Of course, these little details are not essential to our survival, but they contribute toward improving our quality of life and making our shopping experience much more pleasant.
Moreover, the proximity of goods and services makes our daily lives easier and allows us to save considerable amounts of time and money. Even though the ticket price may sometimes be a little higher at a specialised neighborhood store, reducing the number of trips we make to large urban centers weighs the scales considerably. Indeed, once the cost of gas is added to the bill, some price reductions do not justify the trip. At the end of the day, buying local is often our best option, in economic as well as in human terms.
