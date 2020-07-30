4 reasons to take up taekwondo

Taekwondo is a Korean martial art that emphasizes kicking techniques. It was developed shortly after World War II and can be practiced by children and adults alike. Here are four reasons to take up taekwondo.

1. To improve physical fitness

Practicing this martial art provides a full-body workout. In order to deliver strong blows and hold your own against an opponent, you need muscular strength and cardiovascular endurance. Many of the kicks and hand attacks involve jumping or spinning and need to be executed with precision.

2. To enhance coordination



Taekwondo requires balance, flexibility, and agility. As you master different techniques, you’ll develop quicker reflexes and learn how to respond to physical instability. These skills also reduce the risk of injury in your daily life.

3. To boost self-esteem

Martial arts training teaches you how to overcome adversity and face challenges with confidence. As you progress in taekwondo, you’ll be rewarded with a series of belts that demonstrate your achievements.

4. To help relieve stress

Taekwondo requires concentration and discipline. To achieve this, you have to set aside personal and professional worries when you step onto the mat. This sport is a healthy outlet for stress and allows you to blow off steam.

If you’re looking for a fun way to stay active or you want to sign your child up for a new sport, consider taekwondo. Some studios even offer family classes.