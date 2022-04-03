4 reasons why puzzles are great for seniors

Puzzles are a popular pastime for people of all ages, but for seniors, this activity has numerous health benefits. Here are four reasons to take up this hobby in your golden years.

1. Memory

Solving puzzles requires good mapping, dexterity, and observation skills. Consequently, this hobby is excellent for improving and preserving memory by stimulating the brain.

2. Focus

Putting a puzzle together requires you to pay attention to the task at hand. This type of heightened concentration can improve your focus and help boost your short-term memory and other cognitive abilities.

3. Dexterity

Connecting puzzle pieces requires manual dexterity. Maintaining your fine motor skills and coordination as you age is important for performing a variety of daily activities that can help you remain independent.

4. Relaxation

When solving a puzzle, you must focus. This allows you to escape your daily routine and can help you to relieve stress.

Just like the muscles in your body, you need to exercise your brain regularly to keep it fit. To stock up on puzzles, visit the stores in your area.