4 reasons you should bid at the listed price

If you’re ready to make a bid on a home, you may want to consider resisting the impulse to negotiate. Here are some key reasons why making an offer at the listed price could be a good idea.

1. You’ll get the seller on your side

Making an offer for the listed price is likely to make the seller more receptive to requests. For instance, they may be willing to pay for inspections or to accommodate your move-in schedule.

2. You’ll get the listing agent on your side



Matching the listing price that was initially suggested by the seller’s agent will make them look competent. They may be more receptive to your offer and to any requests you may make.

3. You’ll get an edge on other offers

If the seller received multiple offers, it’s likely that most of them are for less than the listing price. This will make your offer stand out in comparison.

4. You’ll make future negotiations easier

If you try to get a bargain upfront, there may not be any room to negotiate for repairs later. The seller is much more likely to be receptive to such requests if you offer to pay the list price.

If you find your dream home and can afford it, you may want to skip the negotiations. Besides, if the house gets appraised for less, the seller may be willing to lower the price.