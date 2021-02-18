4 reasons you should have a family board game night

Interest in board games is on the rise. Here are four reasons they’ve become a go-to pastime for so many families.

1. They offer a break from screens

Many people spend a large part of their day in front of a computer, smartphone, or TV screen. Family board game night provides everyone an opportunity to unplug, put away their devices and enjoy each other’s company.

2. There’s a wide variety of options



In addition to a host of classics, new board games are released every year. From simple roll-and-move types to games with elaborate storylines that have you collect cards, complete quests, and solve puzzles, there’s something for everyone.

3. They provide numerous health benefits

Playing board games challenges the mind and improves memory, concentration, and problem-solving skills. This encourages healthy brain development in kids and helps slow cognitive decline among older adults. Plus, the opportunity to interact and laugh with loved ones can relieve stress, facilitate communication, and reduce isolation.

4. The whole family can participate

There are board games available to suit all ages and accommodate groups of nearly any size, which ensures no one is left out. It’s also possible for a young child to partner with an adult.

For a seemingly endless selection of board games, visit the toy stores and specialized shops in your area.