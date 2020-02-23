Real Estate
4 renovations that’ll make it harder to sell your home
Not every renovation is going to make your house attractive to buyers. Here are four types of home improvements that may be detrimental.
1. Pool installation
Unless you live in an area where pools are expected, adding one won’t do much to increase the value of your home. In addition, many buyers are put off by the required maintenance and additional insurance costs that come with owning a property with a pool.
2. Room conversions
The number of bedrooms in a home is an almost universal consideration for buyers. Converting one into a gym or home office, especially if it entails removing closets and storage space, is likely to make your home a lot less attractive.
3. Wall-to-wall carpeting
If you’re going to replace the flooring, it’s best to choose a material that’s likely to increase the value of your home, like hardwood or something similar. Typically, carpeting isn’t a very popular feature among modern home buyers.
4. Excessive upgrades
Any major renovation that bumps up your home’s worth to more than a quarter of its original value is likely to result in your home being priced out of the market. This happens when the home’s value ends up being too high for the area, which in turn makes it less attractive to buyers.
Resale value shouldn’t be the only criterion when deciding what to renovate, but it’s definitely something to keep in mind.
Did you know?
Most municipalities require you to obtain a permit before doing any kind of major renovation. This legality ensures that the new construction will be up to code.
3 things to consider before building an addition
Do you love your home but wish you had a little more living space? If you’re thinking about building an addition, here are some things to consider before you break ground.
1. What you’re allowed. Most municipalities require you to obtain a permit if you intend to build an addition. Also, you may need to abide by their regulations concerning how large the new part of your home can be and how far from the edge of your property it can reach.
2. Your budget. Building an addition is pricey, but it may cost less than moving altogether. When making your budget, be sure to leave a little wiggle room for extra expenses that may come up.
3. The team you’ll hire. Building an addition isn’t something most people can do themselves. You’ll need to hire an architect as well as various contractors (or a general manager who’ll be responsible for overseeing the whole project).
One final thing: building an addition is a huge project that will undoubtedly overtake your home. If possible, it may be a good idea to move out while it’s under construction.
How to prepare for a spring sale
Are you planning to sell your home this spring? If so, here’s what you should do.
Spring clean early
Cleaning your home from top to bottom is a great place to begin. You’ll get a head start on organizing your belongings and can clear out items you no longer need or want. As a result, your home will look tidier and be less cluttered. You’ll also be able to assess which areas of the house need a bit of work before you list it.
Make some repairs
While investing a lot of money into extensive renovations isn’t a great idea, fixing up a few things can go a long way, especially in the kitchen and bathroom. Re-grouting tiles and applying new caulking will instantly freshen up your bathroom, and a new sink is likely to greatly improve the look of your kitchen.
Interview realtors
Don’t wait until the last minute to choose a real estate agent. Starting your preparations early means you’ll have time to interview a few different realtors in order to find the best one. Make sure you pick someone with a solid knowledge of the local market and who’ll be able to give you substantive advice on how to prepare for the sale.
Spring is a popular time to sell, so make sure to take advantage of the months leading up to it to ensure a quick and hassle-free sale.
Warren County Market Report – January 2020
Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for January 2020. We must be setting records at this point! Charts demonstrate the changes in the market, so be sure to click play.
In general summary:
- New Listings are UP 57.9% in January 2020.
- New Pending UP 59.%. We list them and they are going under contract fast. 160 Active Listings.
- Closed sales are UP 33.3%.
- Average Median Sold $219,900. This number is down again this month. Hoping to see this number climb again in the next few months. Personally, I have known a few investors who have decided to sell their less expensive investment properties to take advantage of the strong market. Could this action bring down our median sold value?
- Average Days on Market 52. In my opinion, anything under 60 days is great!
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Resource: 2019 Market Stats by ShowingTime
MRIS: Statistics calculated February 2020
What ‘move-in ready’ really means
Are you wondering what “move-in ready” really means? Here’s what homebuyers and home sellers should know about this often-used term.
The legal definition
While the details depend on local laws and regulations, the term move-in ready generally indicates that the building meets all local legal requirements for living in. Thus, strictly speaking, a move-in ready home doesn’t need to be flawless. It only needs to be habitable.
What it means for buyers
Many homebuyers mistakenly think that a house that’s marketed as move-in ready will be entirely furnished and up¬dated, or at least not require any renovations. However, this isn’t always the case. Beyond the bare fact that it’s habitable, you shouldn’t expect anything from a home listed this way.
What it means for sellers
While you may not need to extensively renovate your home, if you live in an up-and-coming area, it might be worthwhile to update your appliances and think about leaving some furniture behind. More and more millennials are entering the housing market, and many of them want to minimize the hassles that come with outfitting a new home, even if it means they need to pay a bit more to purchase it.
In the end, the term move-in ready can mean different things to different people. However, both buyers and sellers will likely benefit from the help of a reliable realtor who can offer guidance and help manage expectations.
How to manage the stress of house hunting
First-time homebuyers often feel overwhelmed when entering the real estate market. Here are a few tips for managing the stress of house hunting.
Give yourself time
Rushing will amp up the pressure and is also a good way to make a bad decision. If possible, start looking for a house well in advance of your lease running out.
Get a buyer’s agent
The realtor displayed on the for-sale sign is the seller’s representative. Alternatively, a buyer’s agent represents you and can help with every aspect of your hunt, from searching to closing and beyond. Their ability to organize the chaos of house hunting will make the process a lot less stressful.
Prioritize
Make a budget, decide which features you absolutely need in your new home and determine how important things like commute, proximity to schools and transit are. Knowing what you want and what you can afford will help you steer clear of homes that would only meet some of your essentials.
Don’t get attached
As soon as you visit a home that ticks some of your boxes, you’ll find that it’s very easy to picture yourself living there. However, this can easily play against you. If you get too attached, you’ll be devastated if the seller turns down your offer. This will only add to the stress of house hunting.
Don’t be afraid of missing out
The fear of missing out is common among house hunters but it’s best avoided. Don’t get drawn into a bidding war because you’re afraid that nothing else you like will come
on the market. The notion that there’s only one right home for each buyer is a myth. In real estate, there’s always another option.
House hunting is challenging, but it’s a lot less stressful if you approach it with a solid plan, realistic expectations and a pragmatic outlook.
Home renovation health and safety tips
Are you planning to renovate your home? If so, you should know that your abode is about to become a construction zone. This means that there will be tools, dust and other health and safety hazards to contend with. Here’s how to protect yourself and your loved ones during a home renovation.
1. Get an inspection. If your home was built before 1990, have someone come in to inspect it for traces of asbestos. You don’t need to be renovating extensively to run the risk of exposure to this harmful material.
2. Protect yourself. Even if the inspection doesn’t turn up anything, wearing a mask at all times is a good idea. Anyone working on the renovation should also wear gloves, eye protection, hardhats and steel toed boots to prevent injuries.
3. Protect your home. Lay down tarps so your floors don’t get stained or scuffed and protect any furniture you couldn’t move out of the vicinity of the construction zone.
4. Ventilate. Make sure there’s a window open and fans running while the dirtiest work is underway. This will keep fresh air flowing into your home.
5. Clean daily. At the end of every day, vacuum and mop the floors and wipe the dust off of all surfaces.
6. Use non-toxic products. Opt for VOC-free paint and water-based solvents, as these won’t release chemicals into the air.
7. Do dirty jobs outside. Designate a space in your yard for cutting, sanding and other tasks that generate dust and dirt.
If you’re going to be living in the house while it’s being renovated, it’s a good idea to keep one room in your home closed off. This will provide you with a haven to retreat to in the evenings.
