4 renovations that’ll make it harder to sell your home

Not every renovation is going to make your house attractive to buyers. Here are four types of home improvements that may be detrimental.

1. Pool installation

Unless you live in an area where pools are expected, adding one won’t do much to increase the value of your home. In addition, many buyers are put off by the required maintenance and additional insurance costs that come with owning a property with a pool.

2. Room conversions

The number of bedrooms in a home is an almost universal consideration for buyers. Converting one into a gym or home office, especially if it entails removing closets and storage space, is likely to make your home a lot less attractive.

3. Wall-to-wall carpeting

If you’re going to replace the flooring, it’s best to choose a material that’s likely to increase the value of your home, like hardwood or something similar. Typically, carpeting isn’t a very popular feature among modern home buyers.

4. Excessive upgrades

Any major renovation that bumps up your home’s worth to more than a quarter of its original value is likely to result in your home being priced out of the market. This happens when the home’s value ends up being too high for the area, which in turn makes it less attractive to buyers.

Resale value shouldn’t be the only criterion when deciding what to renovate, but it’s definitely something to keep in mind.

Did you know?

Most municipalities require you to obtain a permit before doing any kind of major renovation. This legality ensures that the new construction will be up to code.