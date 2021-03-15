4 signs you should get your brakes checked

When it comes to vehicle safety, your car’s braking system plays a crucial role. Here are four signs that you need to get your brakes professionally serviced.

1. Unusual noises

Brake pads have built-in wear indicators that produce a high-pitched squeal when the pads wear down. As soon as you hear this sound — you can’t mistake it! — you need to get your brake pads replaced.

2. Vibrations

It’s normal for your brake system and other car components to pulse and vibrate when you slam on the brakes. However, if your brakes vibrate when applied normally, this is a major red flag. In most cases, brake shudder is caused by an unevenly worn brake rotor.

3. Pulling

If your car pulls to the left or right, it’s likely due to uneven tire pressure, incorrect wheel alignment, or a problem with the brake system. If it’s the brakes, you may have a stuck caliper, collapsed brake hose, or uneven brake pads.

4. Spongy pedal

If your pedal feels mushy, or you have to apply extra pressure when braking, this is usually an indication that the brake fluid isn’t flowing properly. Replacing the brake fluid typically corrects this issue.

Finally, note that experts recommend car owners get their brakes checked every six months.