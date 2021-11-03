4 signs your alternator is failing

Your alternator plays a critical role in keeping your car’s battery charged and electronic systems running. To avoid an unexpected breakdown, here are four warning signs that your alternator may be failing.

1. Your battery warning light is on. When the battery-shaped warning light appears on your dashboard, it’s often an indicator that your alternator is no longer working properly and has dropped below its de¬signated voltage capacity.

2. Your electronic accessories are slow. If you find that your power windows are operating slowly or your windshield wipers and heated seats aren’t working properly, your alternator is likely on its last legs and needs to be serviced.

3. You hear unusual sounds. Growling and high-pitched squeaking or whining noises coming from under the hood of your car are often signs that the alternator belt has come loose or is misaligned. In ad¬dition, grinding sounds could indicate that your alternator has a worn-out or broken bearing that needs to be replaced.

4. Your lights are dimmer than usual. Your alternator may be failing if your headlights seem dim or you notice that your dashboard lights flicker when you turn on the radio.

If you notice any of these signs or are having trouble starting your car, you should make an appointment to have your alternator inspected by a mechanic.