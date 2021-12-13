4 simple upgrades for a healthier home

Your home may be full of hidden chemicals, allergens, mold, bacteria, and viruses. Luckily, there are things you can do to eradicate these harmful pathogens. Here are four simple upgrades for a healthier home:

1. Install a central vacuum

A built-in central vacuum is more powerful and effective than a portable vacuum. This appliance captures and removes dust mites and allergens, resulting in better air quality and fewer allergy symptoms.

2. Add touchless faucets

Swap your standard kitchen and bathroom faucets for motion or voice-activated models. They’re easy to install and can help stop the spread of germs.

3. Choose antimicrobial surfaces

Stainless steel and copper surfaces are naturally antimicrobial. Consider adding these materials to your kitchen sink, countertops, and cabinet hardware. If you don’t like the look of stainless steel, opt for engineered surfaces like quartz, which are less susceptible to pathogens than stone and other porous materials.

4. Change your flooring

Choose low-VOC (volatile organic compound) vinyl flooring or non-toxic laminate flooring for your bedroom, kitchen, and bathroom floors. VOCs are toxic chemicals that are released from various industrial products. These chemicals can irritate your respiratory tract, damage your nervous system, and may cause cancer in humans and animals.

These conversions can go a long way to making you, your family, and your home healthier. For help with these upgrades, contact the appropriate professional for the job.