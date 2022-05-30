Interesting Things to Know
4 smart tips for exploring the used vehicle market
The used vehicle market is great if you’re on a budget. You can get your hands on a high-quality car, ATV or boat at a fraction of the original price. If you’re looking for a rare, inexpensive gem, here are some tips to keep in mind.
1. Don’t lose sight of your needs
While browsing used vehicles, you may come across a deal so good you forget what you originally intended to buy. Therefore, always keep your primary goal in mind to avoid making a purchase you regret.
2. Know the market
The word “used” isn’t synonymous with “bargain.” Before you make a deal, make sure the asking price reflects the vehicle’s value based on its year of manufacture and wear and tear.
3. Use caution
Don’t rely solely on what the seller tells you about the condition of the motorcycle, boat, or other vehicles you’re interested in. It’s always a good idea to take the vehicle for a test drive and have it inspected by a professional to avoid unexpected surprises.
4. Don’t be afraid to negotiate
Some people are reluctant to negotiate a lower price out of fear of being turned down or seen as cheap. The truth is that most sellers expect to negotiate and typically inflate their starting price accordingly. Therefore, don’t hesitate to haggle.
Lastly, you can consult several online resources to help you make your decision.
Interesting Things to Know
3 good reasons to try before you buy: new and used summer vehicles
It’s easy to fall in love with a beautiful ATV, powerful dirt bike, or shiny speed boat. However, before you sign on the dotted line, it’s a good idea to keep a cool head and take the vehicle for a test drive. Here are three reasons why.
1. Reality may not meet your expectations
No two vehicles are the same. For instance, some have overly sensitive steering, while others have weak acceleration or a noisy engine. Therefore, make sure you try driving the vehicle to ensure it meets your expectations.
2. The vehicle may be uncomfortable to drive
Some vehicles look great but are uncomfortable to drive. For example, taking the vehicle for a test run will allow you to determine if there are any undesirable features, such as overly firm seats or insufficient legroom.
3. You can gauge functionality and other details
It’s important to take the vehicle for a test drive to reveal shortcomings that may only become apparent during use, such as poorly positioned gauges and hard-to-reach controls or accessories.
Finally, take your time to make the most of your test drive. After all, you’re about to spend a lot of money and want to be fully satisfied with your purchase.
If you’re unsure if an RV, ATV, or boat is right for you, try renting. This way, you can confirm your interest before you start shopping.
Interesting Things to Know
5 ecological construction materials
Are you planning on renovating your home or building a new abode? If so, have you considered the environmental impact of the construction materials? Here are five building materials you may want to consider to reduce your ecological footprint.
1. Wood is ideal for home construction because it’s weather-resistant, recyclable, renewable, and an excellent insulator. In addition, it’s readily available and easy to maintain.
2. Straw is an inexpensive insulator. In fact, it can stay in peak condition for several hundred years if kept dry. However, you must include fire protection as part of the installation.
3. Cork is a lightweight, water-repellent, and rot-proof material that’s great for insulating and soundproofing your home. It’s also resistant to insects and fungi. The only disadvantage is that it tends to be pricey.
4. Bamboo is a fast-growing grass that reaches maturity in four years. It’s a versatile material that’s suitable for flooring, furniture, insulation, and soundproofing.
5. Steel is a great building material. You don’t need to use very much to reach the same structural stability as wood. It’s even more environmentally friendly when composed of recycled resources.
You can use many other materials to renovate your home while respecting the environment. Ask an expert in your area to show you available ecological solutions.
Interesting Things to Know
When to buy an ATV
Summer is just around the corner. Consequently, many people are thinking about purchasing an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) for working outdoors or exploring nearby trails. Here’s a look at the best time of year to buy a quad from your local dealership.
First come, first served
Dealerships typically receive shipments of brand-new four-wheelers in the fall. Therefore, if you want to browse new and old models alike, autumn is the best time of year to go shopping. Moreover, since public demand decreases at this time, dealers are particularly inclined to offer discounts to stimulate sales and make room for new arrivals.
If you’ve missed this window, you may still be able to find a model that works for you. However, don’t delay. Demand increases as the summer season approach. Additionally, since the pandemic has disrupted supply chains, the model you researched online may no longer be available at your local dealership.
If you don’t find an ATV that catches your eye, consider waiting until the fall. Although you won’t enjoy quadding right away, you’ll be rewarded for your patience with a wide selection of off-road vehicles at low prices.
Interesting Things to Know
What police officers want you to know about policing
How much do you know about policing? Unfortunately, what many people believe about this line of work comes from television. For National Police Week, which takes place this year from May 15 to 21, here are some facts about this profession to keep in mind.
Becoming a police officer is difficult
Earning a police badge is challenging. Only one out of every 100 applications is accepted for training. Many cadets won’t graduate from the academy, and more will quit during field training. The ones who make it are dedicated, intelligent individuals committed to keeping their communities safe.
Policing is inaccurately portrayed on TV
Shows like CSI provide a glamorized view of police work. In real life, officers involved in shootings don’t go back to work right away, and murder cases aren’t solved in a few days. Investigations are painstakingly slow. Don’t assume that because you watch Criminal Minds, you’re aware of what happens on the job.
PTSD is a real problem
More than shootings can cause post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in police officers. Horrible car crashes, violent altercations, and failed rescue attempts can all take a toll on an officer’s mental health.
Most cops never shoot anyone
Watching the news may give you the impression police officers are always shooting at suspects. However, the exact opposite is true. Most officers go through their entire career without firing their weapon outside of a training range.
During National Police Week, consider the good work officers do to keep our communities safe.
Interesting Things to Know
4 common types of EMS calls
National EMS Week, which takes place this year from May 15 to 21, is a time for all Americans to learn more about the lifesaving work emergency medical service (EMS) providers deliver every day. These front-line healthcare workers are trained to arrive at the scene of an emergency and deliver medical aid. Here are some of the most common types of EMS calls they face.
1. Trauma
Traumatic injuries happen quickly and require immediate medical attention. They can be wounds sustained in car crashes, drownings, shootings, and falls. About 100,000 Americans die from traumatic injuries every year, and it’s the leading cause of death in the country for people under 45. However, thanks to the medical training EMS workers have, many lives are saved.
2. Abdominal pain
Pain in the abdomen can be a symptom of gas, indigestion, or a pulled muscle. However, it can also be symptomatic of pancreatitis, intestinal obstruction, or appendicitis. EMS workers have the training to assess and diagnose abdominal pains on the scene.
3. Respiratory distress
Determining why a patient can’t breathe properly is complicated and requires extensive medical knowledge. Respiratory distress can be caused by an allergic reaction, asthma, pneumonia, a stroke, or a drug overdose. Each scenario requires a different treatment before the patient can be safely transported to the hospital.
4. Chest pain
Chest pain can be caused by a variety of conditions, including anxiety, acid reflux, pneumonia, and a heart attack. An EMS worker’s first job on a call pertaining to chest pain is to rule out the most life-threatening condition, which is cardiac arrest, then move on to other possible causes.
EMS workers face many challenges during an average shift, but their training and dedication help save lives. This year in May, be sure to show your appreciation for these medical professionals during EMS Week.
Interesting Things to Know
Olivia and Liam top baby names for 2021
Olivia and Liam are America’s most popular baby names in 2021. Liam has been the top choice for new parents for five years in a row, and Olivia has topped the list for three years. Once again, during this unprecedented time, parents chose to stick with familiar names. Out of both Top 10 lists combined, only one name changed, with Theodore replacing Alexander in popularity. The name Theodore joins the Top 10 list for the first time–welcome to the club “Teddy!”
Here are the top 10 boys and girls names for 2021:
|Rank
|Male name
|Female name
|1
|Liam
|Olivia
|2
|Noah
|Emma
|3
|Oliver
|Charlotte
|4
|Elijah
|Amelia
|5
|James
|Ava
|6
|William
|Sophia
|7
|Benjamin
|Isabella
|8
|Lucas
|Mia
|9
|Henry
|Evelyn
|10
|Theodore
|Harper
Acting Commissioner Kilolo Kijakazi encourages everyone to enjoy the baby names list and, while online, create a my Social Security account at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.
my Social Security, born ten years ago this month, is a personalized online account people can use beginning in their working years and continuing while receiving Social Security benefits.
Over the decade, more than 69 million people have signed up and benefited from the many secure and convenient self-service options. People who set up their my Social Security account have access to additional personalized services. They can request a replacement Social Security card online if they meet certain requirements. If they already receive Social Security benefits, they can start or change direct deposit online, request a replacement SSA-1099, and if they need proof of their benefits, they can print or download a current Benefit Verification Letter from their account.
People not yet receiving benefits can use their online account to get a personalized Social Security Statement, which provides their earnings information as well as estimates of their future benefits. The portal also includes a retirement estimator and links to information about other online services, such as applications for retirement, disability, and Medicare benefits.
Additional Baby Names Information:
Social Security began compiling the baby name list in 1997, with names dating back to 1880. At the time of a child’s birth, parents supply the name to the agency when applying for a child’s Social Security card, thus making Social Security America’s source for the most popular baby names.
Each year, the list reveals the effect of pop culture on naming trends. Here are the top five fastest-rising boys and girls names in 2021:
|Rank
|Male name
|Female name
|1
|Amiri
|Raya
|2
|Eliam
|Wrenley
|3
|Colter
|Angelique
|4
|Ozzy
|Vida
|5
|Loyal
|Emberlynn
Please visit www.socialsecurity.gov/babynames to view the entire list.
Wind: 3mph SSE
Humidity: 54%
Pressure: 30.04"Hg
UV index: 0
90/63°F
79/57°F