4 snowshoeing tips for beginners

Do you want to try snowshoeing this winter? If so, here are four tips to help you make your first trip a success.

1. Get the right equipment

In addition to snowshoes, consider getting a pair of poles to help you keep your balance in deep snow and when crossing slopes. Crampons are also helpful for traversing areas with ice and hard-packed snow.

2. Dress in layers

To stay comfortable while snowshoeing, wear layers. Start with a warm, moisture-wicking base, such as a merino wool shirt. Then, put on a lightweight and in¬sulated fleece jacket. Finally, dress in an outer layer that will protect you from the elements. A wind and waterproof jacket are ideal. Remember to remove a layer as soon as you start to sweat to avoid becoming cold when you stop moving.

3. Pack the essentials

Even if you’re only going on a short excursion, it’s important to pack several key items. Your backpack should contain a trail map, snacks, water, sunscreen, a first aid kit, a headlamp, a flashlight, a fire starter, a whistle, and hand warmers. These items will help keep you safe and warm, especially if you end up in a bad situation.

4. Choose a suitable trail

Getting around on snowshoes is relatively easy on flat terrain. However, it can become more challenging if there are multiple inclines and declines. To avoid unpleasant surprises, find out which trails are recommended for beginners and what snow conditions to expect.

Finally, as with any outdoor activity, don’t forget to check the weather forecast before you leave.

Quick tip

If you start to slide downhill, you can stop yourself from falling by simply sitting down.