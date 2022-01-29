Home
4 snowshoeing tips for beginners
Do you want to try snowshoeing this winter? If so, here are four tips to help you make your first trip a success.
1. Get the right equipment
In addition to snowshoes, consider getting a pair of poles to help you keep your balance in deep snow and when crossing slopes. Crampons are also helpful for traversing areas with ice and hard-packed snow.
2. Dress in layers
To stay comfortable while snowshoeing, wear layers. Start with a warm, moisture-wicking base, such as a merino wool shirt. Then, put on a lightweight and in¬sulated fleece jacket. Finally, dress in an outer layer that will protect you from the elements. A wind and waterproof jacket are ideal. Remember to remove a layer as soon as you start to sweat to avoid becoming cold when you stop moving.
3. Pack the essentials
Even if you’re only going on a short excursion, it’s important to pack several key items. Your backpack should contain a trail map, snacks, water, sunscreen, a first aid kit, a headlamp, a flashlight, a fire starter, a whistle, and hand warmers. These items will help keep you safe and warm, especially if you end up in a bad situation.
4. Choose a suitable trail
Getting around on snowshoes is relatively easy on flat terrain. However, it can become more challenging if there are multiple inclines and declines. To avoid unpleasant surprises, find out which trails are recommended for beginners and what snow conditions to expect.
Finally, as with any outdoor activity, don’t forget to check the weather forecast before you leave.
Quick tip
If you start to slide downhill, you can stop yourself from falling by simply sitting down.
Home
Discover speed skating
Are you looking for an activity for yourself or your child that combines balance, dexterity, and competitive racing? If so, speed skating might be a sport to try. Here’s an overview of how to get started.
Minimum age
There’s no minimum age for learning how to speed skate. In fact, some skating clubs offer introductory classes for children as young as four or five. These classes teach specific techniques so kids can excel at speed skating when they’re older. Most children start advanced speed skating training at the age of eight or nine.
Required skills
Some skating clubs periodically organize introductory speed skating classes so you can get a feel for the sport. If you’re interested, you can have your skating skills evaluated and be placed in an appropriate class.
In some instances, however, you may be required to prove that you have a good grasp of the following:
• Standing on skates
• Skating backward
• Stopping and jumping
• Gliding on one skate
• Sprinting 400 meters in a specific time
To improve your skills on the ice, keep an eye out for speed skating classes in your area.
Home
Brunch receptions: an emerging wedding trend
It’s becoming increasingly trendy to host a wedding brunch instead of a dinner. If you’re planning your big day, here are a few good reasons to consider having a brunch reception.
An early event
Do you find it hard to stay up until the wee hours of the morning? Are you inviting several seniors or young children to your wedding? Do some guests prefer not to drive at night? For all of these reasons, a morning wedding might be a great option. This way, everyone will be in high spirits from start to end.
An irresistible menu
Contrary to what some people say, brunch doesn’t have to be simple or pared down. In fact, you can serve up a variety of fancy hot and cold dishes, including:
• Local cheeses
• Belgian waffles
• Dauphinois potatoes
• Salmon gravlax
• Duck breast
• Eggs benedict
• Fruit cocktails
• Game sausages
• Niçoise salad
• Viennese pastries
If this trending wedding idea appeals to you, find out if the restaurants, reception halls, and caterers in your area offer a brunch menu.
Home
4 benefits of radiant heating
Radiant floor heating is a modern heating solution that provides unmatched comfort. Here are four reasons why you may want to consider this upgrade for your home.
1. It’s quiet
Unlike traditional heating systems, radiant heating systems don’t make any noise. You won’t have to listen to clanking radiators or loud vents.
2. It heats evenly
Traditional forced-air heating systems employ vents to distribute warm air throughout a space. Therefore, depending on the location of the vents, the area heated may have hot and cold spots. Radiant heating systems, however, provide consistent, even heat throughout an entire space.
3. It doesn’t emit dust
Since radiant heating systems don’t require vents or ductwork, you won’t have extra dust circulating through your home while you heat it. This is especially helpful for individuals who suffer from allergies.
4. It’s energy-efficient
Radiant heating is more energy-efficient than other methods. This is because there’s no heat loss through the ductwork like there would be with a forced-air system. The cost of heating a home with this type of system can be more affordable.
If you’re thinking about installing a radiant floor heating system, make sure to research your options, then contact a certified professional to complete the job.
Home
Rediscover the joy of ice skating
If you’ve never experienced the joy of gliding across a frozen lake or simply haven’t ice skated in years, consider making time for this activity during the winter months.
Ice skating is a fun and affordable pastime, and since it’s a low-impact sport that’s gentle on the joints, it can be suitable for people of all ages. What’s more, most people can master the basics in less than an hour.
Furthermore, ice skating is a great aerobic workout that can improve your balance and cardiovascular endurance, strengthen your abdominal and leg muscles, and fine-tune your motor skills.
If you want to go ice skating this year, there are plenty of places you can lace up your skates, including indoor and outdoor rinks, forest trails, and certain lakes, ponds, and rivers.
Home
Metal vs. shingled roofs
If you’re in the market for a new roof, you might question whether traditional shingles or metal sheeting will work best for your home. Here’s an overview of what these options have to offer.
• Shingled roofs are quicker and easier to install than metal roofs. One of the biggest advantages of using shingles is that they’re readily available and come in a large variety of colors and materials, including fiberglass and asphalt.
Unlike metal roofs, shingles are generally covered under extensive warranties against manufacturer errors and material defects.
The biggest downside of using this material is that shingles need to be replaced every 15 to 20 years, which can end up being costly in the long run.
• Metal roofs are known for their durability and ability to withstand extreme weather conditions. They’re extremely long-lasting and won’t show signs of degradation for upward of 50 years.
This type of roofing material is non-combustible, which means its resistant to catching fire. Metal is also a highly recyclable material and consequently a popular option for consumers looking for an eco-friendly option.
The biggest downside is that metal roofs cost significantly more upfront than shingled roofs.
Regardless of which roofing material you choose, it’s a good idea to consult several roofers. This way you can compare quotes and references to find the right contractor for the job.
Home
Original Xbox turns 20 as new console war heats up
Pretty soon, that classic Xbox console gathering dust in your closet will be able to join you at the pub. The Microsoft Xbox turned 20 some weeks ago. And while many companies have come and gone in the home console market, Microsoft has proven to have plenty of staying power.
When Microsoft first entered the home video game console market, it was considered a bold, but high-risk move. Microsoft certainly had the resources and clout to succeed, but many big companies had entered the video game console market only to be pushed out.
When Microsoft launched the Xbox console, they didn’t have the massive IP library enjoyed by Nintendo. They also lacked the established customer base and third-party support that Sony secured with the original Playstation console (launched 1995).
The Xbox, however, brought plenty of computing power, equipped with twice as much ram and a processor roughly twice as powerful as the Playstation 2. Nintendo’s hardware lagged even further behind. Microsoft also invested a lot of money developing exclusive games for the Xbox, such as the mega-popular Halo series.
The Xbox ushered in the era of online console gaming with Xbox Live. Back twenty-some years ago, if you wanted to play with friends, that typically meant getting everyone in front of the same TV. With Xbox Live, you could play with friends across the country.
The original Xbox sold more than 24 million units, outpacing the 155 million Playstation 2 units sold. Microsoft enjoyed more success with the Xbox’s successor, the Xbox 360, which sold 84 million units to the Playstation 3’s 87 million.
The console wars rage to this day. Over the last few years, the Nintendo Switch has dominated sales across the globe. That said, the newer Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X and S consoles are fighting hard for market share.
Wind: 14mph NW
Humidity: 30%
Pressure: 29.97"Hg
UV index: 1
37/21°F
43/27°F