4 steps to patch up drywall

If you want to repair dents and shallow holes in drywall, here are four simple steps to ensure you get the best possible result.

1. Sand down the edges. This step ensures the wood putty or spackling compound adheres to the wall. Use fine-grit sandpaper (120 or 150) to lightly sand the area around the hole.

2. Clean the surface. Once you finish sanding, vacuum up dust and debris clinging to the wall, then wipe down the area with a damp cloth. Be sure to let the wall dry completely before you apply the filler and paint.

3. Apply enough product. Use a trowel to completely fill the hole with a wood putty or spackling compound. The product should overflow slightly around the edges. Once it dries, you can sand down the filler until it’s smooth and blends in with the wall. If the hole isn’t completely filled, you’ll need to repeat this step until the surface is even.

4. Repaint the entire wall. While it might be tempting to only paint the affected area, the repair work will likely be noticeable if you do. For seamless results, take the time to repaint the entire wall.

To find all the materials you need to complete this repair, visit your nearest hardware or home improvement store.