Interesting Things to Know
4 summer date night tips
Summer is a great time to spice up your usual routine. Here are a few tips for creating a memorable date night with your partner.
1. Check the forecast. Whether you want to take advantage of a sunny day or dress up for a night on the town, make sure to check what Mother Nature has in store.
2. Improvise. Having a plan is great, but being spontaneous can lead to a memorable experience. Let yourself go with the flow.
3. Try something new. Shake things up by going to a restaurant you’ve never been to before or trying a new activity that piques your interest.
4. Take your time. Give yourself the opportunity to truly relax and unwind together by planning an overnight stay at a hotel or campground.
Don’t worry if everything isn’t perfect. Spending quality time together is what’s most important.
Interesting Things to Know
5 summer activities to enjoy solo
Being alone doesn’t mean you can’t have fun. Here are five solo activities you may want to try this summer.
1. Visit a museum. You can choose which exhibits you want to explore and not worry about being rushed or taking too long.
2. Go to a movie. You can visit either a theater or drive-in. Once the movie starts, it won’t matter if you’re there alone. Sit back, relax and enjoy the show.
3. Relax at the park. Take some time to read, do yoga, or picnic at a nearby park.
4. Attend an outdoor show. Once you’re there, you’ll be swept up in the festive atmosphere and probably won’t need anyone to talk to.
5. Eat at a restaurant. Take the opportunity to enjoy a delicious meal without having to worry about making conversation.
This summer, don’t deprive yourself of doing things you like just because you’re alone. Instead, make the most of the season and be open to trying new things.
Interesting Things to Know
The advantages of zero-till farming
Zero-till farming has become increasingly popular over the past few years. Here are some of its main advantages.
It can save you time and money
Not tilling every year saves money in labor and fuel. It also reduces the amount of wear and tear on your equipment.
It promotes healthier soil
Zero-till farming leaves soil organisms that are essential for growth undisturbed, which helps the soil retain vital nutrients.
It causes less soil compaction
Tilling requires heavy equipment to repeatedly drive over the soil, causing it to compact. This can increase flooding and prevent roots from getting nutrients, water, and air. With zero-till farming, this isn’t an issue.
It reduces soil erosion
Zero-till farming involves leaving unharvested crops on the field at the end of the season instead of working them into the soil, which helps reduce soil erosion.
Though it takes at least three years to see the results of zero-till farming, its benefits shouldn’t be ignored.
Zero-till farming and herbicides
Tilling is often used as weed control. Therefore, zero-till farmers typically have to increase their use of herbicides to eliminate them.
Interesting Things to Know
Fall in love with trail running
Trail running can be demanding, but many people enjoy it. Here are a few reasons this activity is becoming increasingly popular.
Physical health
On top of the usual benefits of running, trail running challenges your balance, coordination, and agility. Running up and down hills, along winding trails, and over uneven ground, forces you to adjust your pace and stride to suit the terrain. Not only is it more challenging, but the movements are less repetitive, reducing the risk of injury. In addition, the ground is softer than asphalt, which limits the impact on your joints.
Mental health
Running over uneven terrain requires intense concentration. This increased focus helps you stay present instead of thinking about your worries and concerns. Plus, the benefits of spending time in nature and breathing in the fresh air are well known. For these reasons, running outdoors can help relieve stress and keep your mind sharp.
What’s more, the beautiful scenery helps you focus less on your performance and more on enjoying yourself. In particular, it encourages you to slow down and admire your surroundings. There’s nothing like reaching your destination and being rewarded with a stunning view and a sense of accomplishment.
Lastly, trail running is simply fun. It can be freeing to let yourself trample through dust, mud, and puddles. If you don’t mind getting a little dirty, head out and explore the trails in your area this summer.
Interesting Things to Know
Kids’ Corner: 5 birds that can’t fly
Did you know that many species of birds can’t fly? Instead, their bodies are adapted to activities like running or swimming. Here are some examples.
1. Penguins
These aquatic birds are excellent swimmers. Even their bones have evolved to help them stay underwater rather than in the air. While nearly all penguins live in the Southern Hemisphere, you can find them in several places besides Antarctica.
2. Ostriches
These are the tallest and heaviest birds on the planet. They’re also fantastic runners. Thanks to their long, muscular legs and two-toed feet, ostriches can reach speeds of up to 44 miles per hour.
3. Steamer ducks
All four species of this seabird live at the very tip of South America, mostly in Argentina and Chile. Their name refers to the way they use their wings to move through the water, which resembles the wheel paddles of a steamboat.
4. Kiwis
These nocturnal birds from New Zealand are about the size of a chicken, but their wings are so small you can barely see them. Kiwis also don’t have tail feathers, but they do have whiskers like a cat.
5. Cassowaries
These running birds are native to the tropical forests of New Guinea and northeastern Australia. Their feathers are black, but the skin on their neck can be bright blue, yellow, or red. They also have a large bony crest on top of their head.
While you certainly won’t spot any of these birds in your neighborhood, see if you can identify some species in your area on your next walk or bike ride.
Interesting Things to Know
Fly the flag: How well do you know Old Glory?
Every year on June 14, people across the country commemorate the adoption of the United States flag. But how well do you know your Stars and Stripes? Test your knowledge with this quiz.
1. In what year was a design for the national flag approved by the Second Continental Congress?
a) 1765
b) 1777
c) 1783
d) 1863
2. Which president signed into law an Act of Congress designating June 14 as Flag Day?
a) Harry Truman
b) Abraham Lincoln
c) Woodrow Wilson
d) John Hancock
3. How many versions of the United States flag have featured Stars and Stripes?
a) 5
b) 14
c) 27
d) 32
4. Which of these statements is NOT a United States Flag Code guideline?
a) The flag should never be used for advertising purposes
b) The flag should never be used as clothing, bedding or drapery
c) The flag should never touch the ground
d) The flag should never be flown at night or in bad weather
5. When was the 50th star added to the flag of the United States?
a) 1945
b) 1959
c) 1960
d) 1967
6. Which state was the first to make Flag Day a legal holiday?
a) Massachusetts
b) Delaware
c) New Hampshire
d) Pennsylvania
7. How many red and white stripes are on the American flag?
a) 7 red, 6 white
b) 6 red, 6 white
c) 6 red, 7 white
d) 7 red, 7 white
8. What does the United States Flag Code recommend you do with a worn-out flag that’s no longer usable?
a) Cut it up
b) Burn it
c) Recycle it
d) Bury it
No cheating. How did you do?
————————
Answers: 1-b, 2-a, 3-c, 4-d, 5-c, 6-d, 7-a, 8-b
————————
Interesting Things to Know
4 ways to liven up your backyard
Do you want to upgrade your backyard this summer? If so, here are a few ideas that may inspire you to transform your outdoor space into a family-friendly oasis.
1. Install a play structure
Purchase and install a play structure for your kids to climb, swing, and slide on. If you’re a skilled DIYer, you can also build your own tire or rope swing. Just make sure everything’s safe.
2. Put in a swimming pool
Both in-ground and above-ground pools are great for the whole family. They provide hours of fun for the kids, and adults can enjoy a refreshing dip or workout.
3. Build a treehouse
It doesn’t need to be big or elaborate for your kids to enjoy having their own treehouse. Just make sure it’s safe, stable, and weatherproof.
4. Create an outdoor theater
All you need is a TV or a projector and a large sheet to have a movie night under the stars. If you have a large backyard, you can add a few speakers to improve the sound quality. You can also layout cushions and blankets to create a cozy atmosphere.
To find the materials you need for your backyard project, visit the stores in your area.
