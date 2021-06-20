4 summer date night tips

Summer is a great time to spice up your usual routine. Here are a few tips for creating a memorable date night with your partner.

1. Check the forecast. Whether you want to take advantage of a sunny day or dress up for a night on the town, make sure to check what Mother Nature has in store.

2. Improvise. Having a plan is great, but being spontaneous can lead to a memorable experience. Let yourself go with the flow.

3. Try something new. Shake things up by going to a restaurant you’ve never been to before or trying a new activity that piques your interest.

4. Take your time. Give yourself the opportunity to truly relax and unwind together by planning an overnight stay at a hotel or campground.

Don’t worry if everything isn’t perfect. Spending quality time together is what’s most important.