4 summertime sports for kids

Sports are fantastic for keeping children out of the house and active during the summer. Here are four that can be played in the backyard or at the park with minimal equipment.

1. Dodgeball. This classic schoolyard game can be played almost anywhere. All you need is a softball and enough people to form two teams. Use chalk or various objects to delineate the playing field. Since this game is more fun when lots of people participate, invite the neighbors to join in.

2. Badminton. While this sport is usually played with a net, all you really need are two rackets and a shuttlecock or birdie. It’s just as fun to play without a divided court as it is with one.

3. Soccer. All it takes is a ball and at least two players to get a game going. If you don’t have nets, you can use trees, rocks, and other landmarks as goalposts.

4. Football. As long as you have a football and plenty of space, you can play this American classic. Opt for flag football to reduce the risk of injury. Instead of tackling, players grab strips of fabric tucked into each other’s waistband.

If your child doesn’t like competitive sports, you can introduce them to jogging, cycling or yoga instead.