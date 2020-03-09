4 surprising careers that contribute to food security

Globally, we’ll need to feed nine billion people by the year 2050. To maintain their role as world leaders in food production, American farmers will require the support of the entire agricultural industry. The theme of this year’s National Ag Day, which falls on March 24, 2020, is Food brings everyone to the table. In honor of this event, here are four careers you didn’t know are crucial to farming and food security.

Data scientist

Farmers have always relied on data to help manage their operations, but the advent of precision farming, aided by digital technologies, has allowed this data to be more precise than ever. Importantly, this information can now be analyzed by data scientists to enable more efficient crop management, making them a crucial part of the industry.

Lawyers

Global food security depends in no small part on international organizations that provide material and logistical support to producers around the world. In turn, these organizations rely on the help of lawyers to ensure that their operations function smoothly throughout the various jurisdictions they operate in. Furthermore, farming cooperatives, which form the backbone of agricultural industries in many regions, need legal support to ensure their members can operate.

Scientists

Scientists of all kinds are indispensable to tackling the challenges of global food production. Dwindling resources combined with a mounting demand for food will require a variety of experts. Plant geneticists are needed to develop nutritious crops that require fewer resources to thrive, and hydrologists are essential to helping farmers and governments develop better water conservation policies.

Technology specialists

To ensure a food secure tomorrow, precision agriculture (farming that relies on site-specific data to produce more food at a fraction of the cost) is key. Technology specialists, including drone pilots and programmers, will therefore be needed to run, develop and improve upon crop management technologies.

Global food security is one of the biggest challenges the world will face in the coming decades. When it comes to ensuring our future, everyone has a role to play.