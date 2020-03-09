Food
4 surprising careers that contribute to food security
Globally, we’ll need to feed nine billion people by the year 2050. To maintain their role as world leaders in food production, American farmers will require the support of the entire agricultural industry. The theme of this year’s National Ag Day, which falls on March 24, 2020, is Food brings everyone to the table. In honor of this event, here are four careers you didn’t know are crucial to farming and food security.
Data scientist
Farmers have always relied on data to help manage their operations, but the advent of precision farming, aided by digital technologies, has allowed this data to be more precise than ever. Importantly, this information can now be analyzed by data scientists to enable more efficient crop management, making them a crucial part of the industry.
Lawyers
Global food security depends in no small part on international organizations that provide material and logistical support to producers around the world. In turn, these organizations rely on the help of lawyers to ensure that their operations function smoothly throughout the various jurisdictions they operate in. Furthermore, farming cooperatives, which form the backbone of agricultural industries in many regions, need legal support to ensure their members can operate.
Scientists
Scientists of all kinds are indispensable to tackling the challenges of global food production. Dwindling resources combined with a mounting demand for food will require a variety of experts. Plant geneticists are needed to develop nutritious crops that require fewer resources to thrive, and hydrologists are essential to helping farmers and governments develop better water conservation policies.
Technology specialists
To ensure a food secure tomorrow, precision agriculture (farming that relies on site-specific data to produce more food at a fraction of the cost) is key. Technology specialists, including drone pilots and programmers, will therefore be needed to run, develop and improve upon crop management technologies.
Global food security is one of the biggest challenges the world will face in the coming decades. When it comes to ensuring our future, everyone has a role to play.
How cooking impacts the nutritional value of various foods
Cooking food helps your body digest and absorb nutrients. However, it can also reduce the amount of vitamins and minerals in various ingredients, and the way you cook your meals significantly impacts their nutritional value. Here’s what you should know about cooking various foods.
Vegetables
When it comes to cooking vegetables, the B vitamins and vitamin C are the most vulnerable. Since these vitamins are water-soluble, vegetables should be cooked in as little water as possible to maximize the preservation of nutrients. Steaming, microwaving and roasting are all effective ways to do this.
Additionally, the oil used when grilling and stir-frying helps your body absorb fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E and K.
Meat
Meat is a major source of several B vitamins, but these heat-sensitive nutrients seep out when meat is cooked for a long time or at a high temperature. To benefit from these vitamins, consume the meat’s cooked juices as well.
Cooking meat at a high temperature also leads to the formation of harmful compounds, so simmering and stewing are preferable to grilling and stir-frying.
Fish
Fatty fish, such as salmon and mackerel, are an important source of omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D. However, omega-3 fatty acids are easily damaged when exposed to the high temperatures required to fry, grill and broil fish.
The most effective way to preserve these nutrients is to use low-temperature cooking methods such as poaching and steaming. Baking also minimizes the loss of vitamin D in fish.
Overall, the best way to preserve the nutrients in cooked food is to limit the use of water, reduce the cooking time and keep the temperature as low as possible.
6 careers for foodies
Are you passionate about food? Do you want to make a living working in the food and beverage industry? If so, here are six careers to consider training for.
1. Baker. Discover the art of baking yeasted, leavened and fermented breads. You’ll also learn how to manipulate dough to create a wide variety of baked goods. Bakers work in a number of settings, from commercial operations and hotels to artisanal bakeries and cafes.
2. Bartender. Become adept at receiving customers, taking orders and mixing drinks. You’ll also learn how to set up a bar, make garnishes and manage bills and payments.
3. Butcher. Master the art of cutting, deboning and grinding meat. You’ll also learn how to use and maintain butcher’s equipment and how to cultivate a good relationship with your customers.
4. Cook. Become an expert at a range of culinary techniques so you can work in a variety of settings. From menu planning to preparation and plating, you’ll acquire the skills necessary to be an asset in any kitchen.
5. Pastry chef. Develop the skills required to make, decorate and present amazing desserts, pastries, chocolates and more. You’ll also learn how to adapt these techniques for various settings, such as restaurants, tea salons, cafes and pastry shops.
6. Sommelier. Specialized sommelier training will allow you to provide expert advice in restaurants, wine bars and a variety of commercial operations. These include liquor and wine stores as well as private wine importation businesses.
If one or more of these careers interest you, be sure to find out what training programs are available nearby and how you can apply.
The power of a bite
This year, the theme of National Nutrition Month is Eat Right, Bite by Bite. It’s a reminder that you don’t need to revolutionize your eating habits to improve your health. In fact, small changes can make a nutritious diet more manageable, enjoyable and long-lasting. Here are five ways you can get started.
1. Eat a healthy breakfast
Fruits and vegetables, protein and whole grains are the core components of a healthy breakfast. Eggs are a particularly good choice because they’re high in protein, healthy fat and nutrients.
2. Make water your drink of choice
Water is a great way to quench your thirst and stay hydrated without consuming calories. For fizz and flavor, try carbonated water or add fruits and herbs.
3. Eat more protein
This can be as simple as snacking on nuts or eating lentils instead of white rice with your next stir fry. Protein boosts metabolism and reduces appetite, which helps prevent overeating.
4. Replace rather than restrict carbs
Although refined carbs have little nutritional value, there are healthier alternatives, including vegetables, legumes and whole grains.
5. Pack a snack
It’s hard to make healthy choices when you’re on the go, so leave the house prepared. Pack a snack loaded with healthy fat, nutrients and antioxidants such as a handful of nuts, fresh fruit, hard-boiled eggs or chopped veggies.
Incorporating these small changes into your diet can have a cumulative effect on your health. To ease the transition, plan your weekly meals and be sure to use a grocery list.
Vegetarian shepherd’s pie
Say hello to a new family favorite. This classic dish with a twist is so tasty, you may want a second serving.
Start to finish: 1 hour
Servings: 4-6
Ingredients
• 4 medium-sized sweet potatoes, cut into big chunks
• 1/4 cup milk
• 2 tablespoons butter
• 1 tablespoon olive oil
• 1 large onion, finely chopped
• 1 clove garlic, finely chopped
• 1 carrot, diced
• 1 celery stalk, diced
• 1 cup button mushrooms, sliced
• 1 19-ounce can lentils, drained and rinsed
• 1 teaspoon dried thyme
• Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 350 °F.
2. Cook sweet potatoes in boiling water until tender. Drain the water, add the milk and butter and mash until smooth. Salt and pepper to taste and set aside.
3. Heat the oil in a large pan, and sauté the onion, garlic, carrot, celery and mushrooms for about five minutes or until soft. Add the lentils and thyme. Mix well and transfer to an 8 x 11 inch baking dish. Cover with the sweet potato puree.
4. Cook for about 30 minutes and serve.
You can make individual portions by building the shepherd’s pie in several ramekins.
Creamy corn chowder
This hearty corn chowder is the perfect meal for a cold, wintery night. Indeed, it’s a recipe you’re sure to come back to again and again.
Start to finish: 45 minutes
Servings: 6
Ingredients
• 6 slices bacon, chopped
• 1 leek (the white part only), finely chopped
• 1 large potato, diced
• 20 ounces corn kernels (fresh, frozen or canned)
• 13.5 ounces creamed corn
• 1-1/2 cups chicken or vegetable broth
• 1 cup milk
• 1/2 cup (15%) cream
• 1 sprig fresh rosemary
• 1 bay leaf
• Salt and pepper to taste
• 4 chives, chopped
Directions
1. In a large pot, cook the bacon. When it’s almost done, add the leek. Continue to cook until the bacon is crispy and the leek is translucent. Drain the bacon grease.
2. Add the potato, corn, broth, milk, cream, rosemary and bay leaf and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 25 minutes or until the potato is soft.
3. Salt and pepper to taste.
4. Garnish with the chives, then serve and enjoy.
Slow-cooked chili con carne
There’s nothing better than a meal made in the slow cooker, especially when it’s this chili con carne.
Start to finish: 8 hours and 15 minutes (15 minutes active)
Servings: 10
Ingredients
• 1 pound ground beef
• 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
• 1 large onion, diced
• 1 celery stalk, diced
• 1 carrot, diced
• 2 garlic cloves, minced
• 2 tablespoons chili seasoning
• 1 teaspoon ground cumin
• 1 teaspoon dried oregano
• 1/4 cup ketchup
• 1 28-ounce can diced tomatoes
• 1 18-ounce can kidney beans, rinsed and drained
• 1 red pepper, diced
• 1/4 cup brown sugar
• 1/4 cup beef broth
• Salt and pepper
• 1 cup sour cream
• 2 green onions, sliced
Directions
1. In a large pan over high heat, warm 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and brown the beef in it. Transfer the meat to the slow cooker.
2. In the same pan, heat the remaining olive oil and cook the onion, celery and carrot. When it’s almost done, add the garlic, chili seasoning, cumin and dried oregano. Cook for 2 or 3 minutes or until fragrant.
3. Add the ketchup, diced tomatoes, beans, red pepper, brown sugar and beef broth and cook until hot. Salt and pepper to taste.
4. Pour over the beef in the slow cooker and cook on low for 8 hours or on high for 4 hours.
5. Taste and adjust the flavor by adding more chili seasoning, salt and pepper, if necessary.
6. Serve topped with a dollop of sour cream and some of the sliced green onion.
