4 symptoms you shouldn’t ignore
As you age, you may notice minor changes in your overall health. While some symptoms are a normal part of aging, others require immediate attention. Here are four changes in your health you should never ignore.
1. A wound that won’t heal
Do you have a wound that’s slow to heal? If so, it may be a good idea to see your doctor. If you have a low-grade fever or the injury becomes red and increasingly painful, seek immediate help.
2. An abnormal presence of blood
Unless you have a known medical condition, you must alert your doctor if you notice blood in your stool, urine, or spit. If the bleeding is new or recurring and accompanied by other symptoms, go to the emergency room right away.
3. Unusual stomach pain
Abdominal pain that increases gradually lasts a long time or appears suddenly should be taken seriously. If this is happening to you, visit your doctor. They may refer you to a gastroenterologist for further testing.
4. Increasing shortness of breath
Shortness of breath that prevents you from doing everyday activities like climbing stairs and going on walks should be investigated. This could be a sign of a serious health problem, especially if accompanied by a fever or chest pain.
If you have any doubts, don’t hesitate to consult a health care professional.
How a school psychologist can help your child
School psychologists play several roles in your child’s school. They work with various educational departments to prevent dropouts, intervene when students are struggling and develop strategies for their success. Additionally, school psychologists often advise parents and consult with teachers. Here are a couple of reasons your child might benefit from seeing this professional:
• Your child is experiencing stress or psychosocial problems like bullying. School psychologists establish a climate of unconditional acceptance. By building a trusting relationship, they can propose solutions to your child and encourage their progress.
• Your child is differently-abled or struggling to learn. The school psychologist will assess your child, identify their needs, establish objectives and develop interventions. In addition to therapy, they may provide companionship, emotional support, and encouragement.
If a student is in crisis, the school psychologist can intervene. Their reassuring presence makes it possible to soothe the child who sees them as a trusted adult.
In short, you can count on school psychologists to help in various situations. If your child is going through a challenging time, meeting with this professional may be the solution.
Word games boost cognitive health
Millions of people around the world start their days not with a shower or a cup of coffee, but with the latest daily Wordle puzzle. If you haven’t played it, you’ve probably heard of it or at least seen it on social media — a series of green, black and yellow boxes denoting how well players perform with each puzzle. Loyal fans of the game aren’t just showing off their word game prowess — they’re giving their brains a daily boost, too.
In an interview with Healthline, neurologist Douglas Scharre, M.D., says that daily problem-solving challenges like Wordle or crossword puzzles are great for brain health. According to Scharre, a neurologist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, puzzles and games keep the brain active and help prevent cognitive decline due to age. New puzzles are even better for giving your brain a daily workout.
According to a study published in the International Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry, puzzles like Wordle can improve memory, attention, the executive function of the brain, and information processing.
According to The Ohio State University, anyone with cognitive issues could potentially benefit from games like Wordle, including people with conditions like head trauma, stroke, sleep apnea, and conditions that diminish attention.
4 tips to prevent swimmer’s ear
Known medically as otitis externa, a swimmer’s ear occurs when water remains in the ears after swimming. This infection is characterized by inflammation of the auditory canal, which can cause pain, especially when you touch your earlobe. Other common symptoms include itchiness, a blocked feeling in the ear, hearing loss, and discharge. Here are a few tips to prevent swimmer’s ear this summer:
1. Dry your ear canal gently with a towel every time you get out of the pool or the shower. Tilt your head to the side to allow any extra water to drain out.
2. If you use cotton swabs, stop. These small rods can cause abrasions or minor injuries or even push earwax into the ear canal, all of which leave the skin more susceptible to infection.
3. Check your pool water regularly. Polluted or overly chlorinated water can create a welcoming environment for bacteria.
4. Wear earplugs designed to prevent water from penetrating the ear canal while you swim. You may also want to avoid putting your head underwater.
Despite taking the necessary precautions, do you or a family member think you have a swimmer’s ear? See your doctor or pharmacist and ask about antibiotic drops to treat the infection. If you want to soothe the pain, acetaminophen or ibuprofen can help.
If you have recurrent otitis externa, ask a health professional about preventative drops you can administer after swimming.
Fitness trackers: Your coach or your evil taskmaster?
Is your fitness tracker your happy coach? Does it make you feel better? More motivated?
Or is it … a parasite?
After all, a device maker somewhere is intimately involved in the life of your body: steps, exercise, heart rate, calories, and blood oxygen. That maker is sending you messages about your goals, your achievements, and your failures.
What does this relationship mean for you?
That’s what Julia Craven wondered when she realized she was obsessed with her watch metrics. Writing in FiveThirtyEight, Craven said she found herself anxious and focused on creating flawless health metrics — chasing perfection.
It stopped being a device that told her something about her health and started being a device that told her who she was as a person. If she missed a goal, she started feeling guilty, even lazy.
The fact is, it’s just a device.
It shouldn’t govern whether your weekend dog walk is a mile or two miles, fun or boring. The walk should be pleasurable for you (and the dog). Not everything is a fitness metric.
Sports psychology expert Michele Kerulis of Northwestern University says obsession and perfectionism with health metrics can actually make you ignore the real, physical signs your body is sending. The positive messages from fitness devices feel good and can help motivate, but when hitting goals becomes a cruel master, it’s time to reevaluate.
Get out there and walk, run and play
All through the winter, you promised yourself that when warm weather came, you would start walking. Well, it’s here.
Being, busy doesn’t cut it now. All you have to do is put your shoes on and walk out the door. Just start with a 15-minute walk. Once you do, you’ll enjoy it so much that extending the time, little by little, will be a pleasure.
Another thing you will enjoy is how you will look after walking for a few weeks. Your waistline will thank you and you’ll have a more toned look.
According to exercise tables, it could seem as if a few hundred calories won’t count for much when it comes to losing weight. The better part of exercising is that your body will continue to burn more calories for a time after your session is over.
As you exercise more, particularly if you add some weights to your exercise routine, you will build more muscle. Muscle burns more calories than the fat you are losing, so you will burn more calories 24 hours a day.
Doctors at the Mayo Clinic say exercise will improve your mood and calm you down when you are stressed. It promotes better sleep and better sex life.
Exercise helps to manage or prevent chronic diseases, such as heart disease, osteoporosis, high blood pressure, and breathing problems. Doctors at Duke University say walking is the magic pill for better health.
And it’s fun, so get out there!
Nutrition tips for seniors
Eating healthy, nutritious foods gives you the energy you need to go about your daily life and stay in good shape. For seniors, it’s essential to have a varied diet to help maintain independence and quality of life. Here are some healthy eating tips to follow as you age.
50 to 59 years old
At this age, women should focus on eating foods that help reduce the unpleasant symptoms associated with menopause. For example, they should reduce their sugar intake and consume foods like soy and flaxseed, which are good sources of phytoestrogens.
On the other hand, men should reduce their consumption of red meat and saturated fats to help prevent prostate cancer. They should also include plenty of vegetables, lean proteins, and fish in their diet.
Both aging men and women can benefit from eating more protein to help prevent their muscle mass from deteriorating.
60 to 69 years old
As you age, your metabolism gradually slows down. Therefore, you don’t need to consume as many calories as you used to. However, you must ensure you’re still getting enough calcium, vitamins, and nutrients by eating the appropriate foods. If you lack the necessary appetite, you may need to supplement your diet with quality meal-replacement bars or drinks. Consult a health care professional for advice.
70 years and older
Hunger is less of an issue at this age. Therefore, the goal is to consume enough protein to meet your nutritional needs while still eating plenty of healthy fruits, vegetables, and starches. You may also need to take vitamin and mineral supplements to strengthen your immune system.
On top of maintaining a healthy weight, fuelling your body with healthy foods can help prevent muscle and bone loss and the onset of disease. Consult your doctor or a dietitian-nutritionist to help you adopt healthy eating habits.
