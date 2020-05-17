4 tasty on-the-go breakfast options

If your mornings are rushed, it can be hard to make time for breakfast. Here are four healthy options that are easy to prepare and can be eaten on the go.

1. Overnight oats

Combine rolled oats, fruit, yogurt, and seeds in a Mason jar and store the meal in the fridge overnight. In the morning, add a drizzle of honey or maple syrup for a touch of sweetness.

2. A muffin

A muffin with seeds, nuts, and dried fruits makes a nutritious and portable snack. Eat one along with a bit of yogurt or a slice of cheese as your morning meal.

3. A smoothie

To make breakfast you can drink, simply put milk and fresh or frozen fruits and vegetables in a blender. If you want, you can also add some nut butter or Greek yogurt; the protein will help keep you going till lunchtime.

4. An egg wrap

To make a breakfast wrap, stuff scrambled eggs, tomatoes, spinach, and cheese into a whole wheat tortilla. The resulting meal will be delicious yet portable.

All of these meals are easy to prepare the night before and can be ready to grab on your way out the door in the morning.