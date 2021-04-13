4 things everyone should know about cancer

April is Cancer Control Month and a time for people to reflect on how cancer impacts their lives and communities. Last year, approximately 1.8 million Americans received a cancer diagnosis. Here’s what you should know about this disease.

1. Prevention is possible

According to the World Health Organization, between 30 and 50 percent of all cancer cases are preventable. The adoption of healthy habits can therefore put you at a reduced risk for getting cancer. Eating a healthy diet, quitting smoking, being active, minimizing alcohol consumption, and practicing sun safety are among the behaviors that will most reduce your risk of getting cancer.

2. Screening is essential

If you do develop cancer, early detection of the disease greatly increases the chances that treatment will be successful. It’s a good idea to speak with your doctor to determine which cancer screening tests are recommended for you and when they should be given.

3. Outcomes can be improved

Not all cancers can be prevented, but medical advances can increase survival rates and save lives. That’s why researching treatments continues to be a priority. If you can, consider making a donation to cancer research. If you’re unable to make a monetary contribution, consider volunteering with a local organization instead.

4. Social support is key

A cancer diagnosis can be difficult to navigate for patients and their families. Therefore, social support during and after a diagnosis is important and can make a tremendous difference. Some studies indicate it can even improve survival rates. If you know someone who’s fighting cancer, consider reaching out to offer a sympathetic ear or a helping hand.

While progress has been made in the fight against cancer, it remains the second-leading cause of death in the United States. Fortunately, raising awareness and supporting research initiatives can help save lives.