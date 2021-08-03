4 things that can lower the value of your home

Even if you don’t intend to sell your home anytime soon, you’d probably like it to eventually be worth more than you paid for it. While some factors are out of your control, there are decisions you can make as a home¬owner that will either boost or lower the value of your property. If you want to increase the value of your home, here are four things you should avoid.

1. Poorly executed renovations

If you want to expand the kitchen, redo the bathroom or build a deck in the backyard, it’s best to hire an experienced professional. While it might cost less in the short term, a do-it-yourself renovation can significantly decrease the value of your property, especially if the workmanship doesn’t comply with regulations.

2. A lack of maintenance

Whether you fail to replace the roof, upgrade the plumbing or perform other upkeep as needed, neglect can seriously influence how much buyers are willing to pay for your home. Plus, if you wait to complete necessary repairs, they’re likely to become more expensive.

3. Too much carpeting

Carpets retain smells and can trap particles such as dust mites, pet dander, and other allergens. They’re also difficult to clean, and they wear out over time. Additionally, since removing this type of floor covering is time-consuming and expensive, its presence may deter potential buyers.

4. A dated bathroom or kitchen

Home decor trends change over time, which can leave certain rooms looking like they’re trapped in another decade. If all the fixtures in your bathroom are turquoise, or your kitchen cabinet doors are too ornate, potential buyers may try to lower the price so they can afford to update the space.

To find out how you can maximize the value of your home before putting it on the market, consult a local real estate agent.