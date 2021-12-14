Real Estate
4 things you should never do when buying a home
Buying a house requires a major investment. If you don’t set yourself up in the best possible financial situation, it could cost you your dream home. Here are some common mistakes to avoid as you prepare to buy a house.
1. Don’t meet with just one lender. It’s a good idea to get pre-approved for a mortgage before you house-hunt. Request a quote from at least three lenders to ensure you get the best rate. A mortgage broker can help make this process easier.
2. Don’t miss bill payments. If you fall behind on credit card or car loan payments in the months before applying for a mortgage, you risk lowering your credit score and jeopardizing your chances of getting approved.
3. Don’t change jobs. When a lender reviews your mortgage application, they want to see financial stability. If you start at a new company or transition from a full-time position to part-time or contract work, this could sow doubt about your ability to make regular mortgage payments.
4. Don’t make major purchases. You’re probably excited to buy furniture for your new home, but the period prior to securing your loan is not the ideal time. Until you get a mortgage, it’s best to avoid taking on any new debt.
Are you ready to buy a house? If so, it’s best not to go it alone. Among other things, a real estate agent will help you narrow down your search, make a fair offer and navigate the paperwork to ensure everything goes smoothly.
Real Estate
5 questions to ask a home inspector
The role of a home inspector is to evaluate the condition of a property before you buy it. However, this professional can also provide you with additional details about your future home. All you have to do is ask the right questions. Here are five to get you started.
1. What do you look for during an inspection?
It’s best to ask this question before you hire a home inspector. This way, you’ll know exactly which problems they’ll be able to identify and what issues might get overlooked.
2. Can I accompany you on the inspection?
The answer to this question should be yes. If you do tag along for the inspection, you’ll be able to get the inspector’s feedback about the property on the spot. Plus, they can answer any questions you have along the way.
3. How major are the issues you uncovered?
If the inspector notes any problems with the property, don’t panic. Instead, ask for their opinion about the severity of the defects. This will help you make an informed decision about whether you should move forward with the purchase.
4. Do I need to contact another expert?
A home inspector might notice warning signs that need to be further investigated by a specialist such as an electrician or an HVAC technician. Consulting another professional can give you the information you need to renegotiate the price if necessary.
5. What work will need to be done first?
If you decide to move forward with the purchase, any issues that you don’t ask the seller to correct should be put on your to-do list. Use the inspector’s official report and comments to determine which tasks need to be prioritized.
Before you hire a home inspector, make sure they have insurance to cover the cost of any errors or omissions in their report.
Real Estate
What to do with the appliances when selling a house
If you plan to sell your home, you’ll need to decide whether to include some or all of your appliances in the listing. Here are a few factors to consider before you make a decision.
Reasons to leave them
If most houses on the market in your area include appliances, excluding yours from the deal could deter potential buyers. Alternatively, you could use your appliances as an incentive or a bargaining chip. Leaving them behind also eliminates the risk that your appliances, floors, and walls will get damaged during the move.
Reasons to bring them
If you have expensive, high-end appliances, you may not get a return on your investment by bundling them into the price of the house. Another reason to keep your appliances is if you’re moving to a home without any and you want to avoid the cost of replacing them. Just be sure to hire professional movers with experience transporting heavy items.
Reasons to upgrade them
If you have mismatched appliances or recently renovated the kitchen, purchasing new stainless-steel appliances can be an effective way to increase the value of your home and attract buyers. At the very least, you need to make sure your appliances work properly before you include them in the listing.
In most cases, it’s a good idea to adhere to the norms in your housing market. Consult a local real estate agent to determine the best course of action.
Real Estate
Your house may show well at Christmas!
Family, cheer, warmth — these are some of the memories and feelings the holidays conjure up and they are, not coincidentally, the best possible feelings to create when showing your home.
Holidays offer the seller so many options for making the home perfect for the buyer: Special lights, holiday smells, cozy fireplaces, and festive decorations.
Remember, though, the motto for sellers is: Stay simple.
* Use modest lighting and decorations inside and out.
* If you have a Christmas tree, consider buying one size smaller than you usually buy. Arrange a few simple gifts with matching wrapping paper under the tree. Make sure there is no extravagant display of gifts or toys under the tree. Store away any furniture that is displaced by the tree.
* For all decorations, small and simple is better.
* Favor natural materials such as real pine branches and pine cones for wreaths and other decorations, and shun plastics or bright, big decorations. Avoid inflatable decorations outside.
* Decorate your home with fragrance. Bake bread or cookies. If this is impossible, try light holiday fragrances such as vanilla or cinnamon. Avoid heavy pine smells.
* Clean your fireplace thoroughly and make sure a small, crackling fire is going during walk-throughs. But pay special attention to the temperature of your home. Make sure the home is lightly warm, not so toasty that potential buyers can’t stand to wear their coats.
* Make sure all your window blinds and curtains are open for day showings. This means the windows themselves must be perfectly clean.
Real Estate
4 questions to ask before you buy a vacation home
Vacation homes come in a wide range of styles and sizes and can be found in a variety of locations. But whether you’re looking to buy a cabin in the woods, a bungalow on the beach, or a condo on the slopes, there are several factors to consider before you purchase this type of property.
1. Why do you want it?
To narrow down your search, you should have a clear idea of how you intend to use your vacation home. Do you want a couple’s retreat or a space that can accommodate the whole family? You should also think about what’s nearby and whether you’ll want to move there when you retire.
2. Do you plan to rent it out?
If you only use it on occasion, a vacation home can be a great source of income as a short- or long-term rental property. Keep in mind that you’ll need to manage bookings, clean the space between guest stays, and be available to address questions or problems. You might also have to pay higher insurance premiums.
3. Can you afford the upkeep?
Owning a second property comes with a lot of responsibilities and expenses. In addition to the price of the home, you should factor in the cost of utilities, insurance, maintenance, and more. You may also need to hire someone to take care of the property if you live far away, especially if you have renters.
4. What are the tax implications?
Be sure to speak with a tax professional to avoid unpleasant surprises. While you might be eligible for certain deductions if your vacation home qualifies as a rental property, you’ll likely need to pay capital gains tax if ever you decide to sell the place.
One of the best ways to ensure you find a vacation home that suits your needs and budget is to hire a real estate agent. In particular, look for one who’s familiar with the area where you’d like to invest.
Real Estate
How long does it take to build a house?
If you’re thinking about buying a piece of land and building the home of your dreams, it’s important to consider how long the project will take. While most houses can be built in four to 10 months, there are a variety of factors that can influence this timeline.
Common reasons for delays
The first thing you should know is that it can take quite some time to obtain the necessary construction permits. Another factor that can extend a build by several weeks or more is the location. The topography and type of soil, in particular, can slow things down. Plus, certain weather conditions and shortages in building materials may also cause delays. Any last-minute design changes will like¬wise result in a setback to the timeline.
Tips to stay on schedule
Proper planning is the best way to prevent delays and keep a build on schedule. Among other things, preparation will help ensure materials such as windows and doors are delivered on time. You should also make sure you schedule service calls with plumbers, electricians, and other professionals in the right order to keep things on track. By staying on top of the project’s progress, you can greatly reduce the risk of delays.
In all cases, the experience of your contractor will have a major impact on how fast the work gets done. Be sure to meet with several professionals and select someone who has the right credentials.
Real Estate
Pros and cons of buying a home near a school
Have you found a home that meets all your needs but is located near a school? To determine if you should make an offer, it’s a good idea to weigh the pros and cons of living next to this type of institution.
Benefits
Your neighborhood will probably have a number of safety features if it’s in a school zone. Among other things, the speed limit is likely to be more restricted than it is on other streets, and there may be crosswalk guards posted at busy intersections.
If you have children who are the right age, they can attend school. What’s more, they can easily walk to and from the building, and your family may be able to use the schoolyard as a playground on evenings and weekends.
Another major advantage of living near a school is that your home is likely to have a higher resale value than comparable properties located elsewhere.
Drawbacks
If you live near a school, you may have to put up with a fair amount of traffic at times when children are dropped off and picked up. Similarly, events such as recitals and parent-teacher meetings are likely to lead to an increase in traffic and parked cars in the area.
In addition, the sound of the bell and noise coming from the schoolyard might be annoying. Also, keep in mind that living near a school means there’ll often be children near your property. This can hinder your privacy and make the neighborhood feel more hectic.
To determine if living near a school is right for you, carefully weigh these pros and cons.
