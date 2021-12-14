4 things you should never do when buying a home

Buying a house requires a major investment. If you don’t set yourself up in the best possible financial situation, it could cost you your dream home. Here are some common mistakes to avoid as you prepare to buy a house.

1. Don’t meet with just one lender. It’s a good idea to get pre-approved for a mortgage before you house-hunt. Request a quote from at least three lenders to ensure you get the best rate. A mortgage broker can help make this process easier.

2. Don’t miss bill payments. If you fall behind on credit card or car loan payments in the months before applying for a mortgage, you risk lowering your credit score and jeopardizing your chances of getting approved.

3. Don’t change jobs. When a lender reviews your mortgage application, they want to see financial stability. If you start at a new company or transition from a full-time position to part-time or contract work, this could sow doubt about your ability to make regular mortgage payments.

4. Don’t make major purchases. You’re probably excited to buy furniture for your new home, but the period prior to securing your loan is not the ideal time. Until you get a mortgage, it’s best to avoid taking on any new debt.

Are you ready to buy a house? If so, it’s best not to go it alone. Among other things, a real estate agent will help you narrow down your search, make a fair offer and navigate the paperwork to ensure everything goes smoothly.