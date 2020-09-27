4 tips for a successful career change

If you’re interested in embarking on a new career, it’s important to consider your options and thoroughly prepare before you decide what to do. Here are four tips to help you make a change.

1. Evaluate your current situation

Take time to reflect on your professional achievements and shortcomings. Assess your skills, interests, and values, and identify sources of dissatisfaction with your current job. A period of introspection before a career change will help guide your efforts and ensure you find fulfillment in your new line of work.

2. Speak with a professional



If you aren’t sure which path to take or how to make the transition, consult a career counselor. They can help you identify your objectives and interests, and then use the information to assist you with developing a career plan.

3. Use the available resources

There are many services that you can access to help you start your new career. You can visit a local employment center, sign up for a mentorship program or take an aptitude test. Many of these services are free, so take advantage of them.

4. Get the right training

In some cases, a career change will mean you have to return to school. Rather than enroll in a full-time program, consider taking various training courses and workshops relevant to your new field. This will allow you to broaden your skillset while maintaining a healthy balance between work, school, and family.

Finally, to ensure you’ll be interested in your new career, start by volunteering or taking on freelance projects in the industry.