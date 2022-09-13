Health
4 tips for a successful manicure
Do you have some extra time on your hands? You can give yourself a beautiful manicure for fun or a special occasion. Here are four tips to help you get the perfect look.
Prepare your nails
Shape your nails using a high-quality nail file. Make sure you only file in one direction. Carefully push back your cuticles and finish with a buffer to smooth the surface.
Choose the right nail polish
Select professional products to minimize the risk of flaking. Gel polishes are quite popular and are a good choice because they’re chip resistant. Just bear in mind that some require a UV lamp to dry properly. Make sure you read the label before buying.
Proceed carefully
Above all, take your time. Additionally, don’t over-soak the brush to ensure a smooth application. Start by placing a polish line in the middle of the nail and then spread it out to the edges. If necessary, use a cotton swab dipped in nail polish remover to eliminate any smudges.
Apply multiple coats
Apply a clear base coat to protect your nails and prevent the polish pigment from penetrating your nail bed. Then, apply two or three coats of colored polish. Finish with a clear topcoat.
Apply the polish in thin layers for maximum durability. Make sure you allow ample drying time between coats. Freshly applied nail polish remains fragile for about 30 minutes.
Do you want a gorgeous manicure that’ll last? Look for an expert nail technician near you.
Astronauts lose bone in space
A few months in space can lead to decades of permanent bone loss, according to a study published in Scientific Reports.
Researchers followed a group of 17 astronauts — 14 men and three women with an average age of 47 — for a year after they returned from four to seven-month missions aboard the International Space Station. All the astronauts experienced significant bone loss — equivalent to about two decades of bone loss for an older adult on Earth. Scans taken a year back on Earth showed that only about half the damage had been reversed for most astronauts.
Weight-bearing bones thin and weaken during spaceflight, and bone rods can eventually disconnect, said Leigh Gabel, study researcher, and professor at the University of Calgary, in an interview with Reuters. While remaining bone connections can be strengthened again, the disconnected spots can’t be rebuilt.
Researchers found that astronauts who prioritized strength training, particularly deadlifts, were more likely to recover bone after their return to Earth.
A deeper understanding of the health effects of microgravity — and how to mitigate those effects — is crucial as humanity sets its eyes toward more ambitious space voyages. One 2020 study in the journal PLOS One indicated that a three-year round trip to Mars could put 33 percent of astronauts at risk for osteoporosis. Astronauts also experience higher solar radiation and fluid shifts that can impact their cardiovascular systems and vision.
Overview of the main types of diabetes
Insulin, a hormone made by the pancreas, enables the glucose circulating in the blood to reach the various cells in the body. Diabetic people produce too little or no insulin, or their bodies don’t react to insulin normally. Here’s more information about the three main types of diabetes.
Type 1
Occurring between infancy and early adulthood, this form of diabetes is characterized by a complete lack of insulin or the body’s inability to use it properly. The glucose can not penetrate the body’s cells, and its accumulation in the blood leads to hyperglycemia. Daily care is necessary to ensure the affected person’s survival.
Type 2
This form of diabetes, occurring primarily in adulthood, is increasing frequently and accounts for about 90 percent of diabetic cases. People with type 2 diabetes either produce insufficient insulin, or their bodies don’t use it effectively. As sugar levels rise in the blood, lifestyle modifications related to diet and exercise can help, and medical treatments may be prescribed.
Gestational
Gestational diabetes affects some women and babies during the second or third trimester of pregnancy. Essentially symptomless, this form of diabetes usually disappears after childbirth but may increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes later in life.
Consult your doctor or pharmacist for more information and advice on your condition.
How to treat eye injuries
About 2,000 people suffer a job-related eye injury daily, and about a third of these injuries are treated in emergency rooms.
Most injuries can be prevented with proper safety gear, but responding properly is helpful if you experience an eye emergency.
- Speck in the eye. This isn’t necessarily serious, but it could become more serious if you rub your eye, so don’t do it. Flush with large amounts of water. If the speck does not wash out, see a doctor.
- Foreign objects, cuts, or punctures in the eyeball. Your goal is to get to the emergency room. Do not wash your eye. Do not touch or rub it. Do not try to remove an object stuck in the eye.
- Chemical burns. Your goal is to immediately flush the eye with water for at least 15 to 20 minutes, then get to a doctor. If the chemical is caustic — a burning or corroding chemical — start flushing and continue to flush for about 30 to 60 minutes as you call an ambulance. The first seconds can be critical. If an eyewash station is available, use it instantly. If the victim is wearing a contact lens, flush over the lens with the understanding that the flushing may dislodge the lens.
- Minor blows to the eye. Your goal is to reduce pain and swelling. Apply a cold compress without putting pressure on the eye. A plastic bag with ice can rest gently on the injury.
- Severe blows to the eyeball. Your goal is to get to an emergency room. A severe blow to the eyeball can cause reduced vision, double vision, numbness around the eye, pain with eye movements, and severe pain in the eyeball, among other things. Do not apply pressure to the eye. Cover the eye lightly with a clean, cold cloth and immediately seek medical treatment.
Good dental hygiene starts early
Making children aware of the importance of good oral health is vital and has long-lasting positive consequences. It’s never too early to introduce kids to good dental hygiene habits; even babies can have their gums stimulated with a soft rubber finger cover made for the job.
Did you know dental plaque can start forming in the mouth before the first tooth appears? Slowly but surely, bacteria proliferate in the mouth and can cause cavities in very young children. Cavities in early childhood, also called baby bottle tooth decay, can be found in babies as young as six months. Good oral hygiene is essential, even when you think it might not yet count.
A dental evaluation within six months of the first tooth’s appearance is recommended to prevent early problems. This first visit will allow the dentist to detect any minor issues and introduce parents to the importance of maintaining good oral hygiene. After this, routine examinations are advised every six months or yearly, especially once all the teeth have appeared. The dentist can detect if the teeth grow crooked or overlap in older children. Even though teeth often straighten themselves during growth, it is important to be vigilant to avoid more serious problems.
Your dentist might suggest applying a sealant to your child’s molars; this is a preventive measure and is not dangerous for children. Molar seals prevent food and bacteria from building up in the nooks and crannies of these bigger adult teeth, which helps them resist the formation of cavities.
It’s never too early to introduce children to good dental hygiene habits.
The ‘good life’ is hidden in the portion size
People want the “good life” and often think it’s found in nice cars, soft chairs, fast computers, and plenty of food and snacks. But this kind of life doesn’t last forever — because it leads to obesity.
Some doctors, including those at Columbia University, think the good life is hidden in the portion size of your dinner dish, lunch plate, or snack bowl. We are loading our dishes with far more food than we need.
What is the correct portion size? Think of your plate. Half the plate should be covered with vegetables. A quarter of the food would be meat, and the last quarter would be starch.
Translated, that means 1-1/2 cups of steamed vegetables (about the size of 1-1/2 fists, 3 ounces of fish or meat (about the size of a deck of cards), and 1 to 2 servings of pasta (about the size of a small computer mouse). If this doesn’t fill your plate, doctors say, get a smaller plate!
Fat has the highest caloric content. Whether it is butter, lard, or olive oil, it has the same number of calories. Olive oil is the less saturated and the healthiest fat, but it still has plenty of calories.
Always measure fat before you use it. A teaspoon of butter is about the size of the tip of your thumb.
If we follow the good advice about healthy eating (more vegetables and whole grains, less fat and smaller portions) we really will have a good, healthy life.
Mourning a loved one
Losing a loved one is never easy, and yet it is something we all must face. After the wrenching loss of death, how do we move on? When we are in that dark period, with barely enough energy to continue living ourselves, it seems unimaginable that there is a way through the mourning process. How do we stay loyal to the deceased, how do we continue to love him or her without getting swept away by grief and depression?
Funerals are not meaningless traditions; their reason for being is to help the living come to grips with the loss of the one for whom they grieve. Funerals or memorial services bring an extraordinary power to the mourning process: our people, our community, come together for a moment in time to surround and support us as we experience our terrible loss. But when those friends are gone, what then?
It is important that we express our emotions. Leaving them unspoken or un-cried can lead to dark thoughts, a reaction to suffering that gets bottled up inside. Putting words and tears into our grief will ease it. Releasing our emotions and being aware of them might seem indulgent if we’ve been taught to control them tightly, but doing so will help us to better cope with loss and pain.
In order to find the strength to accept what has happened and to fight against depression, we can ask ourselves some questions: what would our loved one have wanted for us after his or her death? What would he or she whisper in our ear if they were with us during this suffering? What kind of life would he or she have wanted for us?
We must take our lives into our own hands. Following the death of a loved one, we must, more than ever, be aware that every day lived in good health is a gift. We must live on and hope and believe in life, both for ourselves and those we love.
