4 tips for assisting an elderly relative from a distance

Caring for an elderly relative can be demanding at the best of times. However, if you live far away, it can make things even more difficult. Whether your loved one resides in a different city or country, here are a few strategies for taking care of them from afar.

1. Develop a network of contacts

Build a network of people who can help your elderly relative when you’re not around. For example, you could ask a trustworthy friend or family member to check in on them regularly. Additionally, you can hire a healthcare professional to conduct visits. Make sure you give your loved one a list of people they can contact if they can’t reach you.

2. Make the most of your visits

During your visits, assist your loved ones with as many of their immediate and future needs as possible. For example, you could help them stock up on groceries, prepare meals, sort medication, and schedule appointments.

3. Check in regularly

Frequently checking in with your loved ones allows you to stay on top of their health and habits. On top of face-to-face visits, you can call, email, or video chat to keep in touch.

4. Prepare financial resources

If you’ll need to travel or take time off work to accompany your loved one to a medical appointment, it’s a good idea to make room in your budget for this expense.

Additionally, some non-profit organizations offer friendly calls or visits to seniors. Find out if a service like this is available in your loved one’s region.