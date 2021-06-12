4 tips for eco-friendly beauty care

Are you looking for ways to limit your impact on the environment? Here are four tips to help you adopt a more eco-friendly beauty care routine.

1. Favor solid cosmetics. These hair and skincare products generate less waste than liquid alternatives since they generally have less packaging. Look for items wrapped in recycled cardboard, or buy your cosmetics in bulk to avoid packaging altogether.

2. Opt for reusable wipes. Rather than rely on single-use towelettes to remove makeup, sweat and dirt, choose a washable pad, microfiber cloth, or cleaning mitt. This will considerably reduce the amount of waste that ends up in landfills because of your personal care routine.

3. Find natural alternatives. Many personal care products are harmful to both the environment and your body. By opting for cosmetics made with natural or organic ingredients rather than harsh chemicals, you’ll help protect the planet and enjoy healthier hair and skin.

4. Choose products carefully. From lipstick and mascara to lotion and shampoo, an increasing number of beauty brands offer products that are eco-friendly or sold in refillable containers. You should also select quality makeup brushes with sustainable bamboo or wooden handles.

To discover a wide range of eco-friendly personal care products, visit the stores in your area.