4 tips for healthy aging from Okinawa, Japan

Have you heard about the island of Okinawa in Japan? Residents of this small community often live to be more than 100 years old. Here are four tips inspired by their lifestyle that could help you live longer.

1. Grow your own food. Tend a garden and grow your own fruits and vegetables as much as possible. Doing so can help you stay active, reduce stress and provide you with fresh, tasty food.

2. Eat a healthy diet. Eat balanced, low-fat meals to prevent obesity and control your cholesterol. Drink lots of water and choose foods that are high in protein and fiber so you feel satiated for hours at a time. You should also opt for foods that are rich in vitamins and minerals such as fish, seaweed, tofu, and whole grains. In addition, try to eat plenty of fresh fruit and steamed vegetables, and limit your intake of refined sugars, salt, and alcohol.

3. Eat smaller portions. Enjoy your food slowly and mindfully, and stop eating before you feel completely full. This will help you avoid overeating and consuming too many calories.

4. Maintain a strong support network. Upholding strong ties with your family, friends, and neighbors is beneficial for your health. In addition, participating in local activities and socializing within your community can keep you feeling young.

Apply these tips to your everyday life to improve your overall well-being.