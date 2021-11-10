Connect with us

Health

4 tips for healthy aging from Okinawa, Japan

Published

5 hours ago

on

Have you heard about the island of Okinawa in Japan? Residents of this small community often live to be more than 100 years old. Here are four tips inspired by their lifestyle that could help you live longer.

1. Grow your own food. Tend a garden and grow your own fruits and vegetables as much as possible. Doing so can help you stay active, reduce stress and provide you with fresh, tasty food.

2. Eat a healthy diet. Eat balanced, low-fat meals to prevent obesity and control your cholesterol. Drink lots of water and choose foods that are high in protein and fiber so you feel satiated for hours at a time. You should also opt for foods that are rich in vitamins and minerals such as fish, seaweed, tofu, and whole grains. In addition, try to eat plenty of fresh fruit and steamed vegetables, and limit your intake of refined sugars, salt, and alcohol.

3. Eat smaller portions. Enjoy your food slowly and mindfully, and stop eating before you feel completely full. This will help you avoid overeating and consuming too many calories.


4. Maintain a strong support network. Upholding strong ties with your family, friends, and neighbors is beneficial for your health. In addition, participating in local activities and socializing within your community can keep you feeling young.

Apply these tips to your everyday life to improve your overall well-being.

Men’s health: Don’t be afraid to get help

Published

1 day ago

on

November 9, 2021

By

Studies show that men are less likely than women to seek treatment for physical and mental health issues. Does this sound familiar? If so, you should know that avoiding the doctor’s office provides an opportunity for minor problems to worsen, which can reduce your life expectancy by several years.

Prevention is the key
Don’t wait until you’re in significant pain to seek help. As soon as you experience worrying symptoms, it’s important to take the necessary steps to feel better.

Keep in mind that the first thing you should do is visit your family doctor to get an accurate picture of your condition and learn about possible solutions.

Depending on your age and medical history, your doctor may recommend getting certain vaccines, such as the one for shingles, or running specific tests, including a colorectal cancer screening or a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test.


If one of the men in your life is neglecting his health, respectfully voice your concerns and offer to help him contact the appropriate resources, if necessary.

If you want to advocate for men’s health, consider donating money or volunteering your time to a local men’s organization or foundation.

Movember
The Movember Foundation’s mission is to raise vital funds and awareness for men’s health. The foundation aims to help men live longer, healthier, and happier lives through investing in key areas such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health, and suicide prevention. This November, take the time to learn more about the Movember campaign by visiting movember.com.

Health

Cognitive disorders: Memory care units

Published

1 week ago

on

November 3, 2021

By

In the United States, one in nine seniors aged 65 and older has Alzheimer’s disease or some other form of dementia. As such, there’s an increasing number of memory care units across the country to help improve the lives of people who have cognitive disorders.

What’s a memory care unit?
A memory care unit is typically located in a separate wing in a seniors’ residence, nursing home, or assisted living facility. These units cater to the unique needs of cognitively impaired individuals who require extensive care and supervision. The staff members who work in these units are specially trained to support residents who may be experiencing frustration, anxiety, aggression, or confusion as a result of their disorder.

Who is it for?
Memory care units are designed for individuals with memory loss or cognitive decline who are exhibiting certain behaviors. These people might experience hallucinations, mood swings, and anxiety. They may also tend to wander. Since most residents retain their mobility, the majority of memory care units offer tracking bracelets to give residents the freedom to explore while allowing staff to monitor their location.

If you have a loved one who’s physically able but cognitively impaired, you may want to consider moving them to a facility with a memory care unit.


Health

How understanding your emotions can improve your mental health

Published

1 week ago

on

October 31, 2021

By

One important part of strengthening your mental health is learning how to better identify and understand your emotions.

What is emotional awareness?
It can be useful to think of your emotions as messengers. They tell you something about yourself, your needs, and your situation. Emotional awareness is the ability to acknowledge and make sense of these emotions so you can express and act on them in a healthy way. For example, recognizing when you feel stressed can help you identify the source of this strain and allow you to make decisions to improve your current circumstances.

Additionally, a crucial component of emotional awareness is learning to accept how you feel without judgment. While some emotions can feel positive and others negative, all emotions are normal. Rather than ignoring, repressing, or judging your emotions as good or bad, you can greatly improve your mental health by simply accepting how you feel.

Why is this important?
There are numerous benefits to being able to understand and accept your emotions. In addition to helping you work through difficult feelings, increasing your emotional awareness can help you improve the way you express yourself and communicate with others. Being more in touch with your emotions can also help you recognize how others are feeling, thereby improving your personal and professional relationships.



It’s important to remember that building emotional awareness takes time. If you’re having trouble managing your emotions, don’t hesitate to confide in a trusted friend or family member or reach out to a mental health professional for help.

Health

Protect your heart health with a dog

Published

2 weeks ago

on

October 29, 2021

By

If you’d like to live longer, consider getting a dog.

According to CNN, a meta-analysis of more than four million people in the U.S., Canada, Scandinavia, New Zealand, Australia, and the U.K. found that dog owners were about 24 percent less likely to die from any cause than people who didn’t own dogs. And according to the journal Circulation, dog owners reap the health benefits of increased physical activity, better social support, and valuable companionship.

But if pet ownership is off the table, you can still enjoy at least some of the benefits. A 2015 study from Indiana University found that just watching cat videos is a great mood booster.

Health

4 benefits of orthodontic treatments

Published

2 weeks ago

on

October 27, 2021

By

National Orthodontic Health Month is an annual event that was created to raise awareness about orthodontics. This specialized branch of dentistry aims to prevent, diagnose and treat malocclusions and misalignments of the teeth and jaws. Here are some of the be¬nefits provided by orthodontic treatments.

1. Improve your smile
Orthodontic dentistry is for anyone who wants to improve the appearance of their smile. It can be used to make small or large corrections like straightening your jaw or closing gaps between your teeth.

2. Correct your bite
Malocclusion can make chewing more difficult and cause muscle tension, headaches, and neck pain. Orthodontic treatments can help. They may be used to correct an overbite, backbite, misaligned teeth, and more. A healthy bite will reduce wear on your teeth, which will make them stronger and less likely to chip or break.

3. Prevent dental decay
If you have crooked or crowded teeth, you can benefit from orthodontics. Properly aligned teeth make brushing and flossing easier. This reduces your risk of developing cavities and gum disease.



4. Increase your self-esteem
Orthodontic treatments can have a positive psychological effect. If your teeth are straightened, this may improve your self-esteem and allow you to smile with confidence.

Did you know it’s possible to benefit from orthodontics at any age? If you want to transform your smile, simply schedule a consultation with an orthodontist in your region.

Health

The four-second workout

Published

3 weeks ago

on

October 22, 2021

By

Short, intense workouts aren’t a new fitness trend — high-intensity interval training (HIIT) has been performed and studied for decades, while the Tabata Protocol, a form of HIIT that alternates 20 seconds of all-out work with 10 seconds of rest, was developed in Japan in 1996. And according to CNET, the workouts can be very effective, too, burning more calories in less time while still providing all the great health benefits of exercise, including lower blood pressure and body fat.

But one researcher at the University of Texas has found that even tiny bursts of activity — as short as four seconds — can be beneficial. Edward F. Coyle, Ph.D., a professor in the kinesiology and health education department at the University of Texas at Austin, found that four-second sprints performed five times per hour helped burn fat and lower blood triglycerides, according to Healthline.

Study participants were asked to sit for eight hours. Five times per hour, they performed four-second sprints on a specialized exercise bike, which added up to a little under three minutes of physical activity for the entire eight hours.

Coyle’s study supports a simple idea that researchers and physicians have promoted for decades: Too much sitting is bad for you. According to the Mayo Clinic, individuals who sit for eight hours a day with no physical activity face an elevated risk of dying similar to the risks posed by smoking or obesity.


For people who sit at desks all day, physicians and researchers have a clear message: Get up and move around every so often, whether that’s four-second bursts or a long walk or run after you clock out. Your heart and body will thank you.

