4 tips for homeowners upgrading their garage door

Replacing your garage door is a home renovation project with a high return on investment. Here are some things to keep in mind if you’re making this upgrade.

1. Use manufacturer websites. Choose a door design you like by perusing your options online. Many manufacturers have software on their website that lets you upload a photo of your home and try on different garage door styles.

2. Invest in good insulation. The effectiveness of a garage door’s insulation is referred to by its R-value. The higher the number, the better the door prevents heat transfer. Garage doors insulated with polyurethane are the most efficient.

3. Opt for the best springs. Springs are what hold the weight of your garage door and allow it to effortlessly move up and down. Standard torsion springs are rated for about 10,000 cycles, but those rated for 20,000 cycles are only a bit more expensive and well worth the extra cost.

4. Buy an opener at the same time. If your opener is showing its age, or you want one with the latest features, this is the perfect time to replace it. You can save on installation costs by having your contractor put in the door and opener at the same time.

Finally, make sure you hire a professional to install your garage door as this job can be complex, time-consuming, and dangerous.