Real Estate
4 tips for homeowners upgrading their garage door
Replacing your garage door is a home renovation project with a high return on investment. Here are some things to keep in mind if you’re making this upgrade.
1. Use manufacturer websites. Choose a door design you like by perusing your options online. Many manufacturers have software on their website that lets you upload a photo of your home and try on different garage door styles.
2. Invest in good insulation. The effectiveness of a garage door’s insulation is referred to by its R-value. The higher the number, the better the door prevents heat transfer. Garage doors insulated with polyurethane are the most efficient.
3. Opt for the best springs. Springs are what hold the weight of your garage door and allow it to effortlessly move up and down. Standard torsion springs are rated for about 10,000 cycles, but those rated for 20,000 cycles are only a bit more expensive and well worth the extra cost.
4. Buy an opener at the same time. If your opener is showing its age, or you want one with the latest features, this is the perfect time to replace it. You can save on installation costs by having your contractor put in the door and opener at the same time.
Finally, make sure you hire a professional to install your garage door as this job can be complex, time-consuming, and dangerous.
Real Estate
How to become a homeowner in 2021
Is your new year’s resolution to buy a new home? If so, here’s how to make good on this promise.
Establish a budget and start saving
Determine how much money you require to buy a home. Research house prices in the area where you want to live and educate yourself about mortgages and what’s required to apply for one. Your bank or a reputable mortgage lender can assist you.
Once you’ve calculated how much money you need, establish a budget that allows you to reach this goal. To make ends meet, you may need to trim unnecessary spending. However, you can grow your finances further by keeping your money in a high-yield savings account or investing it wisely.
Boost your credit score and get pre-approved
A good credit score is a key to buying a home. It gives you more mortgage options and will lower your monthly interest rate. Here are a few ways to improve your score:
• Pay all your bills on time and don’t surpass your credit limit.
• Don’t transfer the balance of an older credit account to a new one; the longer an account is open and in use, the better your score.
• Use different types of credit (such as a credit card, car loan, and line of credit), since using only one type can result in a lower score.
Once your credit score is in good shape, you can get pre-approved for a mortgage through your bank. This will equip you with a letter indicating how much you can borrow. Mortgage pre-approval is a great asset when house shopping, as it shows sellers that you’re a qualified buyer.
Once your financial affairs are in order, you’re ready to become a homeowner. To find a house that meets your needs, make sure to hire a realtor.
Real Estate
Travertine flooring: is it right for your home?
Travertine is a type of limestone that naturally forms in deposits near mineral springs. It comes in earthy neutral colors like beige, tan, off-white, and gray and has a fibrous, marble-like appearance.
As a flooring material, it’s sold in tiles by the square foot. While very durable, it does require ongoing maintenance and care. This is because travertine is a porous material, which makes it prone to staining and etching. It should be coated with a protective sealant upon installation and then again every three to five years. Travertine floors should also be regularly swept and mopped to prevent scratches and discoloration.
In terms of cost, travertine is a mid-range stone that tends to be more affordable than marble but more expensive than granite. It’s not the cheapest type of flooring for your home, but it isn’t the most lavish either.
Travertine has a timeless quality that complements both traditional and contemporary design styles. It typically comes in one of four finishes — polished, honed, tumbled, or brushed — and the type you choose will impact whether your floors look glossy and refined or rustic and weathered.
So, is travertine flooring right for your home?
If you have an ample budget and want a floor that gives your home a sense of reserved dignity and prestige, travertine may be the right pick.
Real Estate
Home theater essentials
Enjoy a big-screen experience at home with your very own home theater. This renovation project is easier to pull off than you might think. Here are the five things you’ll need.
1. TV or projector
Before you choose your viewing system, compare the pros and cons of a big-screen TV with those of an overhead projector. Opt for the biggest screen you can afford with the highest resolution.
2. Sound system
3. Seating
Opt for luxurious single seating in plush leather or soft fabric. Black recliners are a classic choice, but upholstered chaise lounges may offer greater comfort.
4. Snack station
Save space for the movie snacks you love most. Your snack station can include a popcorn maker, a mini-fridge, a bar, jars of candy, a soda-making station, or a water cooler.
5. Lighting
Blackout curtains are a must, and overhead lighting on a dimmer will allow you to quickly get the show started. Consider adding LED light strips to create a theater-like atmosphere. They can be placed behind movie posters, underneath seats, or along pathways to the restroom, snack station, and exit.
Once you’ve picked out the essentials, you can choose one or more add-ons. Consider including an electric fireplace, a video game console, or simply some soft blankets to curl up under.
Real Estate
Warren County Market Report – December 2020 with Jen Avery
A few interesting numbers to notice:
- The median sold price for Warren County has remained steady at approximately 300K this month and last.
- This month for Frederick County, the median sold price is 293K.
- Another number to notice is the new listings — Listings are down again this month by -23.7%.
Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for December 2020. Charts demonstrate the changes in the market, so be sure to click play!
In general summary:
- New Listings are DOWN -23.7%
- New Pending UP 10.2%.
- Closed sales are UP 3.3%
- Average Median Sold $299,995
- Average Days on Market 34
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Resource: December 2020 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated January 2021
Jennifer Avery, REALTOR® “Your Happy Home Expert!”
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790
CRUM REALTY, INC| 318 S Loudoun St, Winchester VA 22601 | 540-662-0400
Real Estate
How to make room for a home office
Have you recently started working from home? If you need a good-size office space but don’t have a spare room, here are a few options to explore.
• Basement. As long as it has adequate headroom, your finished basement (or a portion of it) can be a great place for an office. However, this isn’t the best solution if your basement has moisture issues.
• Attic. Some attics can be converted into usable living space. This isn’t a small renovation, however, and you may need to install electrical outlets, solid flooring, and much more to support your setup.
• Garage. If you rarely use your garage to park your car, it can be made into an office. You’ll undoubtedly need to invest in a number of updates to make it a comfortable space to work.
• Addition. This isn’t a budget-friendly option, but it could add permanent value to your home. Additions can be built above, behind or to the side of a house.
• Outbuilding. An office space that’s completely separate from the main house may offer the ultimate distraction-free work zone. However, this can be a costly project. The funds may be better allocated if spent on renovations to the main house.
When deciding how best to make room for your home office, be sure to assess all of your needs. Furthermore, find out if the renovations will affect the resale value of your home.
Real Estate
Throw out the rule book! The best time to sell is now
Everyone knows that the spring home sales market heats up in early March and that’s when all the buyers are out, right? That may not be true in 2021.
Here are five reasons why:
1. Schools.
With many schools still going back and forth between virtual and classroom learning, buyers have less allegiance to school as a reason to wait until spring for a move. In most schools, sports and activities have been cancelled or curtailed, further softening parental concern about changing school districts.
2. Work.
More people are getting clarity on whether they will return to work in offices or continue working from home. Telecommuting remains popular, and telecommuters want homes with space for offices. This makes a cohort of buyers that are ready when you are. Suburbs and rural areas are hot right now as urban dwellers flee cities for more security, more space and a lower cost of living.
3. Not many homes on the market.
For sellers, that means don’t put off listing to wait for the market in spring. The market may well be ready now. Supply is low in most locales, and your property will shine with less competition in listings.
4. Home values are up.
There is no better time to get a great price for your home. Lots of buyers in the market means high demand. Fewer homes on the market means low supply. That is a recipe for a high selling price!
5. Sweet buying environment, too.
Buyers are now in a great position. Mortgage interest rates are historically low. Lenders want to lend. Demand for housing is high. In addition, some buyers have delayed during 2020 to wait out economic and social uncertainty. But much of that uncertainty is now resolved.
