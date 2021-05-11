4 tips for letting small pets free roam

If you have a small pet such as a rabbit, hamster, or guinea pig, you might be wondering how to let it safely wander around outside its cage. Here are some key tips to follow.

1. Potty-train your pet

There’s less risk of damage to your home if your pet knows to only do its business in designated spots. If you have a ferret, for example, you should place several litter boxes throughout its roaming area to accommodate its small bladder.

2. Create a safe space

Make sure all electrical wires are out of reach in rooms where your pet will roam, and keep plants, medications, and food out of reach. It’s also best to remove decorative pieces that can get damaged such as carpets and curtains. Remember to give the whole area a final sweep for hazards before you let your pet wander.

3. Supervise your pet

Always keep an eye on your pet when it’s outside its cage. Small animals, especially mice and rats, like to squeeze into tight spaces. By remaining vigilant, you can quickly spot any safety risks you forgot to consider. You’ll also get a better idea of what your pet likes and how you can improve its space.

4. Provide lots of activities

Help your pet make the most of its free time by offering plenty of stimulation in the form of toys, tunnels, and climbing towers. If you have a rabbit or ferret, you can even use a leash to walk your pet outside.

For more advice about how to allow your furry friend to spend time outside its cage, speak with your veterinarian or visit a local pet store.