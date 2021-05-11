Connect with us

4 tips for letting small pets free roam

Published

6 hours ago

on

If you have a small pet such as a rabbit, hamster, or guinea pig, you might be wondering how to let it safely wander around outside its cage. Here are some key tips to follow.

1. Potty-train your pet
There’s less risk of damage to your home if your pet knows to only do its business in designated spots. If you have a ferret, for example, you should place several litter boxes throughout its roaming area to accommodate its small bladder.

2. Create a safe space
Make sure all electrical wires are out of reach in rooms where your pet will roam, and keep plants, medications, and food out of reach. It’s also best to remove decorative pieces that can get damaged such as carpets and curtains. Remember to give the whole area a final sweep for hazards before you let your pet wander.

3. Supervise your pet
Always keep an eye on your pet when it’s outside its cage. Small animals, especially mice and rats, like to squeeze into tight spaces. By remaining vigilant, you can quickly spot any safety risks you forgot to consider. You’ll also get a better idea of what your pet likes and how you can improve its space.


4. Provide lots of activities
Help your pet make the most of its free time by offering plenty of stimulation in the form of toys, tunnels, and climbing towers. If you have a rabbit or ferret, you can even use a leash to walk your pet outside.

For more advice about how to allow your furry friend to spend time outside its cage, speak with your veterinarian or visit a local pet store.

What to know about the boomerang generation

Published

7 hours ago

on

May 11, 2021

By

The term boomerang children are used to describe adults who move back in with their parents after a period of living on their own. Though the reasons for it vary, this phenomenon is becoming increasingly common.

A growing trend
According to an analysis of census data by the Pew Research Center, about 15 percent of millennials and 10 percent of Gen Xers were living in their parents’ home in 2016. In fact, for the first time in more than 130 years, adults aged 18 to 34 were more likely to be living with their parents than with a partner in 2014.

In many cases, adult children return to their family homes for economic reasons. They may earn low wages, have high debt, or want to save money. A breakup, return to school or the pandemic may also be influencing factors.

Tips for cohabitation
When adult children move back in with their parents, a period of adjustment tends to follow. One way to keep the peace in this situation is to clearly outline the responsibilities and boundaries of each member of the household. Expectations regarding chores, money, and privacy should be clearly defined. Additionally, parents should establish upfront to what extent they’ll support their child financially. To ensure there are no misunderstandings, it can be a good idea to put the agreement in writing.


How to spruce up your front entrance

Published

1 day ago

on

May 10, 2021

By

Your front entrance can have a significant impact on the curb appeal of your home. Here are some tips to enhance this part of your property and make it look more inviting.

An emphasis on greenery
Frame your front door by placing potted plants or flower arrangements on either side of the entrance. This will create symmetry and add a pop of color. Just be sure the plants don’t block the doors or stairs and that their size makes sense for space.

To create a cohesive look, make sure the plants around your front entrance complement the rest of the landscaping. Choose species that also grow in your front garden or line the walkway. Alternatively, opt for flowers that match your yard’s color scheme.

In addition, consider the pots. You may want to select ones that resemble the shade or texture of your paving stones.


A welcoming walkway
If you have a walkway, it’s a good idea to embellish it with a bit of vegetation. For a curved walkway or one with a sharp turn, it’s a good idea to create a focal point where it’s most angled. This might consist of a well-tended rosebush, a small weeping tree, or a vibrant flowering perennial. Check to see how your choice of the plant looks at various angles, including from the street, the driveway, and the front door, before you dig into the ground.

For more advice about how to enhance your front entrance, consult a landscaper or an expert at your local garden center.

5 benefits of hiring landscaping professionals

Published

2 days ago

on

May 9, 2021

By

Do you want to freshen up your yard or completely redesign the look of your property? If so, here are five advantages to working with a team of lawn care and landscaping professionals.

1. Your plants and trees will thrive. While all species require sunlight to grow, some need much more of it than others. Plus, certain plants prefer direct light, while others do well in the shade. A landscaper will ensure each plant is in an ideal location to get what it needs.

2. Your planting times will be perfect. Some species need to be planted at a specific time of the year to grow and survive the change of seasons. Leaving this work to a professional will ensure you don’t make any mistakes.

3. Your landscaping will be cohesive. The style of your home, the size of your property, and the layout of your driveway and yard can affect the look of your landscaping. A specialist will take these elements into account before proposing a beautiful and practical design for your front and backyard.



4. Your lawn will be expertly installed. If you want to lay sod, the ground must first be properly prepared using specialized equipment. A landscaper will have the right tools and experience to quickly and efficiently complete this task. If you already have a lawn, a professional will make sure it stays lush, healthy, and free of pests.

5. Your hardscape will be stronger. Walkways, stairs, walls, and patios can be installed using a variety of materials. A landscaper will consider factors such as the frequency of use and weather conditions when designing every detail.

If you want to boost your home’s curb appeal and wow your guests, be sure to hire a team of landscaping professionals this spring.

8 essential rules for beautiful landscaping

Published

3 days ago

on

May 8, 2021

By

Do you dream of having a healthy green lawn and gardens filled with bright blooms? If so, follow these tried and tested tips.

1. Consider plant placement
Make sure each plant is in a spot where it’ll get the sunlight and nutrients it needs to thrive. Additionally, think about how the plant will look in terms of its appearance and size.

2. Water at the right time
On hot days, water your plants early in the morning or late in the evening. This way the roots will have time to absorb the moisture before it evaporates.

3. Fertilize as needed
Test the soil, then select a fertilizer or soil amendment that’ll provide the right balance of nutrients for your grass and plants to thrive. Avoid nitrogen-rich fertilizers after mid-July.


4. Apply mulch
Cover the ground with a generous layer of mulch to enrich the soil, improve drainage and suppress weeds.

5. Attract pollinators
Opt for nectar-rich plants and choose species with varied bloom times, so your garden will flower from spring until fall.

6. Avoid pesticides
Cultivate your garden without using pesticides by creating a diversified habitat and choosing insect and disease-resistant plants, among other things.

7. Recycle grass clippings
Leave grass clippings on the ground after you mow the lawn, so they can serve as a natural fertilizer.

8. Collect rainwater
Set up a few rain barrels on your property to conserve water. This will ensure you can continue to water your garden in times of drought.

Is your lawn mower ready for summer?

Published

4 days ago

on

May 7, 2021

By

Cutting the grass is a crucial part of maintaining your lawn. If you want to simplify this task, make sure your lawnmower is in good condition at the beginning of the season. Here’s a checklist so you don’t forget anything.

The blades
Since damaged blades can’t be sharpened, you’ll need to replace them if they’re cracked or dented. Blades that are in good shape should be sharpened to ensure a clean cut. To help your mower perform efficiently, do this at least twice every summer.

The oil
If you have a gas-powered lawnmower, change the oil in the spring or after about 50 hours of use, whichever comes first. Be sure to disconnect the spark plug before you begin. Place a container near the drainpipe, gently tilt the mower toward it and remove the oil cap or plug. Once you’ve drained the old oil, replace it. If your mower has a fuel filter, change that as well.

The spark plug
To ensure your lawnmower starts easily and runs smoothly, replace the spark plug once a year. All you need is a spark plug socket and wrench to remove the old plug and install the new one.


The air filter
Like the spark plug, your lawn mower’s air filter should be changed annually. In some cases, however, simply cleaning this component will do the trick.

In addition to these steps, remember to inspect the wheels, lubricate all moving parts and clean the underside of your lawnmower. If you have an electric model, charge or replace the battery as needed. Don’t forget to fill up the tank if you have a gas-powered mower.

7 books to reflect on

Published

1 week ago

on

May 4, 2021

By

Are you looking to expand your reading list? Here’s a selection of literary works that’ll encourage you to contemplate a variety of social issues and what it means to be human.

1. 1984 by George Orwell
This seminal dystopian social science fiction novel depicts a future characterized by totalitarian rule, mass surveillance and the persecution of independent thinking.

2. Fahrenheit 451 by Ray Bradbury
In a dystopian society where books are outlawed, a fireman tasked with burning any volume he finds begins to question his role in censoring literature and destroying knowledge.

3. King Kong Theory by Virginie Despentes
Originally published in French, this book is a series of essays that combine the stylings of a memoir and a feminist manifesto to denounce the subjugation of women.


4. Breakfast at Tiffany’s by Truman Capote
Set in Manhattan’s Upper East Side, this novella recounts the year-long friendship of a struggling writer and a young woman who rejects social conventions.

5. The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry
With the help of simple yet elegant illustrations, this beloved classic explores friendship, love, and the things that are lost when children grow up.

6. Frankenstein; Or, The Modern Prometheus by Mary Shelley
The author explores themes of vanity and technological advancement in a story about the creation of a monster that’s rejected by society due to its grotesque appearance.

7. The Metamorphosis by Franz Kafka
This absurdist tale, in which a man struggles to adjust after he inexplicably transforms into a giant insect, alludes to the alienation experienced by those who are different.

Look for these and other intriguing titles at the Royal Oak bookstore.

King Cartoons

Front Royal
64°
Cloudy
6:03am8:14pm EDT
Feels like: 64°F
Wind: 6mph W
Humidity: 39%
Pressure: 30.08"Hg
UV index: 3
WedThuFri
66/41°F
68/45°F
68/46°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

May
13
Thu
6:30 pm Law Enforcement Officers Memoria... @ Front Royal Gazebo
Law Enforcement Officers Memoria... @ Front Royal Gazebo
May 13 @ 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Service @ Front Royal Gazebo
Please join Warren County/Front Royal Back the Blue, in partnership with the Fraternal Order of Police and Front Royal/Warren County Lodge #33, during National Police Week as we honor our local Law Enforcement Officers who[...]
May
14
Fri
12:00 pm Millionaire Maker Golf Tournament @ Blue Ridge Shadows Golf Club
Millionaire Maker Golf Tournament @ Blue Ridge Shadows Golf Club
May 14 @ 12:00 pm
Millionaire Maker Golf Tournament @ Blue Ridge Shadows Golf Club
Join us for the 2021 Millionaire Maker held at award-winning Blue Ridge Shadows Golf Club. The Millionaire Maker is a combined golfing and networking experience! Serious, amateur, and novice golfers are welcome. *Four golfers who[...]
May
15
Sat
7:30 am Captain’s Choice/Best Ball Golf ... @ Bowling Green Country Club South
Captain’s Choice/Best Ball Golf ... @ Bowling Green Country Club South
May 15 @ 7:30 am – 3:00 pm
Captain’s Choice/Best Ball Golf Tournament @ Bowling Green Country Club South
Please join us for the Captain’s Choice/Best Ball Golf Tournament, a fundraiser for the Linden Volunteer Fire Department. The event will be held Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Bowling Green Country Club South (768 Bowling[...]
10:00 am Fort Loudoun Day: Living History @ Historic Fort Loudoun Site
Fort Loudoun Day: Living History @ Historic Fort Loudoun Site
May 15 @ 10:00 am – 3:00 pm
Fort Loudoun Day: Living History @ Historic Fort Loudoun Site
Bring the family and enjoy a fun day learning about the history of the French & Indian War era at the site of Colonel George Washington’s headquarters for the Virginia Regiment. Meet living history interpreters[...]
11:00 am National Kids to Parks Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
National Kids to Parks Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
May 15 @ 11:00 am – 3:00 pm
National Kids to Parks Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Children’s Discovery Area: This National Kids to Parks Day, join us for fun-filled activities and music at our interactive discovery stations. Kids, pick up a scavenger hunt brochure and hike on the Track Trail. Just[...]
May
16
Sun
9:00 am Virginia Psychic Fair @ Arlington-Fairfax Elks Lodge
Virginia Psychic Fair @ Arlington-Fairfax Elks Lodge
May 16 @ 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
Virginia Psychic Fair @ Arlington-Fairfax Elks Lodge
Psychic Fair for both those who are serious and for those who are just curious. Event can be a life changing experience or just a fun time! Many of the best psychics, mediums, healers, and[...]
1:00 pm Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
May 16 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
What’s that buzzing? Meet with local apiarists of the Beekeepers of Northern Shenandoah (BONS) and discover the art of Apiculture (a.k.a. Beekeeping). This monthly program series examines all aspects of beekeeping from hive construction to[...]
May
19
Wed
12:00 pm Tap into Your CEO Power @ Online Event
Tap into Your CEO Power @ Online Event
May 19 @ 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm
Tap into Your CEO Power @ Online Event
Many business owners struggled with the consequences of COVID-19 in 2020. Now, more than a year later, many of those same business owners have turned chaos into creativity finding new opportunities for growth. The Fauquier[...]
May
22
Sat
10:00 am Backcountry Basics: Earth Connec... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Backcountry Basics: Earth Connec... @ Sky Meadows State Park
May 22 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Backcountry Basics: Earth Connection Series @ Sky Meadows State Park
Meet at the Carriage Barn in Historic Area. Connect with the park’s landscape and get a taste of the skills you need to thrive in the backcountry. Participants will join experienced outdoor skills instructor Tim[...]
10:00 am Six-Button Mess – Civil War Enca... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Six-Button Mess – Civil War Enca... @ Sky Meadows State Park
May 22 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Six-Button Mess - Civil War Encampment @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. Journey back in time and immerse yourself in the sights, sounds and smells of a Civil War Encampment. Interact with the Six-Button Mess as they perform daily tasks of the Confederate soldiers. See[...]