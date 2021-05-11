Home
4 tips for letting small pets free roam
If you have a small pet such as a rabbit, hamster, or guinea pig, you might be wondering how to let it safely wander around outside its cage. Here are some key tips to follow.
1. Potty-train your pet
There’s less risk of damage to your home if your pet knows to only do its business in designated spots. If you have a ferret, for example, you should place several litter boxes throughout its roaming area to accommodate its small bladder.
2. Create a safe space
Make sure all electrical wires are out of reach in rooms where your pet will roam, and keep plants, medications, and food out of reach. It’s also best to remove decorative pieces that can get damaged such as carpets and curtains. Remember to give the whole area a final sweep for hazards before you let your pet wander.
3. Supervise your pet
Always keep an eye on your pet when it’s outside its cage. Small animals, especially mice and rats, like to squeeze into tight spaces. By remaining vigilant, you can quickly spot any safety risks you forgot to consider. You’ll also get a better idea of what your pet likes and how you can improve its space.
4. Provide lots of activities
Help your pet make the most of its free time by offering plenty of stimulation in the form of toys, tunnels, and climbing towers. If you have a rabbit or ferret, you can even use a leash to walk your pet outside.
For more advice about how to allow your furry friend to spend time outside its cage, speak with your veterinarian or visit a local pet store.
Home
What to know about the boomerang generation
The term boomerang children are used to describe adults who move back in with their parents after a period of living on their own. Though the reasons for it vary, this phenomenon is becoming increasingly common.
A growing trend
According to an analysis of census data by the Pew Research Center, about 15 percent of millennials and 10 percent of Gen Xers were living in their parents’ home in 2016. In fact, for the first time in more than 130 years, adults aged 18 to 34 were more likely to be living with their parents than with a partner in 2014.
In many cases, adult children return to their family homes for economic reasons. They may earn low wages, have high debt, or want to save money. A breakup, return to school or the pandemic may also be influencing factors.
Tips for cohabitation
When adult children move back in with their parents, a period of adjustment tends to follow. One way to keep the peace in this situation is to clearly outline the responsibilities and boundaries of each member of the household. Expectations regarding chores, money, and privacy should be clearly defined. Additionally, parents should establish upfront to what extent they’ll support their child financially. To ensure there are no misunderstandings, it can be a good idea to put the agreement in writing.
Home
How to spruce up your front entrance
Your front entrance can have a significant impact on the curb appeal of your home. Here are some tips to enhance this part of your property and make it look more inviting.
An emphasis on greenery
Frame your front door by placing potted plants or flower arrangements on either side of the entrance. This will create symmetry and add a pop of color. Just be sure the plants don’t block the doors or stairs and that their size makes sense for space.
To create a cohesive look, make sure the plants around your front entrance complement the rest of the landscaping. Choose species that also grow in your front garden or line the walkway. Alternatively, opt for flowers that match your yard’s color scheme.
In addition, consider the pots. You may want to select ones that resemble the shade or texture of your paving stones.
A welcoming walkway
If you have a walkway, it’s a good idea to embellish it with a bit of vegetation. For a curved walkway or one with a sharp turn, it’s a good idea to create a focal point where it’s most angled. This might consist of a well-tended rosebush, a small weeping tree, or a vibrant flowering perennial. Check to see how your choice of the plant looks at various angles, including from the street, the driveway, and the front door, before you dig into the ground.
For more advice about how to enhance your front entrance, consult a landscaper or an expert at your local garden center.
Home
5 benefits of hiring landscaping professionals
Do you want to freshen up your yard or completely redesign the look of your property? If so, here are five advantages to working with a team of lawn care and landscaping professionals.
1. Your plants and trees will thrive. While all species require sunlight to grow, some need much more of it than others. Plus, certain plants prefer direct light, while others do well in the shade. A landscaper will ensure each plant is in an ideal location to get what it needs.
2. Your planting times will be perfect. Some species need to be planted at a specific time of the year to grow and survive the change of seasons. Leaving this work to a professional will ensure you don’t make any mistakes.
3. Your landscaping will be cohesive. The style of your home, the size of your property, and the layout of your driveway and yard can affect the look of your landscaping. A specialist will take these elements into account before proposing a beautiful and practical design for your front and backyard.
4. Your lawn will be expertly installed. If you want to lay sod, the ground must first be properly prepared using specialized equipment. A landscaper will have the right tools and experience to quickly and efficiently complete this task. If you already have a lawn, a professional will make sure it stays lush, healthy, and free of pests.
5. Your hardscape will be stronger. Walkways, stairs, walls, and patios can be installed using a variety of materials. A landscaper will consider factors such as the frequency of use and weather conditions when designing every detail.
If you want to boost your home’s curb appeal and wow your guests, be sure to hire a team of landscaping professionals this spring.
Home
8 essential rules for beautiful landscaping
Do you dream of having a healthy green lawn and gardens filled with bright blooms? If so, follow these tried and tested tips.
1. Consider plant placement
Make sure each plant is in a spot where it’ll get the sunlight and nutrients it needs to thrive. Additionally, think about how the plant will look in terms of its appearance and size.
2. Water at the right time
On hot days, water your plants early in the morning or late in the evening. This way the roots will have time to absorb the moisture before it evaporates.
3. Fertilize as needed
Test the soil, then select a fertilizer or soil amendment that’ll provide the right balance of nutrients for your grass and plants to thrive. Avoid nitrogen-rich fertilizers after mid-July.
4. Apply mulch
Cover the ground with a generous layer of mulch to enrich the soil, improve drainage and suppress weeds.
5. Attract pollinators
Opt for nectar-rich plants and choose species with varied bloom times, so your garden will flower from spring until fall.
6. Avoid pesticides
Cultivate your garden without using pesticides by creating a diversified habitat and choosing insect and disease-resistant plants, among other things.
7. Recycle grass clippings
Leave grass clippings on the ground after you mow the lawn, so they can serve as a natural fertilizer.
8. Collect rainwater
Set up a few rain barrels on your property to conserve water. This will ensure you can continue to water your garden in times of drought.
Home
Is your lawn mower ready for summer?
Cutting the grass is a crucial part of maintaining your lawn. If you want to simplify this task, make sure your lawnmower is in good condition at the beginning of the season. Here’s a checklist so you don’t forget anything.
The blades
Since damaged blades can’t be sharpened, you’ll need to replace them if they’re cracked or dented. Blades that are in good shape should be sharpened to ensure a clean cut. To help your mower perform efficiently, do this at least twice every summer.
The oil
If you have a gas-powered lawnmower, change the oil in the spring or after about 50 hours of use, whichever comes first. Be sure to disconnect the spark plug before you begin. Place a container near the drainpipe, gently tilt the mower toward it and remove the oil cap or plug. Once you’ve drained the old oil, replace it. If your mower has a fuel filter, change that as well.
The spark plug
To ensure your lawnmower starts easily and runs smoothly, replace the spark plug once a year. All you need is a spark plug socket and wrench to remove the old plug and install the new one.
The air filter
Like the spark plug, your lawn mower’s air filter should be changed annually. In some cases, however, simply cleaning this component will do the trick.
In addition to these steps, remember to inspect the wheels, lubricate all moving parts and clean the underside of your lawnmower. If you have an electric model, charge or replace the battery as needed. Don’t forget to fill up the tank if you have a gas-powered mower.
Home
7 books to reflect on
Are you looking to expand your reading list? Here’s a selection of literary works that’ll encourage you to contemplate a variety of social issues and what it means to be human.
1. 1984 by George Orwell
This seminal dystopian social science fiction novel depicts a future characterized by totalitarian rule, mass surveillance and the persecution of independent thinking.
2. Fahrenheit 451 by Ray Bradbury
In a dystopian society where books are outlawed, a fireman tasked with burning any volume he finds begins to question his role in censoring literature and destroying knowledge.
3. King Kong Theory by Virginie Despentes
Originally published in French, this book is a series of essays that combine the stylings of a memoir and a feminist manifesto to denounce the subjugation of women.
4. Breakfast at Tiffany’s by Truman Capote
Set in Manhattan’s Upper East Side, this novella recounts the year-long friendship of a struggling writer and a young woman who rejects social conventions.
5. The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry
With the help of simple yet elegant illustrations, this beloved classic explores friendship, love, and the things that are lost when children grow up.
6. Frankenstein; Or, The Modern Prometheus by Mary Shelley
The author explores themes of vanity and technological advancement in a story about the creation of a monster that’s rejected by society due to its grotesque appearance.
7. The Metamorphosis by Franz Kafka
This absurdist tale, in which a man struggles to adjust after he inexplicably transforms into a giant insect, alludes to the alienation experienced by those who are different.
Look for these and other intriguing titles at the Royal Oak bookstore.
Wind: 6mph W
Humidity: 39%
Pressure: 30.08"Hg
UV index: 3
68/45°F
68/46°F