4 tips for lighting a room

The right lighting can enhance the style and functionality of a room. If you want to update a space in your home, here are four tips for choosing the right lighting.

1. Complement the existing style

First and foremost, you should choose light fixtures that match the style of the room. For example, recessed lighting and pendant lights are great for modern and contemporary homes.

2. Analyze the room

It’s important to think about how you use the room. You should also take into account the furniture arrangement and amount of natural light to determine if the space needs bright, general or directional lighting.

3. Use different types of lights

Every room should have a variety of light sources. It’s a good idea to have one main light source like a ceiling light, a secondary light source like a table lamp, and a decorative lighting feature like string lights.

4. Choose the right light bulbs

Choose warm, neutral, or cool lighting to put the finishing touches on your space. If you want to be able to vary the intensity of the light, install a dimmer switch.

Lastly, don’t hesitate to ask a lighting specialist for advice or hire an interior decorator to help brighten your space.