4 tips for moving in the rain

Does it look like it’s going to rain on moving day? Here are four tips to ensure the move goes well, despite the bad weather.

1. Dress appropriately

Sturdy rain boots and a waterproof jacket will help keep you dry during your move. A pair of work gloves can help you maintain a firm grip on slick furniture. Make sure you keep a few towels and a change of clothes on hand for later.

2. Protect your belongings



Cover your furniture in heavy blankets or plastic wrap, particularly wooden, upholstered, and metal pieces. Use garbage bags to protect your pillows, clothes, and artwork. If possible, pack books and documents in waterproof bins. Otherwise, seal delicate items in plastic bags before putting them in cardboard boxes.

3. Cover the floor

Lay down tarps, old towels or cardboard boxes to avoid tracking mud inside the home and to prevent anyone from slipping on a wet floor. Line the bottom of the truck as well to ensure it’s waterproof.

4. Create an assembly line

Assign specific people to ferry items to and from the house while others gather your belongings by the door or pack them in the truck. This will help keep the inside of your home and the truck clean and dry. Only move items as they’re needed to minimize their time in the rain. If possible, hang a tarp over the space between the door and the truck.

Once the truck is unloaded, quickly unpack all wet and damp boxes to avoid water damage. Additionally, make sure the wires for your electronics are completely dry before plugging them in.