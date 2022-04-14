4 tips for moving into a retirement home

Are you ready to move into a retirement home? If so, here are a few tips to ensure everything goes smoothly.

1. Plan ahead

Pick a moving date and find out whether your family can help you move or if you’ll need the assistance of professional movers. If you need to hire a moving company, make sure to compare prices and ask questions.

2. Sort through your possessions

Your new retirement suite will likely be smaller than your current abode. Consequently, it’s a good idea to sort through your possessions and get rid of anything you don’t need. If possible, get a floorplan of your new suite so you can determine if your furniture will fit and how to arrange it.

3. Keep an open mind

Prepare yourself mentally for the move. Be willing to meet new people, make friends and experience new things. You can even ask for a list of activities and clubs you can join.

4. Take time off

Moving can be tiring and stressful. Consequently, start preparing early and, above all, take time to rest and recharge.

Lastly, try to involve your family in the move and don’t hesitate to ask for help.