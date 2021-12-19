4 tips for negotiating your salary

Though it can be nerve-racking, negotiating your salary is a normal part of the hiring process. Here are four tips for staying cool, calm, and collected during your next salary negotiation.

1. Know your worth

The first thing you need to do is be confident in what you have to offer the company. Don’t undervalue your knowledge, skills, education, and experience.

2. Research the market

To get the salary you deserve, you should have a general idea of the going rate for your position or a similar role within your industry and in your local area. In fact, many job search websites provide information on the average market value for a variety of jobs.

3. Be flexible

Stay flexible and temper your expectations when negotiating your salary. For example, try asking for slightly more than what you expect. This gives you room to work with, making you more likely to get a salary you’re comfortable with if the employer comes back with a lower number.

4. Know when to say “no”

If the employer won’t budge on their initial salary offer, then it might be in your best interests to decline it. This is especially true if you’re considering other offers or interviewing at several companies.

When negotiating your salary, keep in mind some of the other perks that come with the job such as extra vacation days, flexible hours, or a work-from-home schedule.