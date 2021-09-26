4 tips for purchasing a video game console

Video game consoles provide hours of fun for people of all ages. Here are a few tips to help you find the perfect model.

1. Backward compatibility. If you own several old games or want to purchase retro games, make sure they can be played on your new console. Some models allow you to use old discs, while others only let you purchase digital copies of older games.

2. Exclusive games. Every console has its own exclusive content, so make sure the video game console you purchase supports the games you enjoy most.

3. Graphics. Depending on what type of screen you’re playing on and how crisp you want the graphics to be, you may want a console that supports a 4K, HDR gaming experience.

4. Online play. If you enjoy playing online multiplayer games, you should ask your friends which consoles they own, so you can meet up and play on the same server.

If you don’t know much about gaming consoles, don’t hesitate to ask the sales staff at your local electronics store for help.