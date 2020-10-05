4 tips for rebuilding your business after the pandemic

Nearly all small businesses have suffered in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, but many are capable of recovery. Here are four tips to help businesses re-emerge following the pandemic.

1. Determine the damage

In order to recover, you’ll first need to assess the impact that COVID-19 has had on your business. Update your financial statements and compare them to last year’s figures. Remember to factor in other types of loss such as employee layoffs and a reduced marketing budget.

2. Revisit your business plan



You need to figure out how your business model fits in with the new normal. For many small companies, this is a good time to expand your digital store as more people are shopping online. You should also adapt your business growth goals to better reflect the current reality.

3. Look into available funding

Now more than ever, you need to spend money to make money. As you create a recovery budget, find out whether your business qualifies for government funding that will help you bounce back. Financial institutions may also offer more lenient loans to help struggling entrepreneurs.

4. Create a realistic timeline

It’s important to keep in mind that your business won’t recover overnight, and you won’t be able to implement all your rebuilding strategies at once. Establish your priorities and track your progress to ensure you’re investing in the right areas.