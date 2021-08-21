4 tips for safely sharing the road with motorcyclists

If you drive a car, it’s your responsibility to take proactive measures that’ll increase the safety of more vulnerable road users. Here are a few tips for safely sharing the road with motorcyclists.

1. Be aware

Get in the habit of frequently checking your mirrors and blind spots when driving. In addition, make sure the road is clear before opening your car doors. Keep in mind that motorcyclists are more likely to face serious or fatal consequences if they’re involved in a collision.

2. Use your turn signals

Using your turn signals is not optional; it’s the law. Your signals let other road users, including motorcyclists, know your intentions. This provides them with enough time to adapt and respond accordingly.

3. Assess situations carefully

Keep your distance and only pass a motorcyclist if you’re 100 percent certain you won’t cut them off. For example, once you see a motorcyclist’s headlight in your rear-view mirror, you’re safe to return to your original lane. When assessing a situation, remember that motorcyclists are often closer than they appear in your car’s mirrors and can reach their top speed faster than motorists.

4. Anticipate behaviors

To better anticipate a motorcyclist’s maneuvers, learn to recognize the hand signals and driving formations they use when traveling in groups.

Lastly, common courtesy on the road is a must. Be considerate, and drive safely.